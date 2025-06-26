Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

By: PANews
2025/06/26 09:16
DeFi
DEFI$0.001601+0.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.40%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from Bodhi Ventures, Cyber Fund, Interop Ventures, Steakhouse Financial, Hypernative Labs, Kiln, base DAO, Cozomo de' Medici, Aleksander Larsen, ivangbi and Trevor McFedries.

According to reports, Makina Finance is a DeFi execution engine that empowers various users such as AI agents and asset managers to deploy institutional-level, risk-adjusted return strategies on the chain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

PANews reported on September 5th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$45.24 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$6.568 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$25.0296 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.2721 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$2.3893 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$3.3281 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1.6533 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0994+1.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 16:26
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.0016+0.56%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013313+80.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009458+1.06%
Solana
SOL$206.14-1.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.39+0.44%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k