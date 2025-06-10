PA Daily | South Korea's ruling party proposes legislation to allow the issuance of stablecoins; Zhao Changpeng once again becomes the richest Chinese

By: PANews
2025/06/10 17:30
ZKsync
ZK$0.05655+0.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.40%

Today's news tips:

Kong Jianping, founder of Nano Labs: Zhejiang and Hangzhou have not taken any special actions against blockchain industry practitioners

South Korea’s ruling party proposes legislation to allow stablecoin issuance

Forbes Rich List: Zhao Changpeng once again becomes the richest Chinese, with assets of $65.7 billion

CITIC Construction Investment: Stablecoins can bridge the gap between centralized credit currencies and digital currencies in the medium and long term

Upbit to List AXL in KRW and USDT Markets

ZK Nation: About 760 million ZK will be unlocked in June, and about 167 million ZK will be unlocked every month from July until June 2028

BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF becomes the fastest fund to reach $70 billion, breaking gold's previous record

SBI Holdings and its subsidiaries invest $50 million in Circle IPO

Regulatory/Macro

Kong Jianping, founder of Nano Labs: Zhejiang and Hangzhou have not taken any special actions against blockchain industry practitioners

Nano Labs founder Jack Kong (Kong Jianping) said in a post that Zhejiang and Hangzhou have not taken special actions against blockchain industry practitioners. He recently met with key leaders in Hangzhou and found that the local sensitivity to the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries has decreased. He also confirmed with the public security department that there have been no relevant actions, and individual cases may be related to anti-fraud work. Jack Kong believes that Hangzhou is one of the most open and inclusive cities in China, and suggests that entrepreneurs with concerns can choose Hangzhou-Hong Kong Technology Building as a foothold for the Web3 industry. Earlier, community news said that the Hangzhou police are systematically investigating cryptocurrency practitioners.

Societe Generale launches USDCV stablecoin on Ethereum and Solana, USDCV trading is expected to start in July

Société Générale-Forge, a crypto subsidiary of Société Générale-Forge, announced the launch of USD CoinVertible (USDCV), a stablecoin for the US dollar, which will be issued on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. British financial services company BNY will serve as the asset custodian of USDCV. It is reported that the company has previously launched the euro stablecoin EUR CoinVertible (EURCV) in April 2023. The launch of the US dollar version is aimed at meeting the needs of the rapidly growing stablecoin market. USDCV will support 24/7 instant conversion between fiat currency and digital US dollars or euros, and realize real-time settlement of US dollar and euro transactions. The stablecoin is suitable for a variety of scenarios, including crypto transactions, cross-border payments, on-chain settlement, foreign exchange transactions, and collateral and cash management. In addition, USDCV and EURCV plan to be launched on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges and open to institutions, enterprises and retail investors through brokers and payment service providers. USDCV trading is expected to start in July, but neither stablecoin will be open to US users. Earlier news, people familiar with the matter said: Société Générale will launch the world's first bank-issued US dollar stablecoin on Ethereum.

South Korea’s ruling party proposes legislation to allow stablecoin issuance

According to Cointelegraph, South Korea’s ruling party has proposed legislation to allow the issuance of stablecoins. The proposed Digital Asset Basic Law will allow South Korean companies with capitalization exceeding $368,000 to issue stablecoins.

Forbes Rich List: Zhao Changpeng once again becomes the richest Chinese, with assets of $65.7 billion

According to the Forbes Rich List, Zhao Changpeng once again became the richest Chinese, with assets of $65.7 billion, ranking 24th in the world.

Both the CANARY STAKED INJ ETF and the CANARY MARINADE SOLANA ETF are registered in Delaware

According to market news, both the CANARY STAKED INJ ETF and the CANARY MARINADE SOLANA ETF have been registered in Delaware.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune expects to push for passage of stablecoin bill this week

According to Politico, U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Monday that Senate Republicans are seeking to pass a landmark stablecoin bill this week that will set new rules for digital tokens pegged to the U.S. dollar. Thune said he is currently working to find a way to advance the amendment, with the goal of having the bill up for a vote in the full Senate this week. On Monday, Thune submitted a motion to end debate on the bill, and another procedural vote on the motion will be held as early as Wednesday. Republican leaders have been seeking to reach an agreement on the amendment to speed up the final vote, but have so far failed, mainly because Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas has pushed for a vote on controversial legislation to combat credit card swipe fees.

