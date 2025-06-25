The youngest public chain to launch USDC? Stablecoin public chain Codex has built-in compliance solutions to solve the exchange problem

By: PANews
2025/06/25 18:29
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.40%

Author: Haonan Li

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

On June 24, the stablecoin public chain Codex announced that the USDC native minting function was officially launched on its chain. Codex thus became the "youngest" public chain in the history of cryptocurrencies to launch USDC. Earlier in April, Codex announced the completion of a $15.8 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly Capital, with participation from Coinbase and Circle. Rob Hadick, general partner of Dragonfly, said the company invested about $14 million in this round of financing.

Why did Circle support Codex so early?

Traditional blockchain infrastructure limits the development of stablecoins because they often violate a key characteristic of an ideal currency: uniformity.

The ideal currency is uniform. No matter what form it takes, where it is stored, or who issues it, its value is the same.

However:

  • 1 USD stablecoin is not equivalent to 1 USD in an Indonesian bank account
  • One dollar of stablecoin is not equal to the actual value of one dollar in Indonesia's deposit and withdrawal channels.
  • 1 USD stablecoin is not equal to the "correct" amount of IDRT (Indonesian Rupiah stablecoin)
  • $1 in stablecoin is definitely not equal to the “correct” amount of rupiah in your local bank account

This is because:

  • Stablecoin issuers located in different deposit and withdrawal channels have different compliance and custody risk characteristics, and blockchain technology will not make up for this difference.
  • When stablecoins pass through different channels, the probability of getting stuck, requesting information failing, or being lost varies, and the chain structure cannot alleviate this transmission friction at all.
  • Converting cryptocurrencies to local fiat currencies is often expensive, and the on-chain ecosystem has failed to provide a coordinated solution.
  • On-chain foreign exchange trading volume is sluggish, quotation failures are frequent, and spreads are huge, and the entire on-chain ecosystem has not seen any efforts to solve this problem so far.

If the bank channel is not "compatible", the minting and destruction transaction speed between the issuer can only be as slow as SWIFT. The current blockchain ecosystem has insufficient investment in the field of legal currency infrastructure to solve this problem.

Since there is no on-chain ecosystem that solves these problems from a native perspective, issuers need to spend years obtaining licenses, opening bank accounts, reaching expensive trading partnerships with market makers, listing on exchanges, and building deposit and withdrawal channels.

Just this weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins. They will soon find out why Circle needs 1,100 employees.

This means tedious, repetitive, redundant work that every new issuer must handle. Why can’t it be solved at the chain ecosystem level so that each issuer doesn’t have to handle it themselves?

The reason is that most of these problems are concentrated at the boundary between fiat currency and cryptocurrency. Blockchain development teams have not paid much attention to these boundary issues. They are usually neither interested in nor have the expertise to solve these problems.

Codex is a blockchain dedicated to solving these problems. It is obtaining licenses, opening bank accounts, accessing fiat currency exchange services, and applying cutting-edge blockchain research results to achieve:

  • ​​ T+0 Wholesale Foreign Exchange
  • Zero friction atomic-scale exit channel
  • Risk-free fiat currency delivery

​​T+0 Wholesale Foreign Exchange (Private Beta Version)​

Codex Avenue is an on-chain trading platform for institutional clients, providing instant settlement and exchange services between various fiat currencies and stablecoins, and executing transactions at wholesale prices.

  • USD <> USD stablecoin exchange: Instant completion, 1:1 or close to 1:1 exchange rate, support for large transactions
  • USD <> non-USD stablecoin swaps, priced at instant wholesale exchange rates.
  • Fiat currency <> Stablecoin: Achieve par or low-cost exchange in dozens of countries and regions.

Atomic withdrawal channel (Q4 2025)

The current state of compliance review occurs off-chain and lacks atomicity, resulting in account freezes and inability to withdraw funds.

