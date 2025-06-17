Coinbase seeks SEC approval to offer blockchain-based stocks By: PANews 2025/06/17 22:10

U $0,01125 +%1,80 JUNE $0,1032 -%27,52

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Reuters, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said the company is seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a "tokenized stock" trading service. If approved, the service will make Coinbase the first cryptocurrency exchange to offer stock trading through blockchain technology, directly competing with traditional brokerages such as Robinhood.