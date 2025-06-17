Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says By: PANews 2025/06/17 14:58

T $0.01603 +0.94% ALEX $0.00533 +26.90% GET $0.008643 +0.79%

Alex Mashinsky and related entities have forfeited all claims to Celsius’ bankruptcy estate as the court prioritizes restitution to creditors.