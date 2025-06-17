Government and Business Jointly Promote BTC Fever, SIX MINING Easily Enjoys Institutional Dividends

With the strong debut of American Bitcoin (ABTC) under the joint efforts of the government and business, showing a grand strategy of holding Bitcoin for the long term, the market’s interest in crypto mining has once again heated up. ABTC’s approach – running 60,000 mining machines through the Hut 8 facility and storing Bitcoin in Coinbase Custody – shows that large-scale cloud mining is becoming a key tool for the accumulation of a new generation of capital.

At the same time, SIX MINING is using the same forward-looking model to provide global investors with the opportunity to directly participate in the appreciation of computing power without having to build their own mines. Unlike traditional mining, SIX MINING allows users to obtain mining income every day, truly realizing “light assets, heavy returns”. In the context of institutional entry, joining SIX MINING is no longer just an investment, but a step at the forefront of future financial trends.

How to Join SIX MINING to Earn Passive Income?

  1. Click to register now (register to get a $12 bonus)
  2. Purchase a contract (Choose a contract plan that suits you)
  3. SIX MINING offers a variety of efficient mining contract solutions: flexible contract options tailored to your personal budget.
  4. Wait for earnings (earnings are settled every 24 hours)
  5. Withdraw earnings (earnings can be withdrawn after settlement, and can be withdrawn at any time after the principal is automatically returned upon contract expiration)

Advantages of SIX MINING

  • Signup Bonus: Once you create an account, you will receive a $12 bonus.
  • Multiple options: The platform supports settlement of income in 9 popular currencies including BTC, SOL, USDT, etc.
  • Fund security: SIX MINING adopts a bank-level fund supervision and protection system to ensure the security of all user funds.
  • Highly flexible: You can increase or decrease the rented computing power at any time according to your needs and flexibly adjust your mining strategy.
  • Affiliate Program: This program allows you to earn up to 4.5% referral bonus.
  • Easy to manage: Users do not need to worry about the maintenance and management of mining machines, and can obtain income by purchasing contracts.
  • Professional Support: SIX MINING platform provides 24/7 online customer service to help you solve any problems.
  • Sustainable contracts: The contracts offered by SIX MINING are not only simple but also diverse, as they provide a variety of options to meet your investment needs. They provide a stable, risk-free fixed income.

SIX MINING Mobile Application?

  1. Friendly app with a simple registration process
  2. Easy-to-navigate interface suitable for beginners
  3. Easily access and manage accounts anytime, anywhere
  4. Wide accessibility with Android and iOS options

Recap

Whether you are a novice in the crypto space or an old player seeking stable returns, SIX MINING opens the door to Bitcoin wealth for you. In an era when political and business giants are entering the market, seizing the opportunity and choosing a reliable platform is the key step towards financial freedom. Join SIX MINING now and start your daily income journey easily!

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
