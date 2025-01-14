After years of silence, Ethereum's official social account finally "spoke"

By: PANews
2025/01/14 20:00

After years of silence, Ethereum's official social account finally "spoke"

Original article: SageD.Young , Unchained

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

After Ethereum community members criticized the network's lack of online marketing (especially on the X platform), the Ethereum Foundation (EF), a non-profit organization supporting the Ethereum ecosystem, announced a new strategy for the "social aspect" of the network. The adjustment aims to optimize information dissemination channels and improve the transparency of ecosystem information. This article will detail the specific content, background factors, market environment and community response of this strategic adjustment.

Dual account strategy deployment

Earlier on Monday, the Ethereum Foundation not only launched a new X platform account Ethereum Foundation , but also posted a tweet "helloworldcomputer" through the Ethereum.org account, which rarely publishes original content. According to the official announcement:

  • The Ethereum Foundation will be primarily responsible for sharing information such as foundation team dynamics, project progress, funding information, and treasury changes;
  • The Ethereum.org account will serve as a more active comprehensive account dedicated to sharing the latest developments in the entire ecosystem, including outstanding projects on Ethereum, builder stories, and global adoption.

It is worth noting that these changes are not limited to the X platform, but will also be carried out simultaneously on other social networking platforms such as Farcaster, Lens and Bluesky. EF emphasized that this is only the beginning of the adjustment, and in the future it will continue to optimize the use of social media according to the needs of the ecosystem.

In response, Joseph Schiarizzi, a representative of Arbitrum and founder of stablecoin provider Nerite, said: “As builders of Ethereum, we always want to see more active social accounts to highlight the wonderful things happening in the ecosystem. I am looking forward to the changes that are coming.”

Community Feedback

The announcement of the new social strategy stems from the debate among several ETH leaders at the beginning of the year over the discontinuation of the "Week in Ethereum" newsletter. Evan Van Ness, the author of the WiE newsletter, and Josh Stark of the Ethereum Foundation argued over whether EF funded the newsletter and why it was discontinued. This sparked a discussion that lasted for several days, during which many community members expressed their dissatisfaction with the Foundation's lack of marketing capabilities and lack of activity on social media.

After years of silence, Ethereum's official social account finally "spoke"

A user bluntly stated on X: "The Ethereum Foundation's weak performance in public relations and narrative is a potential threat to the entire ecosystem, and the Foundation has a responsibility to change this situation." Data shows that since June 2021, Ethereum.org has only published 14 original tweets, with no original content in 2023.

After years of silence, Ethereum's official social account finally "spoke"

In addition, Boost VC investor Mark Beylin pointed out in the forum that Ethereum's social layer faces the problem of "gang-ization" and suggested that EF improve its external communication methods. Ethereum developer Tim Beiko also called for strengthening the role of social media as a "digital public square" to more effectively respond to community needs.

Market performance and capital flow

In addition to social media strategies, Ethereum's market performance and the foundation's fund management have also received widespread attention. In 2024, both Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) hit record highs, while the price of ETH failed to return to its peak level of $4,878. In the past 30 days, the price of ETH has fallen by 18.7% and is currently slightly above $3,100.

After years of silence, Ethereum's official social account finally "spoke"

At the same time, on-chain data showed that EF sold 100 ETH on January 8, worth about $336,000. Since January 2, the foundation has sold nearly $13 million in ETH. Community members expressed dissatisfaction with the foundation's move, believing that it failed to effectively use social media to promote ecological innovation while selling ETH.

Whether the Ethereum Foundation’s new social media strategy can successfully improve its interaction with the community and enhance Ethereum’s global influence remains to be seen. However, this reform at least shows that the Foundation has begun to take the community’s criticism of its insufficient marketing seriously and move towards a more transparent and efficient direction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2.473+2.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.06239+3.26%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-3.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.4077+0.60%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$208.95+0.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.14+2.90%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001646+10.46%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Share

Trending News

More

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?