JPMorgan files for JPMD trademark as GENIUS Act heads to vote — is a stablecoin in the works?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 12:29
Union
U$0,01125+0,53%
MAY
MAY$0,04207-3,30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1032-27,52%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03538-1,42%

JPMorgan Chase has filed a trademark application for “JPMD,” prompting speculation the bank may be preparing to launch its stablecoin. 

The application, filed on June 15 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, describes JPMD as a service for “trading, exchange, transfer, and payment services for digital assets,” among other crypto-related functions.

The bank has not issued a public statement about the filing, but it arrives when stablecoins are gaining new momentum across both Wall Street and Silicon Valley. In recent months, companies like Meta, Apple, and Google have explored stablecoin integrations, while asset managers such as Fidelity have begun testing their offerings.

JPMorgan has also been involved in private discussions with other top U.S. banks, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, about possibly issuing a joint bank-backed stablecoin, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal on May 22.

The timing of JPMorgan’s move is also notable given the regulatory backdrop. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote today, June 17, on the GENIUS Act, a bill that could shape the future of stablecoin issuance. The legislation requires stablecoins to be fully backed by U.S. dollars or short-term Treasuries, mandates regular reserve audits, and prohibits unlicensed issuers.

Additionally, it specifies that stablecoins are not securities and grants users the right to redeem them, giving investors and institutions much-needed clarity.  Should the bill pass, it will proceed to the House for reconciliation with the STABLE Act before reaching the president’s desk.

JPMorgan already has a history with digital assets. It launched JPM Coin for institutional settlements in 2019, which processed daily transactions totaling more than $1 billion. Customers of the bank can now purchase Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds and use cryptocurrency-related assets as loan collateral. It also previously registered a trademark for “J.P. Morgan Wallet” to support crypto payments and digital currency transfers.

While chief executive officer Jamie Dimon has long criticized crypto, calling Bitcoin “worthless” and comparing it to smoking, his tone has shifted amid a friendlier regulatory climate. Though JPMorgan does not directly custody crypto, it is steadily expanding its digital finance footprint.

Whether JPMD is a stablecoin or another blockchain product, the filing signifies the entry of traditional institutions into a regulated, tokenized financial future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28,858+1,32%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Share
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Union
U$0,01125+2,27%
Trustswap
SWAP$0,07995-3,69%
FUND
FUND$0,021+7,14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0,0469+2,51%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,00000009757-0,81%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02432+1,58%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)