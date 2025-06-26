Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:22
Dogechain
DC$0.00003029+0.96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.40%

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing.

On June 25, Bloomberg reported that Kalshi, the federally regulated prediction market, is raising over $100 million in a funding round led by crypto investment giant Paradigm. The deal would push its valuation above $1 billion and put it in the same league as its unregulated competitor, Polymarket, which is also rumored to be aiming for unicorn status with a fresh $200 million capital injection.

Kalshi’s raise comes just weeks after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission abandoned its legal fight to block Kalshi from offering political event contracts, effectively greenlighting a market that lets users bet on election outcomes under U.S. oversight.

As legal clouds lift, Kalshi turns to growth and distinction

The CFTC’s recent surrender in its case against Kalshi marks a turning point. For months, the agency argued that political betting threatened market integrity, but Judge Jia Cobb’s September ruling, later upheld, found the CFTC overstepped its authority.

The agency’s abrupt withdrawal in May, without explanation, suggests regulators may be shifting tactics rather than conceding entirely. Advocacy groups like Better Markets warn the precedent could invite manipulation and distort election integrity, but for investors, it signals a rare alignment: a crypto-native business model operating within U.S. law.

While Kalshi has not publicly detailed how the capital will be deployed, the company is likely looking to expand its footprint ahead of the 2026 midterms and further develop its exchange infrastructure while scaling its compliance architecture.

The CFTC retreat effectively removed one of the biggest obstacles to Kalshi’s long-term operation inside the U.S., and the company is keen to set precedents for how risk, opinion, and information might be traded legally in the open.

By contrast, Polymarket, Kalshi’s closest competitor, continues to operate in murkier waters.

Regulation vs. rebellion: the billion-dollar split in prediction markets

Polymarket is nearing a $200 million raise at a comparable valuation, per The Information. Despite being banned for U.S. users, the platform has thrived, processing $3.2 billion in election bets in 2024 alone.

Its integration with X embeds real-time prediction data into social feeds, blurring the line between gambling and crowd-sourced forecasting.

But Polymarket’s success comes with risks. CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam has repeatedly singled out offshore platforms “providing exposure to U.S. customers,” a thinly veiled reference to the market’s VPN-reliant user base.

While backers like Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Vitalik Buterin bet on its censorship-resistant model, the looming question is whether regulators will tolerate its growth, or clamp down harder.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

PANews reported on September 5th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$45.24 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$6.568 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$25.0296 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.2721 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$2.3893 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$3.3281 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1.6533 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0978+1.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 16:26
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00946+1.34%
Solana
SOL$206.01-1.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.398+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

XRP could surge into the triple-digit range by 2033 if Ripple successfully taps into the projected $18.9 trillion tokenization market. This ambitious outlook stems from Ripple’s recent collaboration with the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS), which has renewed focus on the $18.9 trillion tokenization opportunity expected by 2033. Market commentator Brad Kimes of Digital Perspectives highlighted a scenario in which Ripple captures the full value of tokenization. He suggested that XRP could see extraordinary price growth over the next decade. In his forecast, Kimes predicts XRP could rise to $10.40 by 2026, reach $54.20 by 2029, and potentially soar to $189 by 2033. The $18.9 Trillion Tokenization Opportunity Ripple’s partnership with Boston Consulting Group suggests that real-world asset tokenization could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. This would span areas such as trade finance, payments, and capital markets. Custody will be pivotal in providing the infrastructure that makes this growth feasible. The report also revealed that 71% of financial institutions and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have grown more confident in crypto assets over the past six months. Specifically, more than half of these firms plan to adopt custody solutions within the next three years. Ripple’s Vision: Custody as the Foundation Ripple argues that digital asset custody will be the backbone of this multi-trillion-dollar transformation. The company emphasizes that institutional-grade custody solutions are crucial for the large-scale adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and cross-border settlement. Notably, Ripple’s recent workshop in Singapore outlined five core requirements for effective digital asset custody: Compliance-by-design: Custody must be regulatory-compliant from the start, especially in regions like Singapore, ensuring asset segregation and recovery protocols. Flexible custody models: Institutions need tailored solutions. This includes self-custody, third-party, or hybrid to balance control, scalability, and operational needs. Operational resilience: Custody systems must withstand disruptions, ensure continuity, and meet standards like the EU's DORA. Strong governance: Clear duties, audit trails, and independent oversight build institutional trust. Scaling stablecoin adoption: Custody supports stablecoin use in trade finance, liquidity, and cross-border payments, ensuring compliance and interoperability. XRP’s Role in Tokenized Finance If Ripple’s vision comes to fruition, XRP could play a central role in global tokenization flows. It will act as the bridge asset for stablecoins, tokenized securities, and cross-border payments. Ripple has already taken a regulatory-first approach with its issuance of Ripple USD (RLUSD), a stablecoin governed under a New York Trust Charter, with full reserves and independent audits. As adoption continues to grow, projections like those from Brad Kimes highlight what many XRP supporters believe. They believe Ripple’s infrastructure and XRP’s utility could place the asset at the heart of one of the most dramatic value transformations in digital finance over the coming decade. https://twitter.com/DigPerspectives/status/1957774151562793418 XRP in the 2030s However, XRP still has a long road to the $189 price point by 2033. Achieving this would require an appreciation of over 6,600% from its current price of $2.82. Some analysts even predict higher valuations. For example, Dom Kwok, founder of EasyA, believes XRP could reach $1,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, analysts from Bitwise caution that if XRP fails to fulfill its potential, its price could drop to as low as $0.13 by 2030.
SIX
SIX$0.02136-0.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.06167+1.88%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012102-0.39%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/05 13:15
Share

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

A Quick Look at Swarm Network, a Decentralized Truth Verification Protocol with $10 Million in Funding