Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

By: PANews
2025/06/16 08:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.09804-0.79%
HELLO
HELLO$0.008861-3.04%

By Saurabh Deshpande

Compiled by: TechFlow

Hello!

Newton is famous for discovering gravity, but in his time, he was more interested in another field: financial alchemy, or the pursuit of turning lead into gold. This pursuit even led him to theology. And modern finance seems to echo his interests - through financial engineering, we are in an era of turning "lead into gold" by simply combining the right elements.

In today's article, Saurabh explains in detail how companies can realize a premium on their actual value by adding cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets. Take MicroStrategy, for example, a company with quarterly revenue of just over $100 million, but holding nearly $10.9 billion worth of Bitcoin. 80 companies around the world are exploring how to include cryptocurrencies in their balance sheets. Traditional financial institutions have shown great interest in this and have paid a premium for the volatility and potential returns of this stock.

Saurabh also analyzes the rise of convertible bonds, a financial instrument that has helped create this thriving ecosystem, while exploring the risks and those companies that are trying to bring other cryptocurrencies onto their balance sheets.

Let’s get down to business!

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

How did a software/BI company with $111 million in quarterly revenues achieve a market cap of $109 billion? The answer is: it bought Bitcoin with other people’s money. And the market is now valuing its Bitcoin holdings at a 73% premium. What kind of alchemy is this?

MicroStrategy (now called Strategy) created a financial mechanism that allows it to borrow money at almost zero cost to buy Bitcoin. Taking its $3 billion convertible bond issued in November 2024 as an example, here’s how it works:

The company issued convertible bonds with a 0% coupon, meaning bondholders will not receive regular interest payments. Instead, each $1,000 bond can be converted into 1.4872 shares of Strategy stock, but only if its stock price rises to $672.40 or more before maturity.

When these bonds were issued, Strategy's stock price was $433.80, so the stock price would need to rise 55% to make conversion profitable. If the stock price never reaches that level, bondholders will get their $1,000 back after five years. But if Strategy's stock price soars (which usually happens when the price of Bitcoin rises), bondholders can convert to stock and capture the entire upside.

The clever thing about this mechanism is that bondholders are actually betting on the performance of Bitcoin while enjoying downside protection that is not available to those who hold Bitcoin directly. If Bitcoin plummets, they can still get their principal back because bonds take precedence over stocks in bankruptcy liquidation. At the same time, Strategy can borrow $3 billion at zero cost and immediately use these funds to buy more Bitcoin.

However, the key trigger for this mechanism is that starting from December 2026 (just two years after issuance), if Strategy's stock price exceeds $874.12 (130% of the conversion price) for a period of time, the company can force an early redemption of these bonds. This "redemption clause" means that if Bitcoin drives the stock price high enough, Strategy can force bondholders to convert to stock or redeem the funds early, thereby refinancing on better terms.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

The strategy worked because Bitcoin had grown at an average annual rate of about 85% over the past 13 years, and 58% over the past five years. The company was betting that Bitcoin would grow much faster than the 55% share price increase needed to trigger the bond conversion. They had already proven the success of this strategy, saving millions of dollars in interest expenses by successfully redeeming early bonds issued.

At the core of this structure are three different perpetual preferred stock series: STRF, STRK and STRD, each tailored for a different investor type.

STRF: Perpetual preferred stock, providing 10% cumulative dividends and having the highest priority. If Strategy fails to pay dividends, the company must pay all unpaid STRF dividends before paying other shareholders. In addition, as a penalty, the dividend rate will increase accordingly.

STRK: Perpetual preferred stock that provides 8% cumulative dividends and is ranked middle priority. Unpaid dividends accumulate and must be paid in full before common stockholders receive any proceeds. In addition, STRK includes the right to convert into common stock.

STRD: Perpetual preferred stock, offering a 10% non-cumulative dividend, lowest priority. The higher dividend rate is compensation for higher risk - if Strategy skips a payment, these dividends will be lost forever and no compensation is required.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

Perpetual preferred shares enable Strategy to raise equity-like capital while paying perpetual dividends similar to bonds. Each series is custom designed based on the investor's risk appetite. The cumulative dividend feature protects STRF and STRK holders by ensuring that all unpaid dividends will eventually be received, while STRD provides a higher current yield but without a protection mechanism for unpaid dividends.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

Strategy Report Card

MicroStrategy began raising funds to buy Bitcoin in August 2020. Since then, the price of Bitcoin has soared from $11,500 to $108,000, an increase of about 9 times. At the same time, MicroStrategy's stock price has risen from $13 to $370, almost 30 times.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

It is worth noting that MicroStrategy has not seen any growth in its regular business. Their quarterly revenue remains between $100 million and $135 million, exactly the same as in the past. The only change is that they borrowed money to buy Bitcoin. Currently, they hold 582,000 Bitcoins, worth about $63 billion. And their stock market value is about $109 billion, 73% higher than the actual value of their Bitcoin. Investors are willing to pay an additional premium just to hold Bitcoin indirectly through MicroStrategy's stock.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

 Source: bitcointreasuries.net

As mentioned before, MicroStrategy financed its Bitcoin purchases by issuing new shares. Since they began buying Bitcoin, the company has nearly tripled its share count from 95.8 million to 279.5 million shares, a 191% increase.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

 Source: MicroStrategy Documentation

Normally, issuing so many new shares would hurt existing shareholders, as everyone's share of the company would be diluted. However, despite the 191% increase in the number of shares, the share price soared 2,900%. This means that even though shareholders own a smaller percentage of the company, each share is worth significantly more, and overall they still made a profit.

MicroStrategy's success model goes viral

Several companies have begun to follow MicroStrategy's successful model and hold Bitcoin as a company asset. One of the most recent cases is Twenty One (XXI). This is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Jack Mallers, backed by Brandon Lutnick's (son of the US Secretary of Commerce) Cantor Fitzgerald, Tether and SoftBank. Unlike MicroStrategy, Twenty One is not listed. The only way to participate through the public market is through Cantor Equity Partners (CEP), which exchanged $100 million for a 2.7% stake in XXI.

Twenty One holds 37,230 bitcoins. Since CEP owns 2.7% of Twenty One, this effectively means that CEP controls approximately 1,005 bitcoins (worth approximately $108.5 million at $108,000 per bitcoin).

However, CEP’s stock market value is $486 million, 4.8 times the actual value of its Bitcoin! After its Bitcoin correlation was announced, CEP’s stock price soared from $10 to about $60.

This huge premium means that investors paid $433 million for $92 million of Bitcoin exposure. As more similar companies emerge and increase their Bitcoin holdings, market forces will eventually bring these premiums back to more reasonable levels, although no one knows when this will happen or what "reasonable levels" will be.

An obvious question is: Why are these companies trading at a premium? Why are investors willing to pay a premium to buy shares of these companies instead of buying Bitcoin directly from the market to gain exposure? The answer may lie in "optionality." Who is funding MicroStrategy's Bitcoin purchases? Mainly hedge funds that seek "delta-neutral strategies" by trading bonds.

If you think about it, this trade is very similar to Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has also traded at a premium to Bitcoin in the past because it is closed-ended (investors cannot withdraw Bitcoin until it is converted into an ETF).

Therefore, investors will deposit Bitcoin with Grayscale and sell their publicly traded GBTC shares. As mentioned before, MicroStrategy bondholders can enjoy a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

But how big is this risk? MicroStrategy's annual interest burden totals $34 million, while gross profit of $334 million in fiscal 2024 is more than enough to repay the debt. MicroStrategy issued convertible bonds tied to Bitcoin's four-year cycle, with maturities long enough to mitigate the risk of price declines. Therefore, as long as Bitcoin rises more than 30% in four years, the new stock issuance can easily cover the redemption costs.

When these convertible bonds are redeemed, MicroStrategy can simply issue new shares to bondholders. Bondholders will be paid based on a reference stock price at the time of issuance, which is about 30-50% higher than the stock price at the time the bonds were issued. This only becomes a problem if the stock price falls below the conversion price. In this case, MicroStrategy must return cash, either by raising a new round of debt at more favorable terms to pay down earlier debt, or by raising cash by selling Bitcoin.

Value Chain

The process apparently began with companies trying to acquire Bitcoin, but they ended up using exchanges and custodial services. For example, MicroStrategy is a Coinbase Prime customer, it purchased Bitcoin through Coinbase, and it stores Bitcoin in Coinbase Custody, Fidelity, and its own multi-signature wallet. While it is difficult to estimate exactly how much Coinbase earns from MicroStrategy's Bitcoin execution and storage, we can make some guesses.

Assuming an exchange like Coinbase charges 5 bps for OTC executions to buy Bitcoin on MicroStrategy’s behalf, buying 500,000 Bitcoins at an average execution price of $70,000, they earn $17.5 million from executions. Bitcoin custodians charge annual fees of 0.2% to 1%. Assuming the low end of the range, storing 100,000 Bitcoins at $108,000, the custodian earns $21.6 million per year storing Bitcoin for MicroStrategy.

Beyond BTC

So far, financial instruments designed to provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) in capital markets have performed well. In May 2025, SharpLink raised $425 million in a round of private placement (PIPE) financing led by ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin, who also became the company's executive chairman. The financing issued approximately 69 million new shares at a price of $6.15 per share, and the funds will be used to purchase approximately 120,000 Ethereum (ETH) and may subsequently participate in staking. Currently, ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) do not allow staking.

This financial instrument that provides 3%-5% returns is more attractive than ETFs. Before the announcement, SharpLink's share price was $3.99, with a total market value of approximately $2.8 million and only 699,000 shares in circulation. The issue price of this financing is 54% higher than the market price. After the announcement, its share price soared to $124.

Notably, the 69 million new shares issued represent approximately 100 times the current number of shares outstanding.

