OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire

By: PANews
2024/12/09 11:45
Bitcoin
BTC$112,835.82+2.09%
MAY
MAY$0.04209-2.95%

OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, ETF, ETH

The cryptocurrency market is reaching a critical moment, and market volatility may increase as $3 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) options are about to expire. Among them, $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts will expire on December 6, which has further heated up the market tension.

Bitcoin recently broke through the important $100,000 mark, and despite the sharp price fluctuations, it still aroused investors' enthusiasm. Market analysts predict that after experiencing fluctuations, the price of Bitcoin may climb to $120,000, pull back to $92,000, and finally stabilize in the $100,000 range. It is worth noting that since the launch of the US spot Bitcoin ETF in January 2024, its holdings have increased significantly. This innovative product is reshaping the landscape of Bitcoin and even the entire cryptocurrency market.

The participation of institutional investors continues to increase. Florida plans to allocate $1.85 billion from the state pension fund to invest in Bitcoin, showing the recognition of traditional financial institutions for crypto assets. MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor even called on the United States to abandon gold and support Bitcoin. This view seems to have received some degree of official recognition - the U.S. Treasury Department has officially called Bitcoin "digital gold", affirming its status as a store of value and recognizing the $2.3 trillion market value of cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) markets were also active, with its price breaking through the $4,000 mark for the first time since March. This breakthrough was mainly due to record ETF inflows and continued growth in institutional investment interest. Multiple positive on-chain indicators also indicate that Ethereum may see significant price fluctuations.

The latest report from the U.S. Treasury Department further emphasizes Bitcoin's centrality in the DeFi market and its rapid growth. Despite occasional market pullbacks, strong demand and record network activity continue to support Bitcoin's price level close to $100,000. The report specifically points out that the rapid development of digital assets from extremely low levels highlights the importance of this emerging asset class.

2. Key data (as of 11:42 HKT on December 9)

  • S&P 500: 6,090.27 (+27.68% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,859.77 points (+32.30% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.151% (+27.01 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.058 (+4.71% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $99,869.65 (+136.29% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $48.53 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,963.28 (+73.72% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.51 billion

3. ETF flows (December 6 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$376.6 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$83.8 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Non-farm payrolls (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: 227,000 / Previous: 36,000 / Expected: 200,000

Unemployment rate (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: 4.2% / Previous: 4.1% / Expected: 4.2%

Core inflation annual rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.3% / Expected: 3.3%

Annual inflation rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.6% / Expected: 2.7%

PPI monthly rate (09:30 p.m., December 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

5. Hot News

  • Weekly preview | MagicEden, Movement and other projects will conduct token TGE; Microsoft will review the proposal to "evaluate investment in Bitcoin"

  • Sushi announces 2025 plan: plans to launch multiple products including Solana on-chain trading platform Wara, on-chain perpetual DEX platform Susa, etc.

  • Zilliqa is back online after hours of downtime

  • Magic Eden CEO says he and his company plan to lock up their ME token holdings for 18 months

  • Binance responds to USUAL and ACX market value data errors: We have contacted the project party to update CMC data and will improve the information verification process

  • US think tank National Center for Public Policy Research proposes to Amazon to establish a Bitcoin Treasury

  • Cardano Foundation X account has been hacked and stolen

  • Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information for the fifth consecutive week, possibly hinting at another increase in BTC holdings

  • Data: APT, ADA, ENA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which APT unlocks about $160 million

  • STRK staking has temporarily exceeded the critical point of centralization risk, and the staking ratio of the two head validators has reached 54%

  • Pudgy Penguins sub-series Lil Pudgys floor price breaks through 2.3 ETH and continues to hit new highs

  • David Sacks forwards his ten views on Bitcoin: Buy Bitcoin in 2013; PayPal is fulfilling its original vision of creating a new world currency

  • People's Court Daily: Virtual currency has property attributes, and stealing virtual currency constitutes theft

  • Farcaster plans to launch new data layer Snapchain in Q1 next year

  • UK FCA issues warning to Pump.fun for providing financial services or products without permission

  • ORA launches Season 1 airdrop, 10% of total token supply allocated to points program participants

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.40806+0.97%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01048+3.45%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004569+1.39%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134309+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.006581+5.17%
Union
U$0.01128+8.88%
Solana
SOL$209.05+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual