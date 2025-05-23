A comprehensive review of the stablecoin ecosystem of 12 public chains: SUI has the fastest growth, and USDT TRON issuance exceeds Ethereum

By: PANews
2025/05/23 12:52
SUI
SUI$3.3799+1.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001891+3.05%

Author: Frank, PANews

In 2025, stablecoins have become the most concerned area in the crypto market. As of May 22, the total market value of stablecoins has exceeded 245 billion US dollars. Behind the rapid growth of stablecoins is a battlefield where various public chains compete secretly. As one of the most important forms of asset precipitation, stablecoins are not only an indicator of changes in asset flows, but also an important measure of the market recognition of public chains. PANews analyzed the stablecoin data of the top 12 public chains, trying to outline a panoramic picture of the development of public chain stablecoins.

A comprehensive review of the stablecoin ecosystem of 12 public chains: SUI has the fastest growth, and USDT TRON issuance exceeds Ethereum

Ethereum: Relying on USDC's growth rate to maintain half of the market

Ethereum's stablecoin market value is 122.5 billion US dollars, accounting for 50% of all stablecoin issuance. The most popular stablecoin on Ethereum is still USDT, accounting for about 50%. However, from the perspective of USDT, Ethereum's issuance has declined since 2025. According to PANews statistics, the issuance of USDT on the Ethereum chain increased by 83.1% in 2024, but in 2025, as of May 21, Ethereum's USDT issuance has dropped by 5.07%. This also directly makes TRON the largest public chain for USDT issuance.

A comprehensive review of the stablecoin ecosystem of 12 public chains: SUI has the fastest growth, and USDT TRON issuance exceeds Ethereum

In addition to USDT, Ethereum is also the largest public chain for USDC issuance. As of May 22, the issuance of UDSC on Ethereum has reached 36.9 billion, accounting for 60.82% of Ethereum's issuance. In October 2024, the issuance of USDC on Ethereum was only 25.2 billion US dollars, an increase of 46.4% in about half a year. The substantial growth of USDC has also become the main reason why Ethereum has been able to retain half of the stablecoin market.

TRON: The largest public chain for USDT issuance and the busiest on-chain USD “distribution hub”

Tron's stablecoins mainly come from USDT, accounting for more than 99%, and it has now become the largest public chain issuing USDT. Tron's total share of the global stablecoin market is about 31.3%. According to CryptoQuant data, Tron's average daily USDT transaction volume reached about 2.4 million, while Ethereum's data was only 284,000.

A comprehensive review of the stablecoin ecosystem of 12 public chains: SUI has the fastest growth, and USDT TRON issuance exceeds Ethereum

In terms of transaction volume, the Tron network processes an average of $20 billion worth of USDT transfers per day, accounting for nearly 29% of all stablecoin transactions worldwide. In terms of user activity, more than 1 million independent accounts conduct USDT transactions on Tron every day, accounting for 28% of all active stablecoin wallet addresses on all blockchains.

Growth trend: The supply of USDT on TRON will increase from $48.8 billion in 2024 to $59.7 billion. In 2025, Tether will issue an additional $18 billion of USDT on TRON, bringing the total supply of USDT on TRON to $77.7 billion. The reason is that TRON's low fees and high transaction speed make it the preferred network for large-scale USDT transactions, especially favored by retail users and emerging markets.

In addition, the close cooperation between Tron founder Justin Sun and the Trump family also provides more possibilities for the stablecoin prospects of Tron. In May, Zack Witkoff, co-founder of the Trump family project WLFI (World Liberty Financial), said that the US dollar stablecoin USD1 issued by WLFI will also be issued natively on the Tron chain. Justin Sun also revealed in January this year that he hopes to significantly reduce transaction fees and eventually achieve free transfers. But as of now, the next step of the plan has not been revealed.

Solana: An acceleration engine at high TPS

As the most popular public chain in the past two years, stablecoins are also one of the options with significant growth on the Solana chain. From $1.8 billion at the beginning of 2024, it has increased to a peak of $13.1 billion in May, an increase of 627%. Whether in terms of size or growth rate, Solana is the most emerging force in the stablecoin field that cannot be ignored.

Of course, Solana’s current total stablecoin market value is about $11.4 billion, which is still far behind TRON and Ethereum, especially more than 10 times that of Ethereum. However, considering that Solana’s DEX transaction volume has exceeded Ethereum, but the issuance of stablecoins is still far behind Ethereum, the application of stablecoins in Solana’s ecosystem is not yet widespread.

A comprehensive review of the stablecoin ecosystem of 12 public chains: SUI has the fastest growth, and USDT TRON issuance exceeds Ethereum

From the internal structure, USDC is the preferred stablecoin on Solana, accounting for 73% of the market share on Solana. USDT's share on Solana is about 20%. PYUSD issued by PayPal currently has a market value of US$200 million on the Solana chain, second only to Ethereum, accounting for about 24.36%. Solana is now one of the preferred options for many new stablecoins.

A comprehensive review of the stablecoin ecosystem of 12 public chains: SUI has the fastest growth, and USDT TRON issuance exceeds Ethereum

BSC: Zero Gas and USD1 dual drive

As of May 2025, BSC accounts for about 2.4% of the global stablecoin market share. The stablecoin market value of the BSC chain has experienced several leaps in growth since 2024, from $4 billion to the current $10 billion, an increase of about 150%. There were two concentrated growths, one from November 2024 to January 2025, from about $5 billion to $7 billion. The second was from the end of April to May 2025, from a rapid increase from $7 billion to $9 billion. From the analysis results, the first growth may be mainly due to the zero GAS fee activity launched by the BSC chain. The second was driven by the issuance of the USD1 stablecoin on the BSC chain. The recently popular USD1 currently has 99.26% of its issuance on the BSC chain, with a total issuance of about $2.1 billion.

The proportion of BUSD and FUSD, which BSC previously promoted, has dropped to about 3% in total. The issuance volume of USDT accounts for about 59%, and USD1 accounts for about 21%.

Visa Onchain Analytics data shows that with the recent increase in popularity of Binance Wallet, the proportion of stablecoin DEX transactions on the BSC chain has increased from less than 10% in April to 28%, which is almost the same as the proportion of centralized exchanges.

A comprehensive review of the stablecoin ecosystem of 12 public chains: SUI has the fastest growth, and USDT TRON issuance exceeds Ethereum

In addition, in May, BSC accounted for 38.1% of all chains in terms of the number of stablecoin transactions, ranking first. In terms of the cumulative transaction volume of USDT, BSC was only lower than Tron and Ethereum at 358 billion US dollars. It can be said that in the stablecoin track, BSC and Solana have become the most competitive new forces.

Base: The growth champion empowered by Coinbase

As the Ethereum L2 incubated by Coinbase, Base has achieved significant growth in all aspects of data in this cycle, and the same is true in the field of stablecoins. In terms of the market value of stablecoins, Base has grown from US$177 million in January 2024 to US$4.09 billion, with a growth rate of 2210%, the largest increase among the top five public chains in terms of stablecoin market value.

USDC is the most mainstream stablecoin on the Base chain, accounting for 97.8%. Base is also the public chain with the largest cumulative transaction volume of USDC besides Ethereum.

Hyperliquid: The new vault for derivatives whales

As a new gaming platform for whales, Hyperliquid has not been launched for long, but it has shown great potential. In less than half a year, the market value of its stablecoin has reached 3.26 billion US dollars, ahead of Arbitrum, Polygon, Avalanche and other old public chains.

From the perspective of ecological applications, Hyperliquid, as a decentralized derivatives exchange, mainly uses USDC as a trading object. Therefore, USDC is the largest stablecoin on Hyperliquid, accounting for 97.8%. However, it is worth noting that as a public chain, Hyperliquid has recently added feUSD, USDT, and USDe to its stablecoin categories. Although the current issuance and transaction volumes are not high, it has also opened up some new ports for the application of the public chain ecosystem.

Arbitrum: Big Dive After Incentive Disconnect

Arbitrum, as the highly-watched Ethereum L2, has seen its stablecoin market value rise and fall in this cycle. In 2024, Arbitrum's stablecoin market value grew from $2 billion to a peak of $6.9 billion. However, in early 2025, Arbitrum's stablecoin market value experienced a big dive, falling rapidly to $2.73 billion in January. On January 2, the outflow in a single day decreased by $2 billion.

This sharp decline may be mainly due to three reasons. First, on December 17, the last round of Incentives Detox incentives ended, and the liquidity subsidies of about 50 protocols were "cut off" at one time, and market-making funds were withdrawn in a concentrated manner after the rewards expired. Second, Tether announced that it would migrate USDT on Arbitrum to the new cross-chain standard "USDT0" from January 29. In addition, the high-yield competitive chain Blast deposit contract promised 5% annualized + Airdrop Points for USDC/USDT, and has continued to absorb L2 assets since it went online at the end of November.

