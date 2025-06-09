PA Daily | Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened; listed company Oblong raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem

Today's news tips:

Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened

Oblong, a listed company, raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem, and most of the funds will be used to purchase $TAO

The Blockchain Group and TOBAM Launch 300 Million Euro Capital Raise Plan to Accelerate Bitcoin Reserves

Nasdaq applies to the US SEC to add XRP, SOL, ADA, and XLM to the cryptocurrency index

Hold more than 236 Binance Alpha points to receive 800 SKATE

Defi App (HOME) will be listed on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures

Galaxy Digital Receives Another 501 BTC from Jump

CoinShares: Ethereum inflows of $296.4 million last week, the seventh consecutive week of inflows

MEET48 announces the launch of $IDOL airdrop plan, TGE will be launched soon

Regulatory/Macro

Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened

Stablecoin issuer Circle's U.S. shares rose nearly 14% in pre-market trading, having closed up more than 29% in the previous trading day.

Oblong, a listed company, raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem, and most of the funds will be used to purchase $TAO

According to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed IT solution technology service provider Oblong, Inc. announced that it has raised approximately $7.5 million through private placement to launch an artificial intelligence and digital asset strategy centered on Bittensor. The private placement will sell 1,989,392 shares of common stock at $3.77 per share and is expected to be completed on June 11, 2025. Oblong plans to use most of the funds to purchase Bittensor's native token $TAO and support the development of its decentralized AI network, including the construction of open markets for computing, reasoning, data and model training. The company will also develop software tools in the Bittensor ecosystem and participate in Subnet 0 to obtain $TAO revenue.

The Blockchain Group and TOBAM Launch 300 Million Euro Capital Raise Plan to Accelerate Bitcoin Reserves

According to official news, European listed company The Blockchain Group announced that it has signed a "market-price" capital increase agreement with asset management company TOBAM, with a total amount of 300 million euros (including issuance premium). This plan aims to accelerate its Bitcoin Reserve Company strategy and gradually increase the number of Bitcoins per share held on a fully diluted basis through batch capital increases. TOBAM can apply for shares on demand, and the issue price will be determined by the higher of the previous day's closing price or the volume-weighted average price, and the daily issuance volume shall not exceed 21% of the day's trading volume. TOBAM is a strategic investor of The Blockchain Group.

Biometric Project World will be launched in London, UK on June 12

According to CNBC, the biometric project World (formerly Worldcoin), co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, will start operations in London, UK on June 12, and plans to expand to several other major cities in the UK in the coming months, including Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Belfast and Glasgow. The project aims to use its Orb device to verify human identity and prevent fraudulent abuse of artificial intelligence systems such as deep fakes.

Bitcoin network transaction activity drops to lowest level since October 2023

According to The Block, the seven-day average transaction volume of the Bitcoin network fell to 317,000 last Friday, the lowest since October 2023. Data shows that only 256,000 transactions were confirmed in a single block on June 1, and many transactions with a standard fee rate of less than 1 sat/vB were packaged by miners, including an ultra-low fee transaction of 0.1 sat/vB submitted by Mononaut, the founder of Mempool (with a total fee of about US$0.01). The transaction was processed by the mining company MARA through a dedicated channel Slipstream after being stranded in the memory pool for a month. On June 6, 31 Bitcoin core developers jointly signed an open letter to oppose nodes filtering low-fee or non-standard transactions, emphasizing the essential attributes of Bitcoin as an anti-censorship system. Developers pointed out that forcing users to use private channels such as Slipstream will undermine the decentralized nature. This position was opposed by Samson Mow, the founder of Jan3, and others, who believed that core developers were removing protection mechanisms for spam transactions.

Nasdaq applies to the US SEC to add XRP, SOL, ADA, and XLM to the cryptocurrency index

According to Cryptotimes, Nasdaq submitted a rule change application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 7, planning to include XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) in its crypto index benchmark. The adjustment involves the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (NCIQ), which plans to expand its tracking target from the original Nasdaq Crypto US Settlement Price Index (NCIUS) to the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) covering 9 tokens. Currently, the NCI index includes 9 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but due to the current SEC regulations, the ETF can only hold BTC and ETH, resulting in tracking error risks. If approved, the ETF will be able to invest in all index component assets, and the final decision is expected to be made before November 2, 2025. This move may push the U.S. crypto ETF to take a key step towards diversification.

Viewpoint

Analysis: Concerns about the debt risks of Bitcoin finance companies are exaggerated, and most debts will not mature until two years later

Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy, wrote: "Fears that Bitcoin Finance and its debt may become a problem are exaggerated. In terms of overall size, the debt of these companies is not large, and most of the debt will not mature until more than two years later." According to the data chart of Galaxy Research, as of May 2025, $650 million due in July 2024, $500 million due in September 2024, and $1.05 billion due in February 2025 have been successfully repaid. As of May 27, most of the debt of Bitcoin Treasury companies will mature between 2027 and 2030, including $1 billion in December 2027, $2 billion in March 2028, and $3.65 billion in June 2028 (the largest single amount). These data cover a number of companies including Strategy, Marathon, Riot, Semler Scientific, Marathon Holdings, and H100.