US prosecutors accuse Evita founder Iurii Gugnin of laundering $530 million and helping Russia acquire sensitive technology

According to The Block, the U.S. Department of Justice indictment revealed that Iurii Gugnin, a New York resident and Russian man, was indicted for allegedly laundering $530 million through the cryptocurrency company Evita. Prosecutors accused him of mainly using USDT stablecoins to transfer funds for overseas users, including sanctioned Russian bank customers, from June 2023 to January 2025, and completing money laundering operations through Manhattan Bank accounts. As the founder and compliance officer of Evita, 38-year-old Gugnin was charged with 22 counts, including wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering, and violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The Assistant Secretary for National Security of the Department of Justice pointed out that it turned crypto companies into "secret channels for illegal funds" to help sanctioned Russian banks obtain sensitive U.S. technology. If convicted of bank fraud, each count carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Paraguayan President’s X account was hacked and published fake news about “listing Bitcoin as legal tender”

According to Reuters, Paraguayan President Peña's X account was suspected to have been hacked on Monday local time. The account posted an English post with a Spanish government statement, claiming that the country will list Bitcoin as legal tender and plans to launch a $5 million Bitcoin reserve fund. The Paraguayan government subsequently issued an official statement, pointing out that the president's account had abnormal activity and may have been accessed without authorization, and asked the public not to believe the content of the relevant posts before official confirmation. The Paraguayan National Cybersecurity Team is working with the X platform to investigate the matter.

Viewpoint

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin purchases by U.S. investors surge, crypto market may see optimistic trend in the second half of 2025

According to CryptoQuant analyst Crypto Dan, the Bitcoin market has continued to show an upward trend since April 21. Among them, the Coinbase premium has gradually increased, indicating that the buying pressure of American investors is supporting the market. In addition, the buying activities of large holders are also gradually increasing. At present, there are no signs of overheating in the market. This trend is in line with the typical characteristics of the post-correction rising cycle, suggesting that the cryptocurrency market may maintain an optimistic performance in the second half of 2025.

CNBC host: Circle's stock price is "overheated" at present, and it is not recommended to buy it for the time being

Jim Cramer, a well-known CNBC host, said on Monday that investors are not recommended to buy shares of Circle Internet, the issuer of stablecoins. Circle Internet's debut on the market last week was impressive, with its stock price soaring 168% from its opening price of $31 to $69. Cramer believes that although Circle Internet is strong, its current stock price is "overheated." The company's valuation has skyrocketed from $5.5 billion to about $25 billion in a few weeks, and it is not a wise move to buy at this time. Moreover, Circle is still linked to the volatile cryptocurrency ecosystem, and investors may wish to wait patiently for better buying opportunities. Cramer also compared Circle's stablecoin USDC to chips in the cryptocurrency field, saying that its business is more transparent than Tether and is a "more standardized and less suspicious version of stablecoins" supported by real legal currency reserves. He also reminded that the current IPO market "is starting to go crazy" and investors need to be cautious.

Analysis: Bullish trend remains valid as long as Bitcoin remains above $105,075

According to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin has broken out of a short-term downtrend to form a bullish breakout pattern. The current price has broken out of a consolidation triangle, suggesting that the trend may continue. Although the market was expected to be quieter in the summer, the strength of the breakout shows that new funds are driving the gains while tariff-related concerns are fading. Even if this week's CPI data may bring some upward pressure, it will be difficult to stop the current upward momentum. Market expectations for interest rate cuts this year have also been reduced, with only one rate cut currently forecast as the US economy performs better than expected. As long as the price of Bitcoin remains above $105,075, the bullish trend remains valid.