Codex enforces compliance checks during the transaction execution process, rather than after the fact. Transactions that fail the compliance check of the deposit and withdrawal channels will be rolled back. This means that users' stablecoins will never be stuck in the deposit and withdrawal channels due to compliance issues.

​​Risk-free fiat currency redemption (Q4 2025)​​

In many parts of emerging markets, withdrawal channels are unreliable, inefficient or fraudulent. The Codex platform uses a validator pool consisting of participating channels and relies on native slashing rules to ensure that validators are held accountable.

This means that users can ensure that off-chain transactions are executed safely and quickly with unprecedented assurance.

Because of this, Codex may become the future of stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

PANews reported on September 5th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$45.24 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$6.568 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$25.0296 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.2721 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$2.3893 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$3.3281 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1.6533 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0902+1.23%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 16:26
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009456+1.49%
Solana
SOL$205.81-1.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.387+0.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

XRP could surge into the triple-digit range by 2033 if Ripple successfully taps into the projected $18.9 trillion tokenization market. This ambitious outlook stems from Ripple’s recent collaboration with the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS), which has renewed focus on the $18.9 trillion tokenization opportunity expected by 2033. Market commentator Brad Kimes of Digital Perspectives highlighted a scenario in which Ripple captures the full value of tokenization. He suggested that XRP could see extraordinary price growth over the next decade. In his forecast, Kimes predicts XRP could rise to $10.40 by 2026, reach $54.20 by 2029, and potentially soar to $189 by 2033. The $18.9 Trillion Tokenization Opportunity Ripple’s partnership with Boston Consulting Group suggests that real-world asset tokenization could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. This would span areas such as trade finance, payments, and capital markets. Custody will be pivotal in providing the infrastructure that makes this growth feasible. The report also revealed that 71% of financial institutions and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have grown more confident in crypto assets over the past six months. Specifically, more than half of these firms plan to adopt custody solutions within the next three years. Ripple’s Vision: Custody as the Foundation Ripple argues that digital asset custody will be the backbone of this multi-trillion-dollar transformation. The company emphasizes that institutional-grade custody solutions are crucial for the large-scale adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and cross-border settlement. Notably, Ripple’s recent workshop in Singapore outlined five core requirements for effective digital asset custody: Compliance-by-design: Custody must be regulatory-compliant from the start, especially in regions like Singapore, ensuring asset segregation and recovery protocols. Flexible custody models: Institutions need tailored solutions. This includes self-custody, third-party, or hybrid to balance control, scalability, and operational needs. Operational resilience: Custody systems must withstand disruptions, ensure continuity, and meet standards like the EU's DORA. Strong governance: Clear duties, audit trails, and independent oversight build institutional trust. Scaling stablecoin adoption: Custody supports stablecoin use in trade finance, liquidity, and cross-border payments, ensuring compliance and interoperability. XRP’s Role in Tokenized Finance If Ripple’s vision comes to fruition, XRP could play a central role in global tokenization flows. It will act as the bridge asset for stablecoins, tokenized securities, and cross-border payments. Ripple has already taken a regulatory-first approach with its issuance of Ripple USD (RLUSD), a stablecoin governed under a New York Trust Charter, with full reserves and independent audits. As adoption continues to grow, projections like those from Brad Kimes highlight what many XRP supporters believe. They believe Ripple’s infrastructure and XRP’s utility could place the asset at the heart of one of the most dramatic value transformations in digital finance over the coming decade. https://twitter.com/DigPerspectives/status/1957774151562793418 XRP in the 2030s However, XRP still has a long road to the $189 price point by 2033. Achieving this would require an appreciation of over 6,600% from its current price of $2.82. Some analysts even predict higher valuations. For example, Dom Kwok, founder of EasyA, believes XRP could reach $1,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, analysts from Bitwise caution that if XRP fails to fulfill its potential, its price could drop to as low as $0.13 by 2030.
SIX
SIX$0.02136-0.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.06167+2.32%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012112-1.23%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/05 13:15
Share

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet