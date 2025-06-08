May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

By: PANews
2025/06/08 14:00
DeFi
DEFI$0.001601+1.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1201-0.33%
MAY
MAY$0.04209-1.56%
NFT
NFT$0.000000453+0.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02642--%

Author: DappRadar

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

May 2025 marks a turning point for the Dapp (decentralized application) industry. With rising user activity, DeFi’s strong return, and AI’s position in Web3 being consolidated, the ecosystem is showing signs of stability and maturity. From market recovery to infrastructure upgrades and shifting user preferences, May highlights how Dapps are evolving in terms of long-term utility, not just hype cycles.

Key points:

  • The number of daily active unique wallets (dUAW) reached 25 million in May, an increase of 8%, indicating the healthy development of the entire ecosystem.
  • DeFi total value locked (TVL) grew 25% to $200 billion, driven by a 40% increase in Ethereum prices and Hyperliquid’s $244 billion in trading volume.
  • NFT trading volume increased 40% to $280 million, and the number of transactions increased 35%, mainly driven by Ethereum, Abstract, and Telegram-related domains.
  • AI dapps saw 4.8 million daily active user wallets (dUAW), up 23%, putting them on par with DeFi and gaming in terms of user engagement.
  • $275 million lost to Web3 vulnerabilities — the third-most expensive month of the year, exceeding November to March combined.

1. 25 million dUAW marks healthy growth of dapps

In May, dapps showed clear signs of recovery, with dUAW growing 8% to 25 million. This growth is in line with overall market sentiment and is supported by the recovery of DeFi and NFT activity, which will be discussed in the following sections.

May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

Three sectors stood out this month, with continued and significant growth:

  • AI DApps grew 23%, dUAW reached 4.8 million
  • Social DApps grew by 21%, and dUAW reached 4.3 million
  • NFT DApps grew 9%, dUAW reached 3.9 million

These increases not only indicate that the appeal of various fields is increasing, but also promote the development of a more balanced ecosystem. We are currently witnessing the gradual dominance of AI, DeFi, and gaming DApps, with their respective shares in user activity being relatively close.

May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

In addition to rising user activity in AI, DeFi, and gaming, another emerging trend worth watching is "InfoFi" - the financialization of data and information in the Web3 space. While AI continues to attract mainstream attention, InfoFi is quietly building a new layer of the decentralized stack. This trend enables users, protocols, and AI agents to buy, sell, stake, lend or borrow data, insights, and models, often leveraging blockchain technology for traceability, transparency, and monetization. Just as SocialFi is redefining user engagement, InfoFi is building the infrastructure for data to become an active financial asset.

The diversification of user participation marks an important milestone. A healthy and mature dapp ecosystem means that multiple verticals can thrive simultaneously, which is reflected not only in hype cycles, but also in continued utility, community adoption, and platform evolution.

While AI has long been a mainstream topic across industries, on-chain data now confirms the hype. With AI dapps on par with DeFi and games in terms of daily active wallets, AI is being integrated into blockchain experiences, from productivity tools and agents to social and marketing tools.

On-chain activity in May shows that the DApp ecosystem is stronger and more diversified. With user attention being more evenly distributed across fields and the further integration of emerging technologies such as AI, the Web3 landscape is evolving towards a stronger and more sustainable infrastructure.

2. Top DApps by UAW : From meme craze to utility-driven growth

User engagement patterns in May show a gradual shift away from speculative enthusiasm toward more utility-focused DApps. While the memecoin craze led by platforms like Pump.fun attracted a lot of attention in April, the momentum appears to be cooling. As of May, Pump.fun has declined from its peak activity, suggesting that memecoin trading may have reached a saturation point, at least for now.

May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

In contrast, DeFi DApps saw a significant increase in independent active wallets (UAW), especially on Uniswap V2, which continued to benefit from strong activity on Base. On May 4, Uniswap announced its integration with Soneium, a major development. This move not only enriched Uniswap's L2 presence, but also opened a new chapter in integrating DeFi with entertainment and consumer technology.

In the gaming space, World of Dypians continues to dominate, consistently ranking among the top in terms of monthly active users. Its immersive world-building and loyal community are becoming key factors in attracting players in the long term, a category that often faces problems with sustained player interest.

Meanwhile, in the AI & Social space, SubHub is gaining momentum by combining personalized Web3 communications with AI-enhanced delivery infrastructure. Positioned at the intersection of messaging, wallets, and smart location, SubHub is emblematic of how AI dapps are beginning to build a loyal user base, rather than just chasing hype cycles.

The performance of the top DApps in May reflects a broader trend: while speculative hype can quickly drive a surge in users, long-term retention increasingly relies on practicality and platform innovation. Whether it is AI-based communication, underlying game interaction, or L2-based DeFi expansion, the DApps that are rising in the rankings today provide users not only speculation, but also ease of use and functionality.

3. The rise of DeFi: TVL climbs 25%

DeFi continued its upward trend in May, with TVL increasing by 25%, bringing the total size of the industry to approximately $200 billion. This recovery is closely related to the overall market gains, especially Bitcoin hitting a record high and Ethereum's price surge of 40%, both of which significantly increased the valuation and liquidity depth of DeFi assets.

TVL grew across all major DeFi ecosystems, indicating renewed investor confidence and more active on-chain activity. One project in particular stood out.

May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

The standout performer this month is the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, which has a trading volume of $244 billion and accounts for about 10% of Binance’s market share. With this performance, Hyperliquid ranks as follows:

  • The top five centralized and decentralized exchanges by trading volume
  • The top ten blockchain networks by total locked value
  • This marks a significant shift in the way on-chain derivatives protocols are competing directly with major centralized finance (CeFi) players, indicating that decentralized perpetual contracts and derivatives are maturing.

In addition to the various indicators, there were several important updates and policy initiatives in May that affected the development of DeFi:

Ethereum’s Pectra Upgrade

This much-anticipated hard fork brings two key improvements:

  • EIP-7702: Introduces account abstraction to provide smart contract-like functionality to ordinary wallets, including batch transactions and gas fee sponsorship.
  • EIP-7251: Increases the validator reward cap from 32 ETH to 2048 ETH, allowing institutional stakers to receive compound staking rewards and improving funding efficiency.

XRP Ledger Launches EURØP Stablecoin

Ripple has launched EURØP, a stablecoin pegged to the euro that is fully compliant with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). This makes it the first major stablecoin to comply with MiCA regulations, marking a new phase in DeFi regulatory compliance.

US GENIUS Act makes progress

The U.S. Senate voted 66-32 to end debate on the bipartisan GENIUS Act, a bill that seeks to advance federal regulation of stablecoin issuers. The bill’s progress ended a long and drawn-out debate and suggests that regulatory momentum is growing in Washington.

South Korea Considers Approving Cryptocurrency ETF

South Korea’s ruling party has pledged to approve cryptocurrency spot ETFs and ease bank restrictions on exchanges, a move that could significantly increase the accessibility of cryptocurrencies in Asia’s highly active retail market.

As DeFi’s foundations are rebuilt, protocol-level upgrades, regulatory clarity, and market growth indicate a more mature and resilient future for DeFi. While risks remain, the performance in May 2025 proves that DeFi is growing in both infrastructure and institutional relevance.

4. AI ’s momentum in Web3 continues to grow, and the public calls for decentralized intelligence

AI continues to dominate the world, and its impact on Web3 is becoming more and more obvious. As industries compete to incorporate AI into them, AI-powered dapps are steadily developing in the decentralized ecosystem. Therefore, this is not just hype, but a trend that reflects society's shift towards open, user-autonomous technology.

The top performing AI dapps this month have generally remained stable, highlighting the strong staying power of early market leaders.

May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

The most notable newcomer on the list is SubHub, an AI-enhanced Web3 notification and marketing platform developed by Dmail. It aims to optimize the way projects interact with their audiences, enabling personalized messaging through wallet addresses and decentralized identifiers (DIDs). SubHub is positioned at the intersection of AI, communication, and social DApps, reflecting the growing demand for autonomous, targeted, and decentralized promotion methods as users grow tired of traditional centralized marketing models.

SubHub’s combination of smart messaging and wallet-based targeting capabilities also reinforces the idea of the growing convergence of social and AI DApps, enabling user-centric experiences at multiple levels of Web3 infrastructure.

In addition to DApps, the AI x blockchain space has also made significant progress this month:

  • ThinkAgents.ai has released the open source “Think Agent Standard,” a protocol for deploying autonomous agents in decentralized networks, taking a step towards interoperable on-chain AI.
  • Tether announced its entry into the AI field, planning to launch a decentralized AI platform that combines peer-to-peer communication with crypto-native integration.
  • Assisterr (Solana) raised $2.8M at a $75M valuation to enable code-free deployment of small language models (SLMs) — providing composable AI tooling without the onerous development costs.
  • Donut Labs has raised $7 million in seed funding to build the first “proxy” Web3 browser, combining AI capabilities with a crypto wallet and DEX.
  • Global exchange BingX has pledged $300 million over three years in its “AI Evolution” roadmap – integrating AI into its trading engine and ecosystem.

Perhaps most telling, however, is the growing public support for decentralized AI. A Harris Poll (May 29) commissioned by Digital Currency Group found that:

  • 77% of Americans believe decentralized AI is more beneficial to society than centralized models.
  • 56% prefer AI development through decentralized systems.
  • These data highlight a cultural shift that aligns with Web3’s values of transparency, user ownership, and antitrust.

5. NFTs grow 40% : a real recovery or a short-term surge?

In May, the NFT market showed signs of recovery, with transaction volume climbing to $280 million, a 40% increase from the previous month. Similarly, the number of NFT transactions increased by 35% to 2.7 million. Although this growth brings a glimmer of optimism, it is far from a full recovery. It will take several months of growth to form a sustainable trend, but small victories are still victories.

May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

Ethereum’s NFT trading volume increased by 30%, regaining its dominance and accounting for 53% of the total NFT market. It was followed by Immutable zkEVM with 13% and Abstract with 10%. Notably, Abstract’s trading volume surged by 1,200%, mainly due to speculation related to mining and expected airdrops, indicating that incentive mechanisms are still influencing the NFT market. This can be seen from the fact that the most popular NFT series has a daily trading volume of more than 1 million transactions, but the floor price is still around $300.

By sector, the strongest growth was in art-based NFTs, with series like Good Vibes Club driving a significant increase in trading volume. This was followed by a resurgence in domain name NFTs, especially those related to TON and Telegram, as Telegram-based dapps continued to gain popularity. Their appeal lies in easy access, gamified experience, and low entry barriers, suggesting that the combination of messaging platforms and NFTs may become a long-term trend.

Several developments in May are expected to reshape the NFT landscape:

Apple cancels 30 % NFT tax on iOS

Under legal pressure, Apple took a landmark move by eliminating the 30% transaction fee for NFT transactions within iOS apps, which reduced barriers to NFT markets integrated into iOS apps and opened the door to wider use of NFT platforms on mobile devices.

OpenSea launches OS 2.0

OpenSea launched OS2, an overhauled multi-chain marketplace that expands beyond NFTs to fungible tokens and memecoins, supports 19 blockchains, and integrates minting, redemption, and trading into a unified experience.

FIFA Migrates NFT Platform to EVM

FIFA announced that it will migrate its NFT platform from Algorand to a custom Ethereum-compatible chain, the so-called FIFA Blockchain. This move will improve the scalability and wallet compatibility of fan collectibles and support operations through MetaMask and other EVM tools.

Tokenization of physical assets is gaining popularity

Courtyard, a platform for tokenizing physical assets, has become one of the largest NFT collection platforms by trading volume, with over $55 million in trading volume, indicating a growing demand for RWA-based NFTs.

Although enthusiasm for the NFT space is gradually returning, most of the trading volume is still driven by airdrops, mining incentives, and speculation. If this momentum continues in the coming months, it may herald a new phase for NFTs—one that combines practicality, accessibility, and real-world applications.

6. Web3 losses reached $ 275 million this month

Although the number of individual incidents in May was lower than in April, the losses from hacker attacks and vulnerability exploits are still deeply worrying. According to the REKT database, just seven incidents resulted in losses of more than $275 million, making it the third most expensive month in the past year, exceeding the combined total of November, December, January and March.

May Dapp Report: Daily Active Wallet Number Increased by 8%, NFT Transaction Volume Increased by 40%

While this is a massive 95% drop from April’s record losses, largely due to the Mantra DAO incident, it would be misleading to view this as a sign of recovery. The magnitude of the single attack in May highlights the ongoing systemic vulnerabilities in the dapp ecosystem.

This month’s notable vulnerabilities include:

Cetus protocol vulnerability: $260 million

On May 22, Cetus Protocol, a decentralized exchange on the Sui network, suffered a massive attack that resulted in a loss of $260 million. The price of tokens on the platform plummeted, with some tokens losing more than 90% of their value, and the team immediately suspended smart contract operations to control losses and launch an investigation.

Cork Protocol Vulnerability: ~$12 million

On May 28, the Cork protocol suffered a smart contract vulnerability, resulting in the theft of 3,760 wstETH worth approximately $12 million. The attack exposed critical flaws in the contract logic and immediately raised community alarm.

Mobius Token (MBU) event: approximately $2.16 million

On May 11, a suspicious interaction with an unverified contract on Binance Smart Chain resulted in a loss of $2.16 million. Although the incident looked like a typical vulnerability exploit, there were signs that it might have been a “rug pull,” further blurring the line between technical vulnerabilities and malicious behavior.

Data from May clearly demonstrates that despite improvements in tooling and awareness, the Web3 space remains highly vulnerable. Multi-million dollar attacks continue to occur, creating an urgent need for stricter auditing standards, real-time risk monitoring, and better education for developers and users.

7. Conclusion

May was a critical month for the dapp ecosystem, marking a full recovery and maturing of industry dynamics. Daily active wallets reached 25 million, and user engagement was on an upward trend, driven by growth in key verticals such as DeFi, NFT, AI, and social.

The shift from hype-driven activity to utility-focused engagement is becoming clearer. While memecoins may have cooled, decentralized finance protocols like Hyperliquid and AI dapps like SubHub are becoming increasingly relevant, showing that users are gravitating toward platforms that offer functionality, innovation, and real value.

DeFi TVL grew 25%, reflecting a return of confidence, thanks to infrastructure upgrades and policy advancement. Meanwhile, NFT trading volume soared 40%, Ethereum regained dominance, and RWA also received attention. AI continues to gain momentum, not only in terms of public sentiment (77% of Americans prefer decentralized AI), but also in terms of usage, which is comparable to the user activity of games and DeFi.

In short, the DApp industry is moving from a turbulent experimental phase to a solid foundation for development. With the diversification of user activities and the practical application of technologies such as AI, the ecosystem is entering a new phase - a phase defined not only by trends, but also by infrastructure, balance, and long-term resilience.

Related reading: A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
NEAR
NEAR$2.423+0.33%
Threshold
T$0.016+0.56%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.02264-5.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 17:00
Share
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.016+0.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,310.33+1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09827-0.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 17:10
Share
FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

TLDR: FalconX will support USDe, the third-largest stablecoin by supply, across spot, derivatives, and custody services. Institutional clients gain access to OTC liquidity for USDe and collateral options in select credit and derivatives trades. Ethena’s USDe runs on a delta-neutral strategy, creating portable yield across both DeFi and traditional finance systems. FalconX will provide liquidity [...] The post FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0009+0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001599+1.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03702+1.59%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/05 17:28
Share

Trending News

More

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

The National Natural Science Foundation of China launches a research project on global stablecoin risk governance

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy