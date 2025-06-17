NBA Player Tristan Thompson Joins DeSci Project AxonDAO as Board Member and Partner By: PANews 2025/06/17 21:08

PANews reported on June 17 that NBA player Tristan Thompson has joined the DeSci project AxonDAO as a board member and partner, according to The Block. AxonDAO is a blockchain-based medical research platform that rewards users who share biometric, voice, and genomic data. As a board member and partner of AxonDAO, Thompson will help advance the project's mission and expand community participation.