Polygon: USDC migration and payment test field

From 2024 to now, the market value of Polygon stablecoin has increased from 1.26 billion to about 2.15 billion US dollars, an annual increase of nearly 70%. The key driving force comes from the launch of Circle's native USDC and the pilot of legal currency and stablecoin settlement by giants such as Visa and Mastercard on the PoS chain, which has brought enterprise-level growth.

Currently, the stablecoin share on the Polygon chain is dominated by USDT and USDC, which account for 40.79% and 47% of the market respectively.

Avalanche: Fee reductions failed to lead to explosive growth

Avalanche's growth in the past year seems a bit flat. Although the overall stablecoin market value has also increased by 79%, from the chart, this growth has stagnated since May 2024. It has always fluctuated between $1 billion and $2 billion. At the end of 2024, the Avalanche 9000 upgrade reduced the C-Chain basic fee by 96%, and the cost of small transfers and batch settlements of stablecoins was greatly reduced. However, this benefit has not been able to continue to provide momentum for Avalanche. Perhaps only when the overall activity of the ecosystem is improved can the development of stablecoins be truly driven.

Aptos: The dark horse of the Move ecosystem

The total market value of stablecoins on Aptos exceeded $1 billion for the first time in the first quarter of 2025. Judging from the growth since 2024, the overall growth as of May reached 2408%, making it one of the fastest growing public chains. As public chains of the MOVE ecosystem, Aptos and Sui are both emerging competitors. The stablecoins on the Aptos chain are mainly composed of USDT and USDC, of which USDT accounts for about 62.39% and USDC accounts for about 32%. Given that the native USDC was only launched on Aptos in January 2025, this growth has been rapid.

Sui: A high-speed growth chain with a 230-fold increase

Sui's stablecoin growth is the largest among all public chains. At the beginning of 2024, the market value of Sui's stablecoin was only about 5 million US dollars. By May 2025, this figure increased to 1.156 billion US dollars, an exaggerated increase of 230 times. Currently, USDC is the most issued stablecoin in Sui's network, accounting for about 75%.

However, the current volume of stablecoins in the Sui ecosystem is not too high, and the types of stablecoins issued are relatively small. How to attract more large funds to enter the market is the main growth problem facing the Sui ecosystem, and the Cetus theft incident on May 22 will also shake its security performance to a certain extent. It can be said that opportunities and concerns coexist.

TON: Telegram’s social support is weak in growth

TON, as a newcomer to the battlefield in 2024, has also achieved rapid growth in one year. In April 2024, Tether announced the simultaneous issuance of USDT and XAUT on the TON chain, becoming its 15th supporting network, with the goal of directly introducing Telegram's 900 million users into the on-chain dollar payment ecosystem. After the launch, wallets and various Telegram transaction bots were quickly integrated, and new users could receive and pay USDT with their mobile phone numbers without any threshold. This also provides a foundation for the growth of stablecoins in the TON ecosystem. By June 2024, the issuance of USDT on TON reached US$519 million.

However, after a short period of growth, the growth of stablecoins in the TON ecosystem began to decline in 2025, and has now fallen from $1.4 billion at the beginning of the year to around $900 million. This may be related to the fact that the TON ecosystem has no obvious hot spots after clicking on the mini-game.

Conclusion

At present, the competition landscape of stablecoins in public chains is still changing rapidly. Although public chains such as Ethereum and Tron still have a large first-mover advantage, the rise of several popular public chains such as Solana and BSC is gradually eroding the market share of the top chains, and the issuance of new stablecoins such as USD1 is no longer limited to Ethereum. As a newer public chain, Apots and Sui's MOVE ecological public chain has a clear advantage in growth rate, although the minting time of stablecoins is shorter.

It is foreseeable that the competition for stablecoins will become more intense. For the old public chains, there is a double pressure of continuing to grow while maintaining the market. For the new public chains, it is a period of rapid expansion with wild market growth. As stablecoin bills are gradually implemented around the world, the story of stablecoins has just begun.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
NEAR
NEAR$2.425+0.45%
Threshold
T$0.01598+0.43%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.02264-5.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 17:00
Share
CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, citing the Wall Street Journal, cloud computing company CoreWeave has again proposed to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, and
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08239-4.55%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4185-0.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:48
Share
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01598+0.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,362.26+1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09815-1.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 17:10
Share

Trending News

More

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

The National Natural Science Foundation of China launches a research project on global stablecoin risk governance