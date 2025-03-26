DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

By: PANews
2025/03/26 16:30
READY
READY$0.003353-0.91%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00244-12.57%

Author: Diego , Twitter blogger

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

This article only represents the author's views and does not constitute investment advice.

Over the past week, we have witnessed a sharp rebound in the DeFAI sector, with most of the top tokens such as ANON, GRIFFAIN, RSS3 and PAAL achieving price increases of 30% to 70%.

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

The bullish trend in the crypto market has finally reappeared, with the price of Bitcoin returning to $88,000 and Ethereum also breaking through $2,000.

With the macro economy improving and the Federal Reserve rate cuts imminent, the perfect storm for a DeFAI bull market is becoming a reality.

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

In today’s article, we first analyze the recent DeFAI market dynamics.

I will then lay out why I believe DeFAI will become one of the most successful crypto narratives in 2025.

Finally, I will present my personal DeFAI portfolio to give you an idea of ​​my bets on the current market.

DeFAI Market Dynamics

The data doesn’t lie, and over the past week we’ve observed that DeFAI has shown remarkable relative strength compared to all other narratives.

In terms of price performance, DeFAI is the best performing narrative, gaining an average of 37% in the last seven days alone.

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

DeFAI was the strongest performing market hotspot in January, but the entire market collapsed in February and March, causing DeFAI's bull market to stagnate.

Today, after two months of a bear market, we finally see the right entry point.

If Bitcoin and Ethereum suddenly soar and pull out a few big positive lines, can you imagine how the market value of the DeFAI track (currently less than $1 billion) will change?

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

DeFAI is an innovation, but also a "cult"

But why, of all the narratives in the crypto space (gaming, NFTs, memecoins, layer 1, abstraction layers), is ​DeFAI​ the best performing track?

In my opinion, DeFAI will become the strongest crypto narrative for the following reasons:

  • DeFAI is the subsequent evolution of DeFi, which was the dominant narrative in the bull market cycle of 2020/2021. DeFi (and DeFAI by extension) is the core reason why blockchain technology is used in daily life, and it is also the area where users, funds and attention are most concentrated.
  • DeFAI’s first batch of products are already online, which means that we are not betting on abstract future concept projects, but investing in companies that are actually operating and continuously innovating the DeFi experience. These companies have earned millions of dollars in transaction fees.
  • DeFAI is also a community-driven narrative. This is absolutely true from my personal experience. Whenever I post something on platform X, hundreds of DeFAI enthusiasts interact with me, and my posts always get hundreds of thousands of impressions, which shows that many people are paying attention to DeFAI and its future development.
  • DeFAI is also one of the areas that developers are currently paying the most attention to. In recent months, I have maintained close communication with many core founders in the DeFAI ecosystem, including Daniele of HeyAnon, R of Fungi Agent, Bebis of Cod3x, James Ross of Mode Network, etc. These builders are concentrating on creating the next wave of DeFAI, and I firmly believe that they will realize this vision.

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

DeFAI Personal Portfolio

I don’t like to reveal my holdings, but I believe now is the right time: before the public FOMOs and rushes to buy DeFAI tokens, and before the market frenzy completely consumes rationality.

I won’t reveal the exact size of my wallet, but I will disclose the percentage of each token in my portfolio.

This is my personal DeFAI wallet:

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

My current largest holding is ANON, which accounts for 35% of the portfolio, MODE accounts for 15%, AIXBT accounts for 13%, BNKR and VIRTUAL account for 8% each, CDX, GRIFFAIN and PAAL are 5% each. Finally, MAIGA, GATSBY and BUZZ are held in smaller proportions, accounting for 2% each.

Are you ready for the DeFAI bull run?

DeFAI is always evolving and you can still participate in the process, especially before the overall track size exceeds $1 billion.

The DeFAI bull market will be brilliant and we will work together to win in this wave of encryption.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1032-25.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,430.04+0.63%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$112,421.26+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.04684+2.47%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009756-0.89%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02435+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share
The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. Superintelligence Has The Potential to Begin a New Era of Personal Empowerment By @zuck [ 3 Min read ] Mark Zuckerberg details why superintelligence will help humanity accelerate its pace of progress. But it will also be a tool for personal empowerment, he says. Read More. SafePaper Exposes Hidden VPN Ties Behind “Best VPN” Rankings By @alexcole [ 3 Min read ] SafePaper reveals hidden ties shaping “best VPN” rankings, exposing affiliate deals and media ownership that mislead consumers. Read More. MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More. Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More. How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges' Library of Babel By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the "glorified autocomplete" take. Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More. Vibe-Coding's Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More. The Next Crypto Bull Run By @btcwire [ 3 Min read ] Read More. Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More. The Only Marketers Who Should Fear AI Are the Lazy Ones By @hacker53037367 [ 7 Min read ] AI won’t replace marketers—it will replace mediocrity. Discover why creativity, meaning, and strategy keep marketing alive in the age of AI. Read More. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains… Read More. The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winston's research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. How I Cut AWS Compute Costs by 70% with a Multi-Arch EKS Cluster and Karpenter By @svetlanadevops [ 11 Min read ] Learn how we built a multi-arch EKS cluster with Karpenter &amp; Spot Instances, cutting AWS compute costs by 70% and scaling in under 20 seconds. Read More. Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More. Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More. How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More. VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More. HackQuest Acquires BuidlBox to Accelerate Web3 Developer Ecosystem Growth By @jonstojanjournalist [ 3 Min read ] HackQuest acquires BuidlBox to merge Web3 education with hackathons, creating a global hub for developers to learn, build, and launch decentralized apps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/05 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry

Crypto Market Moves Steady Amid Cautious Sentiment