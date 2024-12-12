Year-end review series丨A picture review of the performance of Binance listed coins in 2024!

The 2024 Binance coin listing review chart is here!

Who is the wealth creator? Who is the “king of the downfall”? 👀 See the performance of Binance spot & futures listed coins in one chart!

📱Overview of listed coins:

Spot Coins: 62 Contract Coins: 119

✍Monthly spot coin listing statistics Most projects launched in September and October Most frequent listing period: mid-year

📈Price performance highlights:

Biggest gainer: $SAGA up to 19625%

Smallest gainer: $AEVO fell -47.65%

King of Pullbacks: $STRK -91.12%

🕵Investment opportunity window:

The end-of-year market is hot! The highest-priced projects are most numerous in November and December!

Note: Data is only counted from 2024/1/1 to 12/12, based on the -USDT trading pair.

