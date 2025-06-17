South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum embezzled company funds to invest in cryptocurrencies and has now returned the money in full By: PANews 2025/06/17 17:44

JUNE $0,1032 -27,52% NOW $0,00729 -2,01%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum (transliteration) was sued for allegedly embezzling company funds of about 4.2 billion won (about 3.07 million US dollars) to invest in virtual currency. Her agency Y1 Entertainment said on June 17 that Hwang Jung-eum had repaid all the debts in two installments on May 30 and June 5. Previously, Hwang Jung-eum withdrew a total of 4.34 billion won from Hunmin Jung-eum Entertainment around 2022, most of which was used for cryptocurrency investment. The case involved violating the relevant provisions of the "Specific Economic Crime Aggravated Punishment Act" on embezzlement of funds and is currently undergoing judicial procedures.