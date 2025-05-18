Chaos in the Internet Capital Market (ICM): Order and Disorder in Decentralized Financing

By: PANews
2025/05/18 08:00
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004564+7.03%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012808+16.27%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1356+1.80%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.16991+13.64%

Author: Choze , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

A new paradigm is emerging: loud, fast, and speculative. It’s called Internet Capital Markets (ICM), and some see it as the most exciting development in crypto, while others see it as the most dangerous distraction.

In 2025, a wave of independent developers begin issuing tradable tokens for internet-native apps directly on X (yes, that’s the place), using tools like Launchcoin and Believe. The result? A permissionless marketplace where ideas become tokens, hype becomes capital, and speculation becomes product appeal.

ICM is getting attention, but the bigger question isn’t whether it will be a hit, but whether the model is sustainable.

What is ICM ?

ICM is a decentralized platform where capital flows directly to app developers and creators. There are no venture capital, no banks, and no app stores. It blurs the lines between crowdfunding, token issuance, and equity speculation.

Developers publish an idea. The public participates through tokens. Volume grows, fees accumulate, and developers profit. If enough people believe in it, the token will skyrocket. If not, it will die. This is the core mechanism behind platforms like Believe and Launchcoin.

Supporters argue that ICMs democratize innovation. Critics argue that they financialize virtual products. Perhaps both have a point.

Bullish: Speculate first, build later

The strongest arguments in favor of ICM can be summarized in four aspects:

  • Permissionless funding for ideas: Anyone with an internet connection can back builders. No VC meetings, no gatekeepers.
  • Aligned Income: Builders earn a 50% transaction fee, which provides them with direct funding to launch their product.
  • Frictionless virality: By tying token issuance to X posts, the velocity of distribution matches the meme coin dynamics.
  • Cultural Unlock: ICM follows the trend of "vibe coding" (PANews Note: Vibe Coding, a programming paradigm assisted by AI). Independent developers, independent creators and niche founders use retail capital to go from zero to one.

This flywheel has gained tremendous momentum:

  • $DUPE market cap surges to $38 million in a few days
  • $BUDDY achieves $300K ARR with AI authoring tool
  • $FITCOIN has been downloaded 300,000 times and has been seen millions of times

The pitch is appealing: fund an idea immediately, capitalize on the hype, then build a product based on community belief.

Chaos in the Internet Capital Market (ICM): Order and Disorder in Decentralized Financing

 Source: @Prateek0x_

Bearish: Tokenized Noise

But beneath the surface lie deep structural risks:

  • Lack of product-market fit: Many ICM tokens were launched without any functionality or proof of demand, and were little more than gimmicks and memes.
  • Speculation over substance: Retail investors buy tokens based on hype cycles rather than business fundamentals.
  • Short-termism: Because builders earn transaction fees immediately, there is limited incentive to maintain long-term value.
  • Lack of legal protection: Most ICM tokens are not equity and are not regulated to ensure accountability.
  • Low user stickiness: Tokens may rise quickly, but they may also fall quickly. It is difficult to ensure the consistency of interests between users and the platform.

I personally believe that this trend has the potential to undermine the “ICM” label, diluting its original promise of on-chain IPOs and liquid digital equity, turning it into a speculative venue filled with “pump and dump” meme coins.

Even among active traders, many freely admit that their intention is simply to make a quick profit, suggesting that even so-called believers are playing the short game.

Believe : Infrastructure or enabler?

The core of the ICM ecosystem is the Believe ecosystem, which allows anyone to issue tokens in seconds. The process is simple:

  • Tweet Token ($TICKER + name)
  • Generate Bonding Curve and Liquidity Pool Immediately
  • Earn 50% of all transaction fees
  • Once the token reaches a market cap threshold ($100,000), deeper liquidity will be available

Builders don’t need to raise capital the way they would in the traditional way. But therein lies the problem.

When profits are earned upfront before a product exists, the line between builders and speculators becomes blurred.

While projects like $DUPE and $GIGGLES are showing some traction, others feel more like memes. The infrastructure is impressive, but the tooling doesn’t serve the purpose.

A tale of two visions

There are fundamental differences of opinion on ICM:

  1. Idealists believe that ICM is the final form of Web3. On-chain IPO, decentralized equity, and a transparent and always open financial layer for Internet-native companies.
  2. Realists see it as a speculative playground for tokenized minimum viable products (MVPs) with no roadmap, no moat, and no accountability.

Both theories are circulating. Depending on which builder gains more momentum, one could displace the other.

Prospects and pitfalls

Admittedly, ICM taps into some realities: the desire to back ideas early, the joy of funding culture, and the instinct to speculate on things that might be hot in the future.

But this same convenience also brings with it the risk of dilution. Without discipline or long-term synergy, ICM risks becoming just another pump-and-dump venue. In this case, meme coins take on the trappings of productivity, and liquidity masks a lack of substance.

While some players see ICM as the future of startup financing, others see it purely as a profit-making tool. This duality makes it difficult to distinguish the signal from the noise.

Future Development Direction

For ICM to move beyond the hype cycle and mature, the following points need to be achieved:

  • Lasting builders: Projects need to deliver and retain users, not just raise money quickly. Teams with product-market fit must lead.
  • Trusted metrics: Screens and dashboards should highlight actual adoption, not just volume or volatility.
  • Progressive Regulation: If tokenized startups are to reap value, they may eventually need a legal framework that blends practicality and compliance.
  • Narrative Principle: Not all tradable ideas are “ICM.” The term must retain its connotation to have long-term value.

ICMs are not the enemy, but they are not the solution at this point. They are like a canvas, and the end result depends on what is painted on it.

Although the concept is new, the mechanism of operation is not new. The key is whether this can evolve into something structurally significant or fade away like many previous crypto crazes. Time and development trends will tell the answer.

Related reading: Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1032-25.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,430.04+0.63%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$112,421.26+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.04684+2.47%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009756-0.89%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02435+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share
The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. Superintelligence Has The Potential to Begin a New Era of Personal Empowerment By @zuck [ 3 Min read ] Mark Zuckerberg details why superintelligence will help humanity accelerate its pace of progress. But it will also be a tool for personal empowerment, he says. Read More. SafePaper Exposes Hidden VPN Ties Behind “Best VPN” Rankings By @alexcole [ 3 Min read ] SafePaper reveals hidden ties shaping “best VPN” rankings, exposing affiliate deals and media ownership that mislead consumers. Read More. MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More. Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More. How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges' Library of Babel By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the "glorified autocomplete" take. Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More. Vibe-Coding's Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More. The Next Crypto Bull Run By @btcwire [ 3 Min read ] Read More. Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More. The Only Marketers Who Should Fear AI Are the Lazy Ones By @hacker53037367 [ 7 Min read ] AI won’t replace marketers—it will replace mediocrity. Discover why creativity, meaning, and strategy keep marketing alive in the age of AI. Read More. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains… Read More. The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winston's research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. How I Cut AWS Compute Costs by 70% with a Multi-Arch EKS Cluster and Karpenter By @svetlanadevops [ 11 Min read ] Learn how we built a multi-arch EKS cluster with Karpenter &amp; Spot Instances, cutting AWS compute costs by 70% and scaling in under 20 seconds. Read More. Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More. Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More. How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More. VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More. HackQuest Acquires BuidlBox to Accelerate Web3 Developer Ecosystem Growth By @jonstojanjournalist [ 3 Min read ] HackQuest acquires BuidlBox to merge Web3 education with hackathons, creating a global hub for developers to learn, build, and launch decentralized apps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/05 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry

Crypto Market Moves Steady Amid Cautious Sentiment