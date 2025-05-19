Labubu successfully "entered the US", and the MEME coin with the same name LABUBU was hyped again

By: PANews
2025/05/19 16:39
CROSS
CROSS$0.21535+1.01%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13307+1.12%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01864+1.69%
LABUBU
LABUBU$0.005283+1.49%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002538+3.04%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Labubu, a Nordic forest elf with pointed ears, fangs and a wicked smile, is sweeping the world at an astonishing speed, becoming a fashion item, social currency, and even an alternative financial management tool in the eyes of Generation Z. Recently, the third generation of Labubu's vinyl plush series has made a strong debut, triggering a buying frenzy as soon as it was launched. From being sold out in seconds on domestic e-commerce platforms to queuing up all night at overseas flagship stores, from appearing in the center position in trendy street photos to being swiped on social media in various ways, Labubu is evolving into a cultural meme that transcends national boundaries and is spreading rapidly.

Labubu successfully "entered the US", and the MEME coin with the same name LABUBU was hyped again

Behind this trend sweeping the world, it not only accurately hits the deep desire of young people for the release of personality and expression of emotions, but also becomes an alternative asset that the capital market is competing for attention. Not only the traditional collection circle is flocking to it, but even the crypto world is also blowing the Labubu wind.

The price of LABUBU, a popular brand in Thailand, has soared dozens of times in a week and returned to a market value of tens of millions of dollars

Recently, the MEME coin $LABUBU has become the focus of market attention again due to the soaring popularity of the new series of products. Including well-known crypto KOL Ansem and other KOLs posted tweets with the image of Labubu, which aroused strong resonance in the community.

Labubu successfully "entered the US", and the MEME coin with the same name LABUBU was hyped again

According to GMGN data, as of press time, the market value of $LABUBU has soared from hundreds of thousands of dollars to $18 million in the past week, a ten-fold increase, with a trading volume of $9.5 million in the past 24 hours alone. Holderscan data shows that since May 14, the number of $LABUBU holding addresses has increased significantly, indicating that user participation and market enthusiasm continue to heat up.

In fact, this is not the first time that $LABUBU has caused a craze in the market. As early as November 2024, during the outbreak of the MEME coin sector, the market value of $LABUBU exceeded 20 million US dollars. Although this was not an officially released MEME coin, it still became one of the main IP projects that were hyped at the time. The Thai market is an important traffic engine for this round of market.

At that time, Labubu had attracted phenomenal attention in Thailand, and its image frequently appeared on the streets of Bangkok, becoming a representative symbol of trendy culture. From celebrities, such as Blackpink member Lisa who posted a photo with Labubu on Instagram, Thai Princess Sirivannavari used Labubu as a "bag partner" for her daily handbag, and ordinary young people wearing Labubu clothing, and even using its pattern for tattoos. Due to its high popularity, Pop Mart's Labubu-related products in Thailand were once in short supply. The popularity even attracted the attention of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, which awarded Labubu the title of "Magical Thailand Experience Officer" and held a grand welcome ceremony. The Minister of Tourism and Sports even came to the scene in person to help.

Labubu successfully "entered the US", and the MEME coin with the same name LABUBU was hyped again

According to the 2024 interim financial report released by Pop Mart, its overseas revenue reached 1.35 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 259.6%. Among them, the Southeast Asian market contributed 560 million yuan in revenue, accounting for more than 40% of the total overseas revenue. Labubu's strong performance in Southeast Asia has also greatly boosted investors' confidence in its related MEME coins.

At the same time, another Thai IP, MOODENG (Little Hippo), has also become popular worldwide, and has derived the MEME coin of the same name, with a market value of hundreds of millions of dollars, driving the market's attention to Thai IP assets. Recently, MOODENG's strong rebound has further boosted the market's attention to Labubu, which may also become an important spillover effect of the $LABUBU market recovery.

Labubu successfully "entered the US", and the MEME coin with the same name LABUBU was hyped again

Currently, Labubu's global popularity continues to rise. According to Google Trends, in the past 30 days, Labubu's global search popularity far exceeded MOODENG, PEPE, DOGE, Chillguy and other MEME-related IPs. This shows that Labubu's global brand influence and market attention are rapidly rising, far exceeding other similar MEME projects.

From trendy toys to social currency, the rise of the cultural economy behind Generation Z

The goal of "creating another Pop Mart overseas" is being fulfilled step by step by Labubu's astonishing speed of going viral.

From American pop queen Rihanna being photographed with a pink Labubu hanging on her bag at the Los Angeles airport, to veteran Hermès player Bryanboy hanging a Labubu doll on a rare platinum bag... Labubu was nicknamed "successful in the United States" by netizens. Behind this cultural export that has swept the world, Labubu has quietly completed a cultural migration from the trendy toy circle to the global mainstream fashion circle.

Driven by the star effect, Labubu quickly swept the world. At the end of last month, Pop Mart launched the third-generation Labubu vinyl plush product "High Energy Ahead" series worldwide, which once again triggered a new round of buying craze and a clear premium phenomenon in many markets. In addition to the fanatical pursuit of domestic fans, fans even lined up all night in front of Pop Mart stores in Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Milan, New Zealand and Harajuku, Tokyo, just to buy their favorite Labubu, which has become a wonder of contemporary global trend culture.

Labubu successfully "entered the US", and the MEME coin with the same name LABUBU was hyped again

Not only offline sales are booming, but online sales are also unstoppable. Pop Mart App topped the U.S. App Store shopping list and soared 114 places to fourth place on the free list, showing its huge appeal in the North American market. On the second-hand trading platform, the premium of the "High Energy Ahead" series Labubu is particularly amazing - the blind box, which originally cost only 99 yuan, generally increased by 10%-200% for ordinary models, and the premium for hidden models even reached dozens of times. It can be said to be the gold and Bitcoin of the trendy toy world, and has become a "financial tool" in the eyes of players.

On social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, Labubu is the secret to traffic. Young people are keen on posting short videos such as "unboxing blind boxes", "fashionable outfits with Labubu", "baby wall photos", and even open exclusive content accounts to quickly gather millions of fans, and the topic's popularity and attention continue to rise. This fission-style communication path not only amplifies Labubu's social influence, but also constitutes the core leverage of Pop Mart's content and community operations.

What is more noteworthy is that, unlike in the past when trendy toys were mainly regarded as collections or hobbies, Labubu has been promoted to the "universal currency" in the social scenes of young people around the world. At the midnight market and trendy gatherings in Bangkok, some players exchanged hidden Labubu for luxury bags and concert tickets; in Harrods in London, a collector exchanged a second-hand Hermès Kelly bag for a rare Labubu character; at the Coachella Music Festival in Los Angeles, some fans exchanged limited edition Labubu for festival passes; during the previous Shanghai Trend Show, some players even exchanged three iPhone 14 Pros for a hidden Labubu... This phenomenon of "trendy toys as currency" not only means that Labubu is a kind of social capital, but also becomes a medium symbol for identity recognition and aesthetic resonance among young people.

Today, Labubu has gradually become a global IP with full-link commercial capabilities, and has also leveraged the flywheel effect of Pop Mart's business logic. In 2024, the THE MONSTERS series to which Labubu belongs contributed 3.04 billion in revenue to Pop Mart, a year-on-year increase of 726.6%, accounting for nearly a quarter of the company's annual revenue. Among them, vinyl plush products have become Labubu's annual hit, with sales revenue reaching 2.83 billion yuan, and sales share has jumped from 3.2% to 21.7%, becoming the company's second largest category after hand-made products. At the same time, from the perspective of stock price performance, Pop Mart has set a record high of HK$201.6, with an annual return rate of nearly 121.4%.

In a sense, the path of Labubu's global popularity is quite similar to the logic of the rise of MEME coins. Both are essentially cultural phenomena driven by emotional value, and they quickly broke through the circle with the fission of social media, self-propagation of the community and a strong sense of identity. Whether it is young people queuing up all night to grab hidden Labubu, or investors rushing to buy a token because of a MEME picture, what is reflected behind it is the desire of contemporary young people for self-expression, circle recognition and discourse participation. They are becoming a model for the cultural economy of the new generation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1032-25.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,430.04+0.63%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$112,421.26+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.04684+2.47%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009756-0.89%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02435+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share
The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. Superintelligence Has The Potential to Begin a New Era of Personal Empowerment By @zuck [ 3 Min read ] Mark Zuckerberg details why superintelligence will help humanity accelerate its pace of progress. But it will also be a tool for personal empowerment, he says. Read More. SafePaper Exposes Hidden VPN Ties Behind “Best VPN” Rankings By @alexcole [ 3 Min read ] SafePaper reveals hidden ties shaping “best VPN” rankings, exposing affiliate deals and media ownership that mislead consumers. Read More. MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More. Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More. How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges' Library of Babel By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the "glorified autocomplete" take. Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More. Vibe-Coding's Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More. The Next Crypto Bull Run By @btcwire [ 3 Min read ] Read More. Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More. The Only Marketers Who Should Fear AI Are the Lazy Ones By @hacker53037367 [ 7 Min read ] AI won’t replace marketers—it will replace mediocrity. Discover why creativity, meaning, and strategy keep marketing alive in the age of AI. Read More. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains… Read More. The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winston's research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. How I Cut AWS Compute Costs by 70% with a Multi-Arch EKS Cluster and Karpenter By @svetlanadevops [ 11 Min read ] Learn how we built a multi-arch EKS cluster with Karpenter &amp; Spot Instances, cutting AWS compute costs by 70% and scaling in under 20 seconds. Read More. Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More. Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More. How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More. VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More. HackQuest Acquires BuidlBox to Accelerate Web3 Developer Ecosystem Growth By @jonstojanjournalist [ 3 Min read ] HackQuest acquires BuidlBox to merge Web3 education with hackathons, creating a global hub for developers to learn, build, and launch decentralized apps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/05 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry

Crypto Market Moves Steady Amid Cautious Sentiment