Kaito platform full gameplay overview: Yap To Earn analysis

By: PANews
2025/06/14 07:30
Kaito
1. Background introduction of Kaito

Kaito is a Web3 information platform dedicated to solving the problem of information fragmentation in the crypto world. It collects and organizes multiple data sources such as social media, research forums, podcasts, etc. in real time through the AI-driven Kaito Pro search engine and Kaito Connect InfoFi network. The platform uses large language models (LLM) and semantic understanding technology to transform unstructured information into instant insights, including sentiment analysis, keyword tracking, narrative context mining and other functions. In addition, Kaito Yaps "tokenizes attention" of the content posted by users on X, quantifies the real influence, encourages the community to create and share high-quality information, and promotes a fair and transparent information financial ecosystem. The project was founded in 2022 and completed two rounds of financing in June and August 2023, raising a total of US$10.8 million. Investors include Dragonfly, Sequoia China, Jane Street, etc.

2. Kaito Connect and Yaps Points System

In order to motivate community participation and reward valuable information contributions, Kaito launched the Kaito Connect network and the Yaps points system. The Yaps program is Kaito's core incentive mechanism, which encourages users to publish high-quality crypto-related content on social platform X. The system uses AI to evaluate the quality of posts, depth of interaction, and content relevance, and rewards real high-quality contributions. Participants are called "Yappers", and the points they earn (Yap Points) can be used for:

  • Participate in weekly sKAITO rewards distribution

  • Qualify for future airdrops

  • Improve your ranking in the Yapper rankings

  • Unlock more benefits in the Kaito ecosystem

Yapper Rankings and Launchpad

Kaito has built a content incentive and project screening mechanism through Yapper rankings and Launchpad. Users can get rankings for publishing high-quality crypto content, and the rankings include comprehensive rankings, AI special rankings, and exclusive rankings for each project. In addition, each specific crypto project has a separate project ranking, which is divided into two stages before and after TGE, including popular projects such as Berachain, Monad, and Initia. The project rankings are used to identify and reward core opinion leaders and supporters. Users can see who is gaining influence for the project and what content they have published. The community can vote on new projects through Launchpad to decide on the list. You can participate by holding Yap points or Smart Followers, and new projects will be selected to enter the rankings every week. Voting methods include Yapper voting (based on points and followers) and Holder voting (Genesis NFT + Staking KAITO users). Through Launchpad, users can participate in project support while creating opportunities for their own Yap points competition.

Kaito Connect

Kaito Connect is an AI-based InfoFi information network that promotes information sharing and transparency through interconnected products and frameworks. Any user (regardless of influence) can participate and share crypto-related information to obtain a corresponding share of value. All reward records are publicly available on the chain, and the ranking mechanism ensures transparent disclosure of sponsored content. The network includes four types of participants: creators, ordinary users, brands, and platforms, and strives to fairly distribute rewards among these four parties.

3. Yaps acquisition mechanism

1. Yap Points Calculation Rules

Kaito's Yaps system is not based solely on traditional "likes" or "reads". The official FAQ clearly states that the focus is on post quality > quantity. The algorithm uses a large language model to understand content in multiple languages, filter out spam content and reward insightful posts. It comprehensively considers the following factors:

  • Posting frequency: Continuous output is encouraged, but quality is more important than quantity

  • Interaction performance: The more interactions a post receives, such as forwarding and commenting, the higher the score.

  • Content semantics: whether the content has analytical depth, originality, informativeness, and cryptographic relevance

  • Originality Guarantee: Fight Spam and Plagiarism with LLM and Plagiarism Detection Tools

2. How to earn Yaps points

Points are more dependent on interaction signals from the Inner Circle (i.e. highly influential Crypto Twitter accounts), especially high-quality social behaviors such as comments and citations, which reversely verify the value of the content and prevent water army and invalid interaction from brushing points.

Method 1: Deep Interaction Strategy

Actively comment on tweets from high-impact Twitter accounts and express your own opinions. You can increase the probability of responses by adding data or insights. In addition, you can choose to reply to tweets from popular projects in the current market (such as Kaito ranking projects) to increase the value of interaction. In addition, attracting the attention of high-impact accounts (smart followers) can also earn corresponding Yap points.

Method 2: Write in-depth content

Focus on the projects on the Kaito rankings of the week and write in-depth content (technical analysis, valuation models, airdrop strategies, etc.), then @ the project party and Kaito to get Yaps + potential project party rewards. Take Sei's account in the top 50 this month: about 20 related tweets were posted in the past 30 days, each tweet has its own point of view and original pictures, and more than 500 tweets related to Sei were replied this month (most of which are meaningless content). Although it has only 9 smart followers and the number of fans is less than 1,000, it can still rank in the top 50 of the list. Therefore, this means that ordinary users can also enter the Kaito rankings and get corresponding rewards by posting high-quality tweets and opinions. Small accounts can also succeed because Kaito's algorithm does not only favor users with a large number of fans. Some users with a small number of fans can surpass KOLs in rankings through high-quality tweets.

Kaito platform full gameplay overview: Yap To Earn analysis

3.Kaito voting mechanism

Kaito's voting mechanism revolves around the Yapper Launchpad, and its core is to distribute influence through holding and participation. Voting is divided into Yapper voting (based on Yap points and the number of Smart Followers) and Holder voting (based on sKAITO and Genesis NFT obtained by staking KAITO). Holder voting accounts for 75%, and Yapper community votes account for 25%. Genesis NFT acts as a "voting multiplier" to enhance the effectiveness of sKAITO voting and help long-term holders gain higher weight.

sKAITO's voting power is calculated based on four dimensions: number of holdings, holding time, continuous voting time, and system dynamic multiples. The system encourages long-term lock-up and stable support through time weighting and "holding score". sKAITO's voting influence will gradually accumulate over time and will not appear immediately. Genesis NFT can improve its final effect.

4. Popular Activities

1. INFINEX (ranked first in popularity)

INFINEX's activities are carried out on a seasonal basis, with a total prize pool of approximately $6 million in uPatrons: Season 0 rewards are approximately $600,000, and the first season is currently underway, with rewards of approximately $900,000. Users participate in the points competition through content creation and invitation mechanisms to obtain uPatrons rewards. The points and reward amounts allocated each season gradually increase: the top three players in Season 0 each receive rewards of $10,000 to $35,000; the top 10 rewards are over $7,000; and the top 138 players all receive rewards of more than $1,000. 150 MuPatrons (approximately $900,000) will be allocated from Season 1, and more rewards will be allocated in subsequent seasons. At the same time, 20% of uPatrons belong to Genesis NFT holders and pledge users, some of which are distributed through Infinex airdrops.

Ways to participate include:

  • Post high-quality insightful content related to Infinex on Twitter, and the system will evaluate and rank based on the posts every week.

  • Recommend real users to use the platform to increase points (only sponsors and the top 500 players in Season 0 can generate referral links).

  • Become an Infinex patron, earn points and profit multipliers, and get higher rankings and rewards.

Kaito platform full gameplay overview: Yap To Earn analysis

 Note: The figure shows the revenue of the top 10 users in Season 0

2. Huma Finance

Huma's activities are divided into three seasons, with a total prize pool of about 0.5% of the total supply of Huma, about 2.3 million US dollars. The first season is currently underway. Participants only need to output in-depth, valuable, high-quality Huma-related content on Twitter and be ranked in the top 500 of the Huma Yapper ranking to share considerable HUMA token rewards. The first season reward period is May 26-June 26. In addition, users of the Kaito ecosystem will also share another 10 million HUMA tokens. In order to qualify for this part of the reward, in addition to users being active in the fields of Solana, DeFi, PayFi and RWA, they also need to have a SOL wallet on Yaps and hold more than 100 Skaito/YT Kaito.

3. Newton

The total prize pool of Newton's activities is about 0.75% of the total supply of NEWT, of which 0.5% is allocated to high-quality Yapples and successful recommendations, and up to 0.25% will be distributed to the Kaito community based on community milestones. Users can obtain rewards through content creation, recommendation of Agent usage and community interaction mechanisms, and the introduction of community milestone bonus mechanisms and identity weighting will make the benefits more generous as the community grows as a whole.

Ways to participate include:

  • Post in-depth original content about Magic Newton on Twitter, and the system will evaluate the ranking based on data such as the depth of the speech and the quality of interaction.

  • Recommend other users to register and use Recurring Buy Agent, and both the recommender and the referee will receive bonus points.

  • Points can also be earned by participating in tasks such as following social media, joining discord, and playing platform interactive games, such as dice rolling and minesweeper.

The community milestone bonus mechanism mainly refers to the increase in the proportion of tokens in the community reward pool when the number of activated agents in the community reaches the following nodes. That is, the more community participation, the higher the total reward pool:

  • 1K Agent Activation: +0.05%

  • 5K Agent Activation: +0.10%

  • 15K Agent Activation: +0.15%

  • 25K Agent Activation: +0.20%

  • 50K Agent Activation: +0.25%

4.LOUD (Ended)

At the end of May, the LOUD token became the focus of market attention with nearly 60% of the attention in the Pre-TGE section of the Kaito platform, and also triggered a lot of discussion on X. The design of LOUD was inspired by the concept of attention (Mindshare) proposed by Kaito. Its operating mechanism is to obtain attention value by users posting LOUD-related content on X. The Kaito system generates a ranking list based on this, and the official distributes 72% of the token transaction fee income to the top 25 users according to the ranking every week; in addition, 18% is allocated to users who pledge KAITO, and 10% is allocated to creators, forming a revenue model based on content influence. The reason why LOUD has gained a lot of attention in a short period of time is also related to its low initial financing threshold. The project raised a total of approximately US$70,000 and sold 45% of the tokens in two quota packages:

  • The top 1,000 users on the leaderboard can subscribe at a price of 0.2 SOL;

  • Users with more than 10 Smart Followers can also subscribe. If oversubscription occurs, the subscription amount will be reduced to 0.05 SOL per address.

After the launch, the price of LOUD once soared to a market value of about 36 million US dollars, bringing more than 100 times the return to early investors. However, due to the concentrated release of unlocked tokens in the early stage and the lack of sustained narrative support, the price subsequently fell sharply, and the current market value has fallen to about 1.31 million US dollars. This shows that although LOUD has successfully attracted widespread attention under Kaito's Mindshare model, the project life cycle is relatively short due to excessive selling pressure and lack of subsequent development plans.

V. Conclusion

Overall, Kaito has built an innovative information ecosystem through Kaito Connect and the Yaps points system, which allows KOLs to amplify their influence and gain benefits, and project owners can more accurately identify key creators, design interactive mechanisms, and achieve effective linkage between community content and project value. Although ordinary users also have the opportunity to participate in earning points by writing content and interacting, the overall operation threshold is high, and it is necessary to continuously invest time in operating accounts (such as publishing original content, interacting with high-quality accounts, etc., similar to the operations in Sei activities). Compared with the past methods of participating in a single project test network or brushing transactions to obtain airdrops, the Kaito model is more costly and difficult for retail investors to participate, and it motivates long-term content creators more.

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

TLDR: FalconX will support USDe, the third-largest stablecoin by supply, across spot, derivatives, and custody services. Institutional clients gain access to OTC liquidity for USDe and collateral options in select credit and derivatives trades. Ethena’s USDe runs on a delta-neutral strategy, creating portable yield across both DeFi and traditional finance systems. FalconX will provide liquidity [...] The post FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
