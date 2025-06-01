PA Daily | The LOUD token sale has ended, and users are expected to receive 225,000 and 56,250 LOUD in the two phases respectively; about 20 crypto-attacks occurred in May, with a total loss of US$244

By: PANews
2025/06/01 17:08
Today's news tips:

1. The US SEC questions the legality of the Ethereum and Solana staking ETFs submitted by REX

2. The LOUD token sale has ended. Users are expected to receive 225,000 and 56,250 LOUD in the two phases respectively.

3. Analysis: The escalation of the trade situation triggered a weekend crypto market correction, and risk aversion sentiment intensified

4. MegaETH has restored control of account X

5.Cetus: Segregated funds on Sui have been transferred to a multi-signature trust wallet

6. About 20 crypto-attacks occurred in May, with a total loss of $244 million

7. Kraken starts paying FTX creditors, US and international customers will receive funds in two batches

8. NFT transaction volume fell 16.76% to $105.7 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased

Regulatory/Macro

Next week's macro outlook: Non-farm payrolls are coming soon, Trump is stirring up trouble

This week, U.S. Treasuries posted their first monthly decline this year. The dollar fell for the fifth consecutive month, marking its longest losing streak since 2020. Spot gold fell about 2% on Friday, barely achieving five consecutive months of gains, and the monthly line closed almost flat. As traders weighed the Fed's cautious attitude, mixed inflation data and the return of tariff uncertainty this week, the following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 08:00 on Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller will speak on the economic outlook at the 2025 Bank of Korea International Conference;

At 00:45 on Tuesday, Goolsbee, 2025 FOMC voting member and president of the Chicago Fed, participated in a question-and-answer session;

At 01:00 on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered an opening speech at an event;

Tuesday 22:00, US JOLTs job vacancies in April, US factory orders monthly rate in April;

At 00:45 on Wednesday, Goolsbee, 2025 FOMC voting member and president of the Chicago Fed, participated in a question-and-answer session;

Wednesday 20:15, US ADP employment data for May

At 20:30 on Wednesday, 2027 FOMC voting member, Atlanta Fed President Bostic, and Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook attended the "Fed Listens" event;

At 02:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve will release the Beige Book on economic conditions;

Thursday 19:30, US Challenger Enterprise Layoffs in May

At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending May 31 and the U.S. trade account in April

At 00:00 on Friday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Kugler will speak at the Economic Club of New York;

At 01:30 on Friday, Harker, 2026 FOMC voting member and President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, will speak on the economic outlook;

At 20:30 on Friday, the U.S. unemployment rate in May, the U.S. seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in May, and the U.S. average hourly wage annual/monthly rate in May will be released.

The focus of next week's data is on Friday's non-farm payrolls, with economists believing that employment will increase by 125,000 in May, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey, after job growth exceeded expectations in March and April. This would keep the average increase over the past three months at a solid level of 162,000. Federal Reserve officials are also waiting for clear information on how trade and tax policies will affect the economy and inflation, so they are likely to remain calm on the labor market report.

To complicate matters, stocks are about to enter one of the most pedestrian months in history. Over the past 30 years, the S&P 500 has averaged just a 0.2% gain in June, compared with an average gain of 0.8% in the other 11 months of the year. Over the past seven decades, the S&P 500 has typically struggled in early June in years following U.S. presidential elections as investors took profits heading into the summer. That’s especially true if the index gets a strong boost in May, which it has this year.

US SEC questions the legality of Ethereum and Solana staking ETFs submitted by REX

According to Bloomberg, the US SEC has questioned the Ethereum and Solana pledge ETFs launched by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, believing that they may not meet the definition of investment companies and ETFs in the Federal Securities Act. The US SEC stated that these funds may have "incorrectly submitted registration statements" and that "disclosures in the registration statements regarding the identities of these funds as investment companies may be misleading." Greg Collett, general counsel of REX Financial, said: "We think we can satisfy the SEC about the investment company issues, and we do not plan to launch the fund until we do that."

USTR extends partial exemptions for China Section 301 tariffs

According to China News Network, the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced on June 1 that it would extend the exemption period of the 301 investigation into China's actions, policies and practices in technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation. The exemption period was originally scheduled to expire on May 31, 2025, and has now been extended to August 31, 2025.

Viewpoint

Analysis: Escalating trade tensions triggered a weekend crypto market correction, risk aversion heats up

The cryptocurrency market suffered a sharp drop this weekend, with Dogecoin falling more than 8%, PEPE falling 12%, and Bitcoin prices falling more than 2%, trading just above $103,600. ETH fell nearly 4%, while Ripple (XRP), BNB Chain (BNB), ADA, and SOL all fell 2-5%. Analysts believe that the recession is related to the re-escalation of trade tensions, and market volatility is expected to continue.

Opinion: There is a huge difference between credible neutral value storage and corporate currency, but most people are keen to speculate on corporate currency

Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, wrote on the X platform that there is a huge difference between a trusted and neutral value store and a "company coin", and understanding this is the key to making people rich or poor with cryptocurrency.

1. Company coins have high internal shareholdings, highly coordinated marketing narratives and jurisdictions. Early purchases can make you a lot of money, but you must grasp the timing and sell before the market finally ends. The value depends on revenue (just like a company), and the upside is limited. The hype will always be hot, but there will always be new shiny targets worth chasing.

2. Trusted neutral means of value storage have a low internal shareholding ratio, an effective early global ownership distribution mechanism, decentralized marketing, and no jurisdictional constraints. Value is based on belief, and there must be firm believers willing to hold the asset rather than any other asset in the world. Trusted neutral means of value storage are the world's most promising investment opportunities with a potential market value of more than $100 trillion. However, most people tend to dive in and over-invest in company coins, but pay insufficient attention to trusted neutral value storage tools.

ZachXBT: SIM swapping/social engineering fraud needs tougher penalties

"SIM swapping/social engineering fraud needs harsher penalties, Canada/EU laws are very lax so threat actors can get away with it," said ZachXBT, an on-chain detective on X Platform. "Many of them are minors, which allows them to get away with more, and their details are protected (which is why I publish their full names regardless of age)."

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin is the perfect capital allocation for everyone

At the Bitcoin 2025 Conference held in Las Vegas, Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), said that Bitcoin is the "perfect capital" that is not only suitable for institutions but also for families and individuals. He believes that both business owners and ordinary people, and even competitors, should allocate Bitcoin. He emphasized that Strategy currently holds more than $60 billion worth of Bitcoin and is committed to promoting the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor also pointed out in his speech that Bitcoin's transparency and anti-censorship characteristics make it more attractive in the current global monetary system. He said: "This is a superior form of asset that anyone can freely hold, transfer and store, and will not depreciate due to government or bank actions. Bitcoin's monetary policy is 'immutable', and this mathematically driven scarcity is attracting more long-term investors."

Project News

Cetus: Segregated funds on Sui have been transferred to a multi-signature trust wallet

Cetus Protocol, a decentralized exchange in the Sui ecosystem that was previously hacked, posted on the X platform that after the on-chain vote was approved, the funds previously isolated on Sui have now been safely transferred to a multi-signature trust wallet managed by Cetus, Sui Foundation and OtterSec, and are now officially entering the next stage of the recovery process. In order to keep the community informed and actively participate, a Space meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 2 to review the hacker attack in detail and share the recovery progress.

Kraken starts paying FTX creditors, US and international customers will receive funds in two batches

Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, posted on the X platform that Kraken has issued a fund distribution notice to FTX creditor customers. The fund distribution time for FTX US creditors is May 30, 2025 (total debt: US$312 million), and the fund distribution time for FTX international creditors is June 2, 2025.

According to previous news, FTX has announced the launch of the second phase of the user repayment process, which is expected to distribute more than US$5 billion to creditors. They will receive the funds within 1 to 3 business days from today.

Arbitrum Launches Gas Fee Sponsorship Program "ArbiFuel"

Arbitrum, the Ethereum second-layer network, officially announced the launch of the gas fee sponsorship program "ArbiFuel", which aims to help early teams deliver faster, test freely and without worrying about gas fee expenditures. Initially, ArbiFuel will last for three months, from May 30 to August 30, 2025, and will be open to eligible Arbitrum development teams.

The LOUD token sale has ended. Users are expected to receive 225,000 and 56,250 LOUD tokens in the two phases respectively.

Loud! (LOUD) has completed two phases of token sales. The first phase (whitelist phase) raised 200 SOL, and finally received 194.8 SOL. Each participating user is expected to receive 225,000 LOUD. The second phase (public sale, first come first served, wallets in the first phase will not be able to participate in the second phase) raised 205.2 SOL (including the 5.2 SOL quota that was not fully raised in the first phase), which has been oversubscribed and reached the hard cap. When the second phase is oversubscribed, the participation quota of each participating user is expected to automatically drop from 0.2 SOL to 0.05 SOL, and the excess funds will be refunded. Therefore, each person is expected to receive 56,250 LOUD in the second phase. LOUD tokens have not yet been generated, and users participating in the sale need to wait for further announcements.

According to previous news , the $LOUD token initial attention offering (IAO) will be launched on HoloworldAI's HoloLaunch platform at 22:00 Beijing time on May 31, with a total fundraising target of 400 $SOL (about 70,000 US dollars). The IAO is divided into two phases: the priority phase is for the first 1,000 $LOUD users, and the community phase is for KaitoAI users who bind Solana addresses and meet the conditions, on a first-come, first-served basis.

$LOUD tokens are now live, IAO claims will open in a few minutes

Loud! tweeted that $LOUD tokens are now live and IAO claims will be open in a few minutes.

MegaETH has regained control of account X

MegaETH tweeted that it has restored control of the X account. A delegate account was previously compromised (and still is), but has been removed and deauthorized. Admin rights were never lost.

Auction of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht's prison memorabilia raises $1.8 million in Bitcoin

Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the Silk Road, has raised $1.8 million (about $1.8 million) in pledged bitcoins by auctioning prison memorabilia on the Scarce City platform. The auction items include paintings created by Ross Ulbricht in prison, personal belongings before his arrest, and a prison ID card that was sold for 11 bitcoins (about $1.1 million). Bidders must complete the payment by Monday.

Important data

The total market value of stablecoins exceeds 250 billion US dollars, and USDT ranks first

Coingecko data shows that the total market value of stablecoins has exceeded 250 billion US dollars, currently reaching 250,024,816,027 US dollars, with a 24-hour increase of 0.1%, and a 24-hour trading volume of 61,231,269,308 US dollars. Among them, Tether (USDT) has a market value of more than 153 billion US dollars, accounting for about 61.2%, ranking first; USDC has a market value of more than 61 billion US dollars, ranking second.

About 20 crypto-attacks occurred in May, with a total loss of $244 million

According to PeckShield monitoring, there were about 20 crypto-attacks in May 2025, with a total loss of $244 million, a decrease of 39.29% from April. The five major hacking incidents were: Cetus Protocol was stolen $220 million (157 million has been frozen, equivalent to 71% of the stolen funds recovered); Cork Protocol ($12 million); suspected North Korea-related hacking ($5.2 million); Token MBU ($2.2 million) and MaplestoryU ($1.2 million).

NFT transaction volume fell 16.76% to $105.7 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased

CryptoSlam data shows that the NFT market has seen a significant decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 16.76% to $105.7 million. The number of NFT buyers increased by 55.35% to 699,471, and the number of NFT sellers increased by 19.22% to 242,898. The number of NFT transactions surged 34.31% to 2,233,547.

Ethereum transaction volume reached 36.5 million US dollars, an increase of 28.43% from the previous week; Polygon transaction volume was about 15 million US dollars, a decrease of 25.88% from the previous week. Mythos Chain transaction volume was about 13.5 million US dollars, a decrease of 3.39% from the previous week; Bitcoin network transaction volume was about 13.2 million US dollars, a decrease of 27.10% from the previous week.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #308 sold for 69 ETH ($174,683)
  • CryptoPunks #9494 sold for 66 ETH ($169,021)
When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, citing the Wall Street Journal, cloud computing company CoreWeave has again proposed to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, and
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
