PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

By: PANews
2025/05/20 18:27
Union
U$0.01089-7.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09812-0.90%
TOKYO GAMES TOKEN
TGT$0.003355+2.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0126+3.36%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03535-1.58%

Today's news tips:

The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act

Justin Sun will attend Trump’s crypto dinner as the largest TRUMP holder

The U.S. Department of Justice has intervened in the investigation of the theft of Coinbase customer data, involving bribery of Indian employees

Binance will list TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) and launch airdrop activity

Circle plans IPO with $5 billion valuation, while negotiating potential acquisitions with Coinbase and Ripple

Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of 7,390 bitcoins

Genesis sues parent company DCG to recover over $1 billion in transfers, accusing it of internally transferring funds during insolvency

JPMorgan Chase CEO: Will allow customers to buy Bitcoin, but will not provide custody services

Regulation & Macro

The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion of the GENIUS Act with 66 votes in favor

According to CoinDesk and Fox reporter Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion of the GENIUS Act that night with 66 votes in favor and 32 against, clearing the way for final legislation. The bill aims to establish a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins and issuers. The previous version was frustrated on May 8 due to disputes over consumer protection and national security clauses, and the text was revised, prompting several Democratic lawmakers to support it. Senator Bill Hagerty, who led the bill, called it a "historic opportunity" to promote the first digital asset legislation.

Earlier news, the US Senate passed a procedural motion and the GENIUS Act entered the formal review stage .

The U.S. Department of Justice has intervened in the investigation of the theft of Coinbase customer data, involving bribery of Indian employees

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Coinbase's recent customer data breach. Hackers bribed Indian customer service employees to obtain user personal information and demanded a $20 million ransom. Coinbase said the incident may cost up to $400 million to repair. The company said it has proactively reported the incident to law enforcement agencies and is cooperating with regulators in the United States, Britain and other countries to conduct investigations. Coinbase itself is not currently listed as a subject of investigation.

SEC Delays Decision on Solana Spot ETF Application, Says More Time Needed to Evaluate Legal and Policy Issues

According to Decrypt, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it would postpone the ruling on multiple Solana spot ETF applications submitted by 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck and Canary Capital, saying that more time is needed to deal with relevant legal and policy issues. The SEC emphasized that the delay does not mean that a conclusion has been reached and encouraged the public to submit opinions. Although the crypto industry expects the Trump administration to accelerate ETF approval, analysts remind the market that the process should still be viewed with caution.

U.S. SEC Chairman reflects on crypto regulation: from "ostrich policy" to active adaptation, FinHub functions will be integrated

The official website of the U.S. SEC published the speech of Chairman Paul Atkins at the SEC Speaks conference. Atkins said that the SEC had previously been negative in the regulation of cryptocurrencies, first adopting an "ostrich policy" and then switching to law enforcement first and accountability later, without building trust. Atkins believes that regulators should actively interact with the market and adjust rules to adapt to new technologies. Today, Atkins has instructed the company's finance department to interact transparently with the public. At the same time, the SEC's various policy departments are drafting proposals for cryptocurrency-related rules, and Atkins also hopes that the committee will allow SEC registrants to custody and trade securities and non-securities under the same roof. In addition, Congress has been asked to approve the re-planning of funds to integrate the functions of the agency's FinHub into other departments of the agency, and its principles and priorities will be integrated into the core of the SEC, allowing innovation to be integrated into the entire SEC culture.

Later in the day, SEC Commissioner Crenshaw warned of the risks of the "regulatory building block game": excessive relaxation could trigger a new round of financial crisis .

South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes issuing a won-based stablecoin

According to Cointelegraph, South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung recently proposed a plan to issue a stablecoin pegged to the won, aiming to curb capital outflows and strengthen financial sovereignty. Lee Jae-myung pointed out at a policy discussion meeting that current South Korean law prohibits the issuance of local stablecoins, causing domestic exchanges to rely on USDT, USDC and other US dollar stablecoins. In the first quarter of 2025, the country's cryptocurrency exchanges recorded an outflow of 56.8 trillion won (about 40.8 billion US dollars), of which nearly half were related to foreign stablecoins. The proposal is part of its digital asset strategy, which also includes promoting the legalization of spot cryptocurrency ETFs and allowing institutions such as the National Pension Fund to invest in cryptocurrencies after meeting price stability conditions. To facilitate implementation, he proposed the establishment of a comprehensive monitoring system for government supervision and reducing transaction fees. But Shin Bo-sung, a researcher at the Korea Capital Markets Research Institute, warned that stablecoins could expand the money supply and transfer control of monetary policy to private issuers.