CITIC Construction Investment: Stablecoins can bridge the gap between centralized credit currencies and digital currencies in the medium and long term

According to Jinshi, CITIC Construction Investment said that in recent years, more and more payments have fled the centralized monetary system dominated by the US dollar and taken refuge in the digital payment system (such as Bitcoin). Stablecoins are "two-sided" currencies that have both centralized and digital currency characteristics. Policies aimed at promoting the development of stablecoins need to focus on strengthening the stability mechanism of stablecoins: enhancing the market's "trust consensus" on stablecoins. This is also the focus of recent stablecoin regulatory policies. Looking only at the current comparison of the total scale of stablecoins and US dollar and US debt, promoting the development of stablecoins will not bring large-scale funds to the US dollar and US debt in the short term. In the medium and long term, the steady development of stablecoins can first allow fiat currencies (such as the US dollar) to take advantage of the expansion of Bitcoin's market value; secondly, it can also allow fiat currencies to be covered with a layer of stablecoin digital coats to bridge the gap between centralized credit currencies and digital currencies.

Project News

OKX will delist USDT perpetual contracts for X, BSV, BR, GUN, and SWELL on June 12

OKX announced that it will regularly delist some perpetual contracts. According to the plan, the following contracts will be officially delisted at 16:00 (Beijing time) on June 12, 2025: XUSDT, BSVUSDT, GUNUSDT, BRUSDT, SWELLUSDT. Users need to pay attention to the trading and funding arrangements of the relevant contracts.

Cardano founder launches Bitcoin DeFi protocol Cardinal on Cardano

According to Cryptotimes, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson launched the first Bitcoin DeFi protocol Cardinal on Cardano. The protocol uses MuSig2 multi-signature technology to achieve non-custodial cross-chain, supports users to directly use Bitcoin UTXO to participate in Cardano on-chain lending and staking operations, and is compatible with Ordinals inscriptions as collateral. The technical solution includes the BitVMX off-chain verification system and supports interaction with public chains such as Ethereum and Solana. Cardano Chief Technology Officer Romain Pellerin said that the protocol will integrate zero-knowledge proof technology to improve liquidity in the future. This is the first solution that allows Bitcoin to access the Cardano ecosystem without custody, and users can trade Bitcoin assets through decentralized exchanges such as Minswap.

Upbit to List AXL in KRW and USDT Markets

PANews reported on June 10 that according to the official announcement, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit will launch AXL in the Korean won and USDT markets, and trading will start at 16:00 (UTC+9) on June 10 (estimated).

ZK Nation: About 760 million ZK will be unlocked in June, and about 167 million ZK will be unlocked every month from July until June 2028

ZK Nation released an announcement about the unlocking of ZK tokens. When ZK tokens are issued in 2024, Matter Labs team members and investors will receive a total of approximately 33.3% of the total supply. On June 18, up to 25% of the vested team member token allocation will be unlocked, and 10% of the vested investor token allocation will be unlocked. The token allocations received by Matter Labs team members and investors at the TGE will be unlocked over 4 years, with a 1-year vesting period. Based on current calculations, 3.6% (approximately 760 million) of the maximum total token supply (21 billion) will be unlocked in June. From July 2025, it is expected that 0.8% (approximately 167 million) of the total token supply will be unlocked each month until June 2028. (Note: approximately 33.3% of the total token supply is allocated to Matter Labs team members and investors, and the Matter Labs entity itself is not specifically allocated).

Virtuals launches smart contract audit agent "IRIS", 50% of the total tokens are allocated to the Ethereum community

Virtuals Protocol co-founder everythingempty announced on the X platform that Virtuals has partnered with the Nethermind team to launch IRIS on the Ethereum L1 mainnet, an autonomous, public-interest smart contract audit agent; all 50% of IRIS tokens will be directly allocated to the Ethereum community, and the team will not reserve any tokens. Points staking will still be done on the Base chain, and the token generation event (TGE) will be conducted on the Ethereum mainnet.

Bitcoin Core Development Team Schedules OP_RETURN Change for October

According to Protos, the Bitcoin Core Development Team announced that it will modify the default settings of OP_RETURN in the Core 30 version released in October, raising the upper limit of data carriers from 80 bytes to nearly 4MB. This decision marks a phased victory for the reformists led by Antoine Poinsot in the long-standing dispute with conservatives such as Luke Dashjr. Although the new version still allows node operators to manually restore smaller data limits, analysis shows that most nodes will maintain the default settings. Conservatives criticized this move for violating the original design of Bitcoin as a value transfer network and may reduce the blockchain to a data storage platform. Reformists believe that moderate expansion will help expand Bitcoin's functions and have made compromises to allow parameter adjustments. The change is expected to affect the on-chain data storage ecosystem, but will not change Bitcoin's basic transaction verification mechanism.

Important data

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $52.7112 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 16 consecutive days

According to SoSoValue data, yesterday (June 9, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was $52.7112 million. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net inflow in a single day yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of $35.189 million. Currently, ETHA has a total net inflow of $4.89 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of $12.9017 million. Currently, FETH has a total net inflow of $1.529 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $9.799 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to the total market value of Ethereum) is 3.13%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $3.379 billion.

Two whales bought HYPE worth $14.9 million in the past three hours

According to Lookonchain monitoring, in the past 3 hours, 2 whales have bought a total of 385,720 HYPEs (worth $14.9 million). Among them: Whale 0x7E4E invested 9.97 million USDC to buy 259,367 HYPEs at a price of $38.5, and whale 0x5dE5 invested 4.94 million USDC to buy 126,353 HYPEs at a price of $39.1 and has pledged all of them.

The whale that used 10 million USDC to open a long position on BTC yesterday has a floating profit of $5.87 million, and its position value has reached $250 million

According to on-chain analyst Ember, as BTC hit $110,000 again, the whale who used 10 million USDC to open a long position on BTC yesterday has now made a floating profit of $5.87 million. He has been increasing his position since he started building a position at 5 pm yesterday, and it is still increasing until now. The value of his BTC long position is now as high as $250 million. Current position: 20x long 2,276 BTC, position valued at $250 million. Opening price $107,637, liquidation price $105,110. Current floating profit $5.87 million.

BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF becomes the fastest fund to reach $70 billion, breaking gold's previous record

According to The Block, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said that BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, IBIT Fund (the largest of its kind), exceeded $70 billion in assets in just 341 trading days, becoming the fastest ETF to reach this milestone, five times faster than the previous record holder GLD (1,691 days). GLD is the SPDR Gold Trust Fund, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in November 2004. It is the world's largest physically-backed gold ETF, with assets under management of approximately $100 billion. BlackRock launched its spot Bitcoin ETF in January 2024. According to Arkham Intelligence data, in April this year, BlackRock's fund held 2.8% of the total supply of Bitcoin. The asset management company holds Bitcoin on behalf of its clients, but does not own the cryptocurrency itself.

Financing

Communications platform Towns Protocol completes additional financing of $3.3 million, led by Coinbase Ventures and others

According to official news, the communication platform Towns Protocol announced that it has completed an additional financing of US$3.3 million, led by Coinbase Ventures and echo. The financing was completed in April this year. Towns Protocol is built on the Base network and aims to promote the development of Web3 social and collaboration tools. Towns hopes to create a digital town square through decentralization and Web3, where members can define boundaries, make rules and build the world they want, and users will become the masters of the digital town square. Previously in April, Towns Protocol announced the completion of a US$10 million Series B financing led by a16z crypto.

Ethereum L2 project RISE receives $4 million investment from Galaxy Ventures

According to The Daily Hodl, Ethereum Layer2 project RISE announced that it has received $4 million in investment from Galaxy Ventures, bringing the total funds raised to $8 million so far. The project has previously received investments from Vitalik Buterin and others. According to reports, RISE achieves a latency as low as 5 milliseconds through its Shreds transaction architecture, and the test network processes more than 50,000 transactions per block, with a target throughput of 100,000 TPS. RISE adopts the "basic sorting" solution based on Ethereum, aiming to maintain decentralization while solving performance bottlenecks.

Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, purchased 4.86 BTC for $500,000

Belgravia Hartford Capital, an investment issuance company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, announced the completion of its first Bitcoin purchase, using $500,000 to purchase 4.86 BTC, with an average price of approximately $102,848. The company also disclosed that it holds $44.13 million in carryforward non-capital losses as of 2023, and will explore its monetization possibilities to support its Bitcoin reserve strategy and balance sheet optimization.

Crypto wallet infrastructure company Turnkey completes $30 million Series B financing, led by Bain Capital Crypto

Turnkey, a crypto wallet infrastructure company founded by former Coinbase employees, has completed a $30 million Series B round led by Bain Capital Crypto, with participation from Lightspeed Faction and Galaxy Ventures. Turnkey will use the new funds to expand its current 35-person team, focus on strengthening engineering capabilities, and promote the popularity of API wallet solutions.

SBI Holdings and its subsidiaries invest $50 million in Circle IPO

According to The Crypto Basic, Ripple partner SBI Holdings and its subsidiary SBI Shinsei Bank announced a $50 million investment in USDC issuer Circle after Circle's IPO. The investment was made by SBI Holdings and SBI Shinsei Bank, each contributing $25 million, with each party accounting for half. Previously, SBI established a joint venture company Circle SBI Japan KK in March 2025 to promote the adoption and circulation of USDC in the Japanese market.

Siebert Financial, a listed company, plans to raise $100 million to buy crypto assets and invest in AI technology

According to Globenewswire, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) announced that its S-3 Form Shelf Registration Statement has been approved by the U.S. SEC, which can be used to raise up to $100 million through the sale of various securities. This move will enhance the company's financial flexibility, and the proceeds may be used for potential acquisitions, purchases of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and investments in technology service lines such as artificial intelligence, including but not limited to AI solutions.

Crypto investment startup Parataxis Holdings plans to go public via SPAC deal

According to BUSINESS WIRE, Parataxis Holdings LLC, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, plans to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company SilverBox Corp IV. The two parties announced on Monday that they had signed a non-binding letter of intent, marking another cryptocurrency-related company's intention to enter the public market. The transaction is still subject to due diligence, signing of a final agreement and obtaining regulatory approval and other routine procedures.

Uphold Considers IPO or Sale, Reportedly Seeking Valuation of More Than $1.5 Billion

According to The Block, digital asset trading platform Uphold is considering an initial public offering (IPO) or sale. Its CEO Simon McLoughlin revealed that the board of directors has appointed FT Partners to explore strategic options, including an IPO in the United States or selling to other companies. He said that many banks, financial institutions, etc. are currently interested in Uphold, and mergers and acquisitions are also an option. Although McLoughlin did not disclose the valuation, people familiar with the matter said the valuation exceeded US$1.5 billion. Uphold's CEO said that potential IPOs or sales require in-depth analysis, and if other companies are acquired, listing on the Nasdaq may be beneficial. He said that the company is developing rapidly, with many mergers and acquisitions in the industry. Due to the growth of corporate business, revenue is expected to increase from US$80 million in 2022 to more than US$300 million today.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
NEAR
NEAR$2.423+0.33%
Threshold
T$0.016+0.56%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.02264-5.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 17:00
Share
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.016+0.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,310.33+1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09827-0.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 17:10
Share
FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

TLDR: FalconX will support USDe, the third-largest stablecoin by supply, across spot, derivatives, and custody services. Institutional clients gain access to OTC liquidity for USDe and collateral options in select credit and derivatives trades. Ethena’s USDe runs on a delta-neutral strategy, creating portable yield across both DeFi and traditional finance systems. FalconX will provide liquidity [...] The post FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0009+0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001599+1.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03702+1.59%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/05 17:28
Share

Trending News

More

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

The National Natural Science Foundation of China launches a research project on global stablecoin risk governance

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy