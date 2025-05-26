PA Daily News | Florida plans to cancel capital gains tax on Bitcoin; Binance Wallet will launch the 19th TGE project Elderglade (ELDE)

Regulatory/Macro

US, EU tariff talks extended to July 9

According to CCTV News Client, on the 25th local time, US President Trump said that the EU requested to extend the tariff negotiation period to July 9, and he has agreed to this request. Trump said that this conversation with the EU on tariffs was "very pleasant."

Trump posted on social media on the 23rd that he suggested imposing a 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting June 1. He said that the main purpose of the EU was to "take advantage of the United States in trade" and that the negotiations between the United States and the EU "have made no progress." Therefore, he suggested imposing a 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting June 1, 2025. If the goods are manufactured or produced in the United States, no tariffs will be paid.

Florida introduces bill to eliminate capital gains tax on Bitcoin

According to crypto KOL @pete_rizzo_, Florida has proposed a bill to abolish capital gains tax on Bitcoin.

Project News

Binance: Have at least 200 Alpha Points to participate in the HUMA token airdrop

According to the official announcement, Binance is the first platform to launch Huma Finance (HUMA), and trading will start in the Alpha zone at 19:00 (UTC+8) on May 26, 2025.

Eligible Binance users with at least 200 Binance Alpha Points can claim an airdrop of 1,250 HUMA tokens on the Alpha event page starting at 19:00 (UTC+8) on May 26, 2025. Please note that claiming the airdrop will consume 15 Binance Alpha Points. Users need to complete the claim within 24 hours after the claim is opened, otherwise it will be deemed to have given up the airdrop.

Michael Saylor releases Tracker information again, and may disclose BTC increase information next week

Michael Saylor has released Tracker information again, and may disclose BTC holdings next week. He said: “I only buy Bitcoin with money I can’t afford to lose.”

Vitalik: ETH needs to be resilient and private enough

Vitalik Buterin wrote on the X platform: “Nordic countries are abandoning their cashless society initiatives because their centralized implementation of the idea is too fragile. Cash is particularly necessary as a backup plan. Ethereum needs to be resilient and private enough to reliably play this role.”

Y Combinator-backed blockchain company Axiom reaches $100 million in revenue in four months

According to Techinasia, Axiom, a platform founded by graduates of the University of California, San Diego, went online in early access mode in late January 2025, and its revenue exceeded $100 million within four months. The platform is supported by Y Combinator, and users can trade Solana ecosystem tokens, open perpetual contracts on Hyperliquid, and earn income through idle funds. Its revenue data has been verified by Dune Analytics and Token Terminal, and its authenticity and transparency have been recognized by the industry.

Axiom incentivizes users by returning up to 43% of transaction fees. Traders are promoted according to their activity, and high-level users enjoy lower transaction fees and higher rewards. The platform does not issue native tokens, but rewards transactions and referrals through "Axiom Points". Although currently focusing on the Solana and Hyperliquid ecosystems, Axiom has plans to expand into other areas and may become an important participant in cross-chain transactions in the future.

Alliance DAO founding partner: Looking for outstanding crypto founders to participate in secret series projects

Imran Khan, founding partner of Alliance DAO, said in a post on the X platform that he is looking for "several highly skilled co-founders who are seriously committed to the encryption field. You will participate in some secret projects within Alliance, and you must be prepared to go all out." Imran Khan also said that such projects will generate huge profits if they are successful.

Coinbase faces another data breach lawsuit seeking compensation for stock price drop

According to Cointelegraph, the crypto exchange Coinbase and its executives have been sued by investor Brady Nessler for data breaches and failure to disclose UK regulatory violations. The indictment states that the data breach in May caused the stock price to fall 7.2% in a single day, and the $4.5 million fine for violating the UK FCA agreement in July 2024 also caused stock price fluctuations. Coinbase previously disclosed that an insider was bribed to leak user data, which may cause a loss of $400 million.

Inferno Drainer uses Ethereum's EIP-7702 to implement a new attack, causing a single loss of $150,000

Blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer disclosed that the well-known phishing organization Inferno Drainer recently used Ethereum's EIP-7702 upgrade feature to launch a new type of attack, which has caused a single loss of US$150,000.

Coinbase-backed Base Network plans major upgrade to challenge Solana

The Ethereum Layer2 network Base, supported by Coinbase, is about to undergo a major upgrade to increase speed, reduce costs, and enhance decentralization. On May 24, Base chief developer Jesse Pollak announced the upgrade plan on the X platform. The upgrade aims to expand the scale of Base to meet the needs of users and developers. The team is working hard to shorten the transaction confirmation time to 200 milliseconds and reduce the handling fee to less than $0.01. The short-term goal is to achieve more than 200 transactions per second, and the ultimate goal is 1 million transactions per second.

Base is moving towards a more decentralized architecture, and plans to transfer key components of the protocol to Ethereum Layer 1 via smart contracts, allowing independent developers and validators to participate in network development. The core of the upgrade is the Flashblocks system, which can achieve nearly instant "pre-confirmed blocks". It has entered the test network trial and is expected to be launched on the main network before the summer of 2025. In addition, Base will also expand the gas throughput, achieving a 250-fold increase within the year.

Dubai Land Department Partners with Tokenization Platform Ctrl Alt to Launch Real Estate Tokenization Project

According to an official announcement, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced that it will cooperate with the tokenization platform Ctrl Alt to launch a real estate tokenization project, which is also supported by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Dubai Future Foundation. The project uses XRP Ledger blockchain technology to tokenize property certificates through the PRYPCO Mint platform, with a minimum investment threshold of 2,000 dirhams (about $545). This is the first government-led real estate blockchain tokenization project in the Middle East.

According to the project owner, the plan is part of Dubai's "Real Estate 2033 Strategy", which aims to achieve a tokenized real estate market of 60 billion dirhams by 2033. As a technology provider, Ctrl Alt has completed the tokenization of $295 million in assets and holds broker and issuer licenses issued by VARA.

Puffverse will be launched on Binance Alpha on May 27

According to Binance’s announcement, Puffverse (PFVS) will be launched on Binance Alpha on May 27, and the specific opening time is yet to be announced. Eligible users can use Alpha points to claim the airdrop on the event page, and the rules will be released on the same day.

Binance Wallet will launch the 19th exclusive TGE project Elderglade (ELDE) tomorrow

According to the Binance Wallet announcement, the 19th exclusive TGE project Elderglade (ELDE) will be available for purchase on Binance Wallet through PancakeSwap from 16:00 to 18:00 on May 27. Users need to use Binance Alpha points to participate, and an additional 16 million ELDE will be available for promotional activities in the future. Specific details will be announced soon.

Important data

CoinShares: Net inflows of $3.3 billion in digital asset investment products last week

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, last week, digital asset investment products recorded an inflow of $3.3 billion, with the total inflow for six consecutive weeks totaling $10.5 billion. The total inflow from the beginning of the year hit a new record of $10.8 billion, and the total assets under management briefly hit a record high of $187.5 billion. Affected by Moody's downgrade and the surge in U.S. bond yields, investors are worried about the U.S. economy and are seeking investment diversification through digital assets. The U.S. market had the highest inflow of $3.2 billion, with inflows in Germany, Australia and Hong Kong, while Swiss investors saw an outflow of $16.6 million due to locking in gains. Bitcoin led the inflow of $2.9 billion, but some investors viewed the price increase as a short-selling opportunity, and short-selling products attracted $12.7 million in funds. Ethereum saw an inflow of $326 million, rising for five consecutive weeks, and market sentiment was positive. XRP's 80-week streak of inflows was interrupted, with an outflow of $37.2 million last week.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.75 billion last week, the third highest in history

Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of $248 million last week, with BlackRock ETHA leading the way with a net inflow of $136 million

HYPE's market value surpasses SUI and ranks 13th in cryptocurrency market value

CoinGecko data shows that HYPE's market value is currently approximately US$12.99 billion, surpassing SUI (US$12.04 billion) and ranking 13th in the cryptocurrency market value ranking.

Japanese listed company Remixpoint plans to purchase an additional 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin

According to CoinDesk, Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced in a board resolution on May 26 that it would purchase an additional 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin, bringing the company's total cryptocurrency investment to 12 billion yen (about 83.98 million US dollars). This purchase will be carried out according to market conditions and is in a different budget from the Bitcoin purchase involved in the stock subscription financing plan announced on May 19.

A whale started selling 1.45 million HYPE coins for profit after holding them for 5 months, with a total profit of $28.4 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, after holding 1.45 million HYPE (worth US$55 million) for 5 months, the giant whale 0x82d8 began to sell HYPE for profit, with a total profit of US$28.4 million.

From December 7, 2024 to January 9, 2025, the whale spent $26.58 million USDC to purchase 1.45 million HYPE at an average price of $18.39. In the past three days, the whale has sold 395,000 HYPE (worth $14.51 million) at an average price of $36.69, and currently still holds 1.05 million HYPE (worth $40.5 million), with a total profit of $28.4 million.

James Wynn closed his $1 billion short position this morning, losing $15.86 million

James Wynn hints that he will no longer participate in contract trading in the near future

James Wynn, the whale, once again opened a long position in PEPE with 10x leverage

James Wynn once again recharged 5 million USDC to Hyperliquid, and PEPE's long position has increased to 19.9 million US dollars

James Wynn once again opens a long position in BTC, with a position value of approximately $68.05 million

This morning, the victim of "transaction record poisoning" mistakenly transferred $1.7 million to the wrong address again

According to Scam Sniffer, a victim once again mistakenly transferred about $1.7 million to the wrong address. Earlier today, a victim lost more than $840,000 due to "transaction record poisoning."

A whale/institution that has been silent for 4 years has recently become active again, transferring more than 97,000 ETH

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale/institution that had been silent for 4 years has recently become active again, transferring 97,001 ETH (worth US$248.64 million) to 3 different wallets and 137 ETH (worth US$351,000) to Bitstamp.

The whale withdrew 101,390 ETH (worth $67.18 million at the time) from Binance and Bitstamp 4-5 years ago and currently has a profit of $192.38 million.

Data: SUI, BIO, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $154 million

Token Unlocks data shows that SUI, BIO, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 44 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 1.32% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$154 million.

Bio Protocol (BIO) will unlock approximately 339 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 28, accounting for 20.22% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$28 million.

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 31, accounting for 1.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$22.7 million.

Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on May 30, accounting for 14.97% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15.1 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 5.34% of the current circulation and worth approximately $10.9 million.

Renzo (REZ) will unlock approximately 423 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on May 30, accounting for 16.10% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.7 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 1.07% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, citing the Wall Street Journal, cloud computing company CoreWeave has again proposed to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific
Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor's company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor's firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC's total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum's $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the "Wall Street token," highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. "Ethereum is the Wall Street token," says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin's supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed "demand finally showed signs of exhaustion," the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300.