Michael Saylor downplays quantum computing threat to Bitcoin

According to CoinDesk, Strategy founder Michael Saylor recently downplayed the threat of quantum computing to Bitcoin in an interview with CNBC, arguing that when the threat is imminent, the Bitcoin protocol can respond to potential risks through software upgrades. He said: "This is mainly a marketing trick for those who want to sell you the next quantum concept token. Google and Microsoft will not sell computers that can crack modern encryption technology because it will ruin Google and Microsoft - and also ruin the US government and banking system." There are currently multiple plans to study how to make Bitcoin Proof of Work (PoW) resistant to quantum attacks, including quantum-resistant encryption hardware developed by startups such as BTQ. A Bitcoin developer has submitted a BIP to suggest that wallet addresses be migrated to quantum-safe addresses through a hard fork. Saylor emphasized that the Bitcoin protocol is upgraded every year, and the greater security threat comes from phishing attacks. Saylor concluded: "Bitcoin is a protocol; its software is upgraded every year." He also believes that the biggest security threat facing Bitcoin is phishing. However, not everyone agrees with Saylor's point of view. A recent report by Presto Research pointed out that the encryption industry is "unprepared" for the upcoming quantum threat.

Elon Musk's father: Musk may be suffering from "White House PTSD" and the storm with Trump will soon subside

According to Russian media reports, Elon Musk's father Errol Musk said in an interview in Moscow recently that Elon Musk's public dispute with Trump stems from the long-term high pressure on both sides, and said that his son may be suffering from "White House PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)." He believes that Elon Musk's public challenge to Trump is inappropriate, but predicts that the storm will soon subside. Previously, Elon Musk criticized Trump's tax reform on social media.

CryptoQuant: BTC needs to pay attention to the potential resistance of $106,200 and the potential support of $97,500 in the short term

According to burakkesmeci, an analyst at CryptoQuant, the average entry price for short-term Bitcoin holders is: $106,200 from 1 week to 4 weeks, $87,300 from January to March, and $97,500 from March to June. The analysis points out that short-term holders tend to panic when they lose money, and may choose to sell when the price returns to the break-even point (such as $106,200), forming potential resistance. For over-the-counter buyers, price ranges like $97,500 may be seen as buying opportunities and become support levels. There are two key points to pay attention to in the short term: potential resistance of $106,200 and potential support of $97,500. These price levels reflect the fear and opportunity of the market.

Analysis: Wall Street funds are pouring into crypto stocks, but the popularity of the cryptocurrency circle is not synchronized

According to Matrixport analysis, Circle's blockbuster IPO has pushed its valuation to $24 billion, far higher than the acquisition price proposed by Coinbase a month ago, which was considered a "bottom-fishing price". The success of this IPO has once again ignited Wall Street's enthusiasm for crypto stocks. However, compared with the strong performance of crypto stocks, the crypto market as a whole has not shown the same enthusiasm. Data shows that Bitcoin's funding rate not only remains low, but even fell to a negative value at one point. This suggests that some investors may hedge risks by shorting Bitcoin while going long on crypto stocks. Although public market sentiment is optimistic, this sentiment has not yet been fully transmitted to crypto assets themselves, and market enthusiasm still needs further observation.

Project News

ALEX was listed as a trading warning project by Bithumb due to the theft of more than 8 million US dollars in funds. ALEX fell 12.15% in a short period of time

Due to the platform being hacked, ALEX was listed as a trading warning project by the Korean exchange Bithumb, and about $8 million in funds were stolen. Currently, deposits and withdrawals have been suspended, and the follow-up processing will be announced in the second week of July. According to Bitget market data, ALEX fell 12.15% in a short period of time and is now quoted at $0.01856. According to previous news, the DeFi protocol ALEX suffered a loss of about $8.37 million due to a logic vulnerability attack, and the official promised full compensation.

Binance will stop supporting FIS and MDT token deposits and withdrawals through BNB Chain on June 16

Binance announced that it will stop supporting the deposit and withdrawal of the following tokens on the designated network from 16:00 on June 16, 2025: Stafi (FIS) and Measurable Data Token (MDT) are both operated through BNB Smart Chain. After this time, assets deposited through the above networks will not be credited, which may result in asset loss.

Hold more than 236 Binance Alpha points to receive 800 SKATE

Binance announced that it has become the first trading platform to list Skate (SKATE). SKATE will be available for trading on Binance Alpha at 18:00 (Beijing time) on June 9, 2025, and on Binance Futures at 18:30 (Beijing time). Eligible Binance users (holding at least 236 Binance Alpha points) can claim an airdrop reward of 800 SKATE tokens through the Alpha event page when trading is opened. It should be noted that claiming the airdrop will consume 15 Binance Alpha points, and users must confirm the claim within 24 hours, otherwise it will be deemed to have waived the airdrop qualification. Earlier news, Binance Alpha and contracts will list Skate (SKATE).

Defi App (HOME) will be listed on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures

Binance announced that Defi App (HOME) will be officially available for trading on Binance Alpha at 19:00 (Beijing time) on June 10, 2025. In addition, Binance Futures will also launch HOMEUSDT perpetual contracts at 19:30 (Beijing time) on the same day, supporting up to 50x leverage. According to previous news, Defi App will increase the airdrop ratio from 5% to 10%.

MEET48 announces the launch of $IDOL airdrop plan, TGE will be launched soon

MEET48, the first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community in Web3.0 focusing on the entertainment field, announced the launch of the $IDOL airdrop plan, and officially launched the $IDOL airdrop query page at 11:00 (UTC+8) on June 9, 2025. The qualification snapshot of this airdrop was completed at 16:00 UTC on May 21, covering users who interacted with the MEET48 ecosystem, cooperative communities, special contributors, active users of Mars Protocol, creators, the top three of "The Mars Audition for Best3 AI-MEME", and ecological NFT holders. Users can log in to the airdrop page through their wallet address, email or account ID to check the eligibility and quantity of the airdrop. After TGE, the first airdrop will be opened immediately, with a validity period of 14 days, and it will be deemed to be automatically abandoned after the expiration. $IDOL obtained through airdrop can be used to participate in the voting of the 1st Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony (WIPA). If users choose to use the part that has not been unlocked to vote, it will be deemed that they have voluntarily given up the subsequent linear unlocking rights of this part of the tokens. According to the rules, 50% of the airdrop shares will be released at TGE, and the remaining part will be linearly unlocked in 6 installments on a monthly basis starting from 6 months later.

Defi App increases airdrop ratio from 5% to 10%

The decentralized application Defi App announced that it has completed the community vote and increased the airdrop ratio from 5% to 10%. Earlier news was that Binance Alpha platform will launch DefiApp (HOME) on June 10.

Important data

Galaxy Digital received another 501 BTC from Jump 2 hours ago

According to The Data Nerd, Galaxy Digital received another 501 BTC (worth $53 million) from Jump 2 hours ago. In 3 days, Galaxy Digital received a total of 1,001 BTC (worth $10,532) from Jump. Currently, Galaxy Digital holds 4,377 BTC (worth $462.37 million).

A smart money address has accumulated profits of more than 38 million US dollars in HYPE transactions

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart money address that has accumulated profits of more than $38 million in HYPE transactions has attracted attention: trader 0xda3c conducted 8 perpetual contract transactions on HYPE - all profitable, earning a total of $1.95 million. Six months ago, he spent $5.2 million to buy 1.21 million HYPE (now worth $42.2 million) at a low price of only $4.3. Today, he sold 131,137 HYPE (worth $4.7 million) and still has 605,247 HYPE (worth $21.3 million) in pledge.

CoinShares: Ethereum inflows of $296.4 million last week, the seventh consecutive week of inflows

According to CoinShares' latest weekly report, digital asset investment products received inflows of $286 million last week, pushing the total inflow for seven consecutive weeks to $11 billion. However, due to the uncertainty of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy, the pace of inflows has slowed, and investors generally take a wait-and-see attitude. Ethereum performed strongly, with inflows of $296.4 million last week, the seventh consecutive week of inflows, totaling $1.5 billion, accounting for 10.5% of total assets under management, the best performance since the U.S. election last year. In contrast, Bitcoin saw outflows for the second consecutive week, totaling $56.5 million, and short Bitcoin products also suffered outflows. In terms of other crypto assets, Sui attracted a small inflow of $1.1 million, while XRP saw outflows for the third consecutive week, totaling $6.6 million. Overall, altcoin market activity is relatively sluggish.

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
NEAR
NEAR$2.423+0.33%
Threshold
T$0.016+0.56%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.02264-5.39%
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.016+0.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,310.33+1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09827-0.68%
FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

TLDR: FalconX will support USDe, the third-largest stablecoin by supply, across spot, derivatives, and custody services. Institutional clients gain access to OTC liquidity for USDe and collateral options in select credit and derivatives trades. Ethena’s USDe runs on a delta-neutral strategy, creating portable yield across both DeFi and traditional finance systems. FalconX will provide liquidity [...] The post FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0009+0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001599+1.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03702+1.59%
When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

