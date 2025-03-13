Another hot spot in the cold market: Clanker is becoming the preferred AI Agent launch platform on Base

By: PANews
2025/03/13 16:29
Moonveil
MORE$0.09748-1.36%
GROK
GROK$0.001156+2.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01269+3.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203+0.50%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009352+1.94%
tokenbot
CLANKER$37.28-3.86%

Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Clanker is rapidly emerging as a top project launchpad on the Base chain - despite being valued much lower than its competitors, its DEX trading volume over the past four days has reached 3-5 times that of Virtuals.

What makes Clanker a top PvE ecosystem in the current market is that it provides an excellent experience for token issuers:

  • 40% Fee Distribution Mechanism
  • Uniswap V3 ETH trading pair liquidity pool (replacing the unstable project ecosystem token pairing model)
  • Multi-platform token issuance portal : Support creators to issue tokens on Farcaster, X and XMTP platforms through interfaces such as Bankr, tokenbot, clankdotfun and bolide

The public issuance of tokens through the X platform is building trust within the community, and many people call it a true "fair launch". A key highlight is that the user profile is automatically equipped with a wallet bound to the token - there is no need to repeatedly set up a new wallet, which greatly simplifies the token creation process. Clanker also optimizes the fee distribution mechanism and Uniswap V3 liquidity pool configuration scheme for creators.

The multiple interfaces based on the Clanker engine are accelerating the token issuance wave. The most noteworthy one is Bankr, which is the DeFAI terminal of the Clanker ecosystem and also an AI assistant like Aixbt, supporting users to directly buy and sell tokens, set limit orders and issue tokens on the X and Farcaster platforms. In addition, Bankr is more actively interacting with the community and participating in community Q&A.

Viral tokens like $DRB launched by Grok are emerging on the Clanker platform every day: such tokens have achieved over $70 million in trading volume, bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars in transaction fees to creators. With the team about to launch more upgrades (v3.1 will be released next week), this hype trend is expected to continue.

Clanker is reaching a critical moment of early product-market fit (PMF) : transaction volume, revenue and user activity are all showing strong growth. Coupled with multiple catalysts in the future (expected listing on Coinbase, product feature iteration, and surging demand from creators and investors), more AI Agent projects are choosing it as their preferred token issuance engine .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4195-0.11%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01859+1.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00244-12.57%
ERA
ERA$0.711+0.73%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00412-33.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.0469+2.44%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.000000098-0.35%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02435+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share

Trending News

More

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry