Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

By: PANews
2025/06/17 09:00
Since May, $Launchcoin has achieved an almost explosive 300-fold increase, and the ICM (Internet Capital Market) concept it represents has swept major communities on the chain and become a new direction for market funds to pursue. However, traders soon realized that the leading tokens with high market value ($goonc, $startup) are mostly narrative-driven projects and lack real product support, which runs counter to the original intention of the Believe platform.

And with the frequent occurrence of some projects being deleted and founders losing contact, the market has questioned the sustainability of the platform ecosystem represented by $Launchcoin. Subsequently, some high-quality projects have gradually stood out with clear product logic and stable operation rhythm as the price of the currency rebounded, not only regaining the trust of the community, but also driving the sentiment of the platform currency $Launchcoin to rebound, making its market value exceed 200 million US dollars again.

Therefore, digging deep into the projects with real growth potential in the Believe ecosystem has become a key path to finding Alpha. This article will focus on five potential projects and analyze and summarize them.

Kled: On-chain intermediary for AI data

Kled is an AI data trading platform that becomes an intermediary between AI developers and data copyright holders by providing video, audio, text and other data. The project was financed with $2 million by K5 Capital, which has invested in Uber and Xai. The founder Avi Patel participated in several startups after dropping out of the University of Illinois in the United States. In 2023, he founded Nitrility (a music copyright platform) and in 2024, he founded Kled.

In the early days, the price of $Kled once dropped to zero due to problems with contract deployment, causing panic in the market. Later, the clarification from the platform founder Ben and Dev's continued promotion of product updates rekindled the community's hope, and the market value rose to 10m and landed on moonshot.

On June 9, Kled V2 announced the next large-scale enterprise contract of Kled Pages, reached cooperation with platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Google Classroom, and jointly held a hackathon with Stanford x UC Berkeley, which is expected to bring more To B revenue to the platform and achieve scale effect. This news ignited the community's fomo sentiment, and $Kled hit a record high, becoming the top project on the current Believe platform, with a market value approaching 40 million US dollars.

$Kled's token mechanism design also has the potential to become an ecological flywheel: through regular repurchase and destruction of transaction taxes, more than 8% of the circulating tokens have been destroyed, achieving deflationary expectations and price support.

Polycule: tg trading bot for Polymarket

Polymarket became popular for successfully predicting the results of the 2024 US presidential election by subverting traditional polls. The popularity and trading volume of the platform also ushered in an explosive growth after the election. However, Polymarket still faces regulatory questions and investigations in the United States, and US users are prohibited from accessing the platform.

 Polymarket monthly trading volume, data source: Dune Analytics

Polycule is a Telegram trading robot that can be connected to Polymarket with one click. It can bypass domain name restrictions and implement one-click transactions through chat instructions, solving a key usage pain point faced by Polymarket in the United States, and has obtained an investment of US$560,000 from alliancedao.

The Polycule platform was officially endorsed by Polymarket, which led to the first round of price increases. Polymarket CEO Shayne followed the project's official Twitter account. When a user asked if he could place a bet on Polymarket through tg, Polymarket officially recognized the Polycule platform.

On June 6, X officially announced a partnership with Polymarket and became the official prediction market partner of X. X will provide data-driven insights to Polymarket, and Polymarket's prediction results will be fed back to the X platform, combined with real-time interpretation from Grok and related X posts, to achieve an explainable prediction data flow. This cooperation pushed the price of $Pcule to a record high.

The Polycule platform charges a handling fee of 0.01%-0.05% for each transaction, 30% of which is used to repurchase and destroy tokens. The platform is expected to take advantage of this wave of enthusiasm to continue to expand its user base and drive up the price of the currency.

Knet: An AI game development platform backed by a listed company

Knet is an AI-based natural language development platform for game developers. It is a representative project in the AI+Gaming narrative in Web3. Unlike most on-chain AI projects, Knet is backed by A-share listed company Kaiying Network (SZ.002517). The company achieved revenue of more than 5.1 billion yuan in 2024, has a stable cash flow, and rich resources in the industry.

Knet has currently reached a cooperation with Alibaba Cloud, which provides GPU computing resources and cloud servers, and has reached AI model cooperation with ARAI and Swarms invested by Sequoia Capital, which has a natural advantage in technical resources and industry relations. On June 13, Alibaba Cloud's official public interaction with Knet on X further triggered market FOMO, and the coin price hit a staged high. As a project with a complete business chain and strong resource endorsement, Knet is becoming a typical paradigm of "traditional enterprise + AI + chain mechanism".

Jatevo: A decentralized inference platform for open source LLM models

JATEVO is an AI platform focusing on high-performance large language model (LLM) reasoning. It provides multi-model AI reasoning services such as DeepSeek R1/V3, Llama 4 series, GPU computing resource access and rental services, and aims to build a global AI infrastructure. Currently, the platform has cooperated with LandingCraft.id to provide digital solutions for SMEs and established strategic cooperation with hardware providers. The market value of its token $JVTO soared from 100k to 7m in one week, an increase of 70 times.

Users can use $JVTO to pay for services such as AI model calls and GPU leasing. In addition, the project plans to introduce a mortgage mechanism in the future, where users can obtain fee reductions and governance voting rights by staking tokens, further binding long-term users with token value.

Fitted: Exploring the integration of AI fashion and on-chain transactions

Fitted is an AI smart dressing and trading platform where users can upload pictures of their own clothes, use AI to match their dressing styles, sell second-hand clothes and share their looks with friends, aiming to create an AI wardrobe assistant.

According to the project owner, Fitted App has been downloaded more than 300,000 times, with more than 1.2 million pieces of clothing uploaded, and the total number of views on social media platforms has exceeded 300 million. The user profile has gradually expanded from female users in the early stage to fashion lovers, especially after the rise of AI tool products, the number of male users has increased significantly.

Fitted has reached cooperation with many companies in the industry. On June 4, it officially announced a cooperation with the old film company Paramount, and will launch a series of joint activities around the 30th anniversary of the release of "Clueless", which is the first time to put forward the concept of "virtual wardrobe" in popular culture. In addition, the platform has reached cooperation with brands such as Nike and The North Face.

Currently, Fitted's platform token $Fitcoin can be used for payment of AI outfit recommendation services and second-hand transaction settlement within the platform. In the future, it will also assume the platform governance function, including theme voting for outfit activities, IP joint direction decision-making, etc. At the same time, the platform has a repurchase deflation mechanism, which uses part of the platform revenue to regularly repurchase and destroy tokens. In addition, Fitted is building an on-chain points system and user level system. Users can accumulate points by uploading clothes, participating in interactions, voting, etc., and exchange them for $FITCOIN or exclusive props within the platform, gradually forming a complete closed loop from "use-incentive-consumption" to achieve the flywheel effect of currency prices.

ICM is ready to go

On June 13, Ben, the founder of the Believe platform, launched a new anti-sniping mechanism, which aims to solve the community's long-standing criticism that projects are sniped as soon as they are launched. This mechanism sets a higher transaction tax in the early stage of launch, hoping to effectively curb the situation where a large number of chips are quickly seized by short-term funds, and encourage participants who are truly willing to hold and support project construction for a long time. Ben said that any project needs continuous polishing and construction, and more updates will be launched in the next few weeks.

The ICM (Internet Capital Market) narrative has always been the core narrative promoted by Solona officials. Since its establishment, the Believe platform has established contact with thousands of entrepreneurs and proved its effectiveness through practice, that is, developers obtain project operating funds by issuing coins, and on-chain users are able to jump out of the PVP model and invest in projects that they are truly willing to build for the long term. This positive cycle is attracting more and more outstanding Web2 entrepreneurs to join the ecosystem, and the Believe platform also contains more alpha opportunities.

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
From Kaspa’s breakout to BlockDAG’s rise: Is this hybrid architecture the next big Layer 1?

From Kaspa’s breakout to BlockDAG’s rise: Is this hybrid architecture the next big Layer 1?

BlockDAG blends Bitcoin’s PoW security, Kaspa’s DAG scalability, and Ethereum’s smart contracts. With $312m raised, 2m miners, and a $0.0018 price until June 20, it may be 2025’s top Layer 1 breakout. #partnercontent
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
