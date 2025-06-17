US media: US officials said the US will not take the initiative to join Israel's military operations By: PANews 2025/06/17 08:47

PANews reported on June 17 that according to a senior White House reporter from CBS News, US officials said that the United States would not take the initiative to join Israel's military operations. Although there are reports that Trump asked the National Security Council (NSC) and the Situation Room to be on standby, it is reported that NSC cabinet members have been on 24-hour alert since the start of Israel's "Operation Lion's Power".