Another company, Upexi, plans to acquire more than 1 million Solana (SOL) by the fourth quarter of 2025 while remaining cash flow neutral. The plan began with a round of private financing led by GSR, in which Upexi raised $100 million by selling 43.8 million shares. Upexi expects to pay preferred stock dividends through 6%-8% staking income and maximum extractable value (MEV) rebates, and self-fund future SOL purchases. On the day the news was released, its stock price soared from $2.28 to $22, and then closed at around $10.

Upexi had 37.2 million shares outstanding before the financing, so the newly issued shares caused about 54% dilution to old shareholders, but the nearly 400% surge in the stock price more than made up for the loss caused by the dilution.

Sol Strategies is another company that has raised funds through the capital markets to purchase SOL. The company operates a Solana validation node, and more than 90% of its revenue comes from staking rewards. Currently, the company has staked 390,000 SOL, and approximately 3.16 million SOL is entrusted to its nodes by third parties. In April 2025, Sol Strategies reached a convertible bond agreement with ATW Partners and obtained a financing line of up to US$500 million, of which the first US$20 million has been used to purchase 122,524 SOL.

Sol Strategies recently filed a shelf prospectus for an additional $1 billion in common stock (including an “at-the-market offering”), warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof. This provides the company with diverse financing flexibility.

Unlike MicroStrategy's convertible bond model, SharpLink and Upexi raise funds by directly issuing new shares. Personally, I think MicroStrategy's model is more suitable for investor groups with different goals. Compared with directly purchasing ETH or SOL, investors who gain exposure indirectly by purchasing stocks need to bear additional risks, such as the possibility that middlemen may leverage beyond the investor's risk tolerance. Therefore, unless there is additional service added value, it is more reasonable to adopt a convertible bond model with sufficient operating profit buffer to pay interest.

Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

When the music stops

These convertible bonds are primarily aimed at hedge funds and institutional bond traders seeking asymmetric risk-return opportunities, rather than retail investors or traditional stock funds.

From their perspective, these financial instruments offer the option of "making big money if you win and limited losses if you lose", which fits their risk management framework very well. If Bitcoin achieves the expected 30%-50% increase in two to three years, they can choose to convert the bonds; if the market performs poorly, they can still recover 100% of the principal, although some value may be lost due to inflation.

The advantage of this structure is that it solves a real problem for institutional investors. Many hedge funds and pension funds lack the infrastructure to directly hold cryptocurrencies or cannot directly purchase Bitcoin due to investment restrictions. These convertible bonds provide them with a compliant "backdoor" into the crypto market while maintaining the downside protection required of fixed income assets.

However, this advantage is destined to be temporary. As regulation becomes clearer and more direct crypto investment tools emerge (such as custody solutions, regulated exchanges, and clearer accounting standards), the need for these complex detours will gradually decrease. The 73% premium that investors currently pay for Bitcoin exposure through MicroStrategy may shrink as more direct alternatives emerge.

We have seen similar situations before. In the past, opportunistic managers have taken advantage of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) premium - buying Bitcoin and depositing it in Grayscale's trust, and then selling GBTC shares in the secondary market at a premium of 20%-50% above net asset value (NAV). However, as more and more people began to follow suit, by the end of 2022, GBTC's premium turned from the peak to a record 50% discount. This cycle shows that if there is no sustainable income to support repeated financing, the stock play backed by cryptocurrencies will eventually be arbitraged away by the market.

The key question is how long this can last and who will be left standing when the premium collapses. Companies with strong business fundamentals and conservative leverage may weather this shift, while those that lack durable revenue streams or competitive barriers and simply chase crypto assets may face a dilution-driven sell-off after the speculative craze subsides.

For now, the music is still playing and everyone is dancing. Institutional capital is pouring in, premiums are widening, and more and more companies are announcing Bitcoin and crypto asset strategies every week. However, smart investors know that this is a trade, not a long-term investment logic. The companies that survive will be those that use this window to create lasting value beyond their crypto holdings.

The transformation of corporate financial management may be permanent, but the extraordinary premiums we are seeing today are not. The question is whether you are ready to profit from this trend or are you just another player hoping to find a seat when the music stops.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
NEAR
NEAR$2.43+0.70%
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.62%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.02264-5.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 17:00
Share
From Kaspa’s breakout to BlockDAG’s rise: Is this hybrid architecture the next big Layer 1?

From Kaspa’s breakout to BlockDAG’s rise: Is this hybrid architecture the next big Layer 1?

BlockDAG blends Bitcoin’s PoW security, Kaspa’s DAG scalability, and Ethereum’s smart contracts. With $312m raised, 2m miners, and a $0.0018 price until June 20, it may be 2025’s top Layer 1 breakout. #partnercontent
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Constellation
DAG$0.03006-3.40%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005765-5.86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 01:00
Share
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,329.52+1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09814-0.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 17:10
Share

Trending News

More

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

From Kaspa’s breakout to BlockDAG’s rise: Is this hybrid architecture the next big Layer 1?

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

The National Natural Science Foundation of China launches a research project on global stablecoin risk governance