Japan's long-term government bond yields surge to highest level in nearly two or three decades

Japan’s 20-year bond yield surged 15 basis points (to 2.528%), reaching its highest level since 2000. Meanwhile, Japan’s 30-year bond yield rose to its highest level since it was first introduced in 1999 (now at 3.103%).

Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority strengthens control over crypto margin trading and updates regulatory rulebook

According to CoinDesk, the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has updated the digital asset trading rulebook, requiring licensed digital asset companies to comply by June 19. The new rules strengthen leverage controls and collateral requirements for margin trading, and the main revisions are reflected in the Broker-Dealer and Exchange Rulebook. The update aims to align the regulatory framework with international risk standards and fill previous regulatory gaps in areas such as brokers and wallet service providers. VARA said that the revision is based on actual licensing experience and international best practices, which will help build a more mature regulatory system.

Haidian Court case: A manager of an Internet company accepted bribes and embezzled virtual currency to cash out nearly 10 million yuan and was sentenced to 12 years in prison

Senior Fed officials send strong signals: it is difficult to cut interest rates before September

NFT&AI

Google releases NotebookLM Android and iOS native apps

Google officially launched the Android and iOS native applications of NotebookLM, an AI note management tool, ahead of the I/O conference. The new version supports PDF, web pages, YouTube videos and text imports, and can quickly add materials through the system sharing panel. It also has built-in AI-hosted voice summary playback and offline functions. The interface supports both mobile phones and tablets, and users can switch between the "Source", "Q&A" and "Studio" modules. The native client officially replaces the previous PWA web version.

Project News

Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of 7,390 bitcoins

According to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) purchased 7,390 bitcoins between May 12 and May 18, with an average value of $103,498 (total: $764.9 million).

Later in the day, news emerged that Strategy was hit with a class action lawsuit, accusing it of making misleading statements about its Bitcoin strategy .

Genesis sues parent company DCG to recover over $1 billion in transfers, accusing it of internally transferring funds during insolvency

According to Bloomberg, the bankrupt crypto lending platform Genesis Global Capital sued its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) in the Southern District Bankruptcy Court of New York, seeking to recover about $1.2 billion in "preferred transfers" and fraudulent payments before bankruptcy in 2022. The lawsuit stated that DCG and its founder Barry Silbert and other related parties transferred money to each other when Genesis was insolvent, including more than $580 million in crypto assets and $120 million in cash to DCG itself, international subsidiaries and its HQ Enhanced Yield Fund, and involved $34 million in taxes. Genesis claimed that DCG knew the risks at the time and misled users. The transfers occurred during the collapse of Terra-Luna, Three Arrows Capital and FTX, with the purpose of self-protection and debt avoidance.

CME now has XRP futures

According to the information on the official website, CME Group has now launched XRP futures, with product types divided into trading micro contracts (2,500 XRP) and larger contracts (50,000 XRP).

JPMorgan Chase CEO: Will allow customers to buy Bitcoin, but will not provide custody services

According to Jinshi.com, JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon said: "Blockchain is not as important as you think. It will allow customers to buy Bitcoin, but will not provide custody services for it."

Justin Sun will attend Trump’s crypto dinner as the largest TRUMP holder

According to the official TrumpMeme account, the "annual cryptocurrency event" - Trump Dinner will be held on May 22. Tron founder Justin Sun confirmed his invitation to attend and expressed his honor to support US President Trump. He called himself the largest holder of $TRUMP tokens and looked forward to communicating with guests about the future of cryptocurrency.
Some of the guests who applied to attend the President Trump-themed crypto dinner still need to go through the background check process. In addition to Sun Yuchen, they also include Synthetix founder Kain Warwick, consultant Vincent Deriu, and crypto user Morten Christensen who only paid about $1,200 for a seat. BitMart founder Sheldon Xia was also shortlisted in the top 25 of the Trump Meme-themed crypto dinner.

Binance requests dismissal of $1.76 billion lawsuit against FTX, calling it “legally untenable”

According to Decrypt, Binance has filed a motion with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court to dismiss the $1.76 billion recovery lawsuit filed by the FTX estate administrator. Binance said the lawsuit lacked legal basis and attempted to shift the responsibility for FTX's collapse from founder SBF to competitors. Binance emphasized that FTX's collapse was due to its huge internal fraud, not external tweets or fund transfers. Binance also claimed that the US court had no jurisdiction over its overseas entities.

Sonic SVM launches SONIC token value accumulation mechanism, replacing destruction mode with strategic buy-and-lock system

According to Chainwire, Sonic SVM announced a major upgrade to its token economic model and launched a SONIC token value accumulation mechanism. The new design replaces the previous destruction model and adopts a strategic buy-and-lock system designed to create long-term value for token holders. Under the new mechanism, 50% of all transaction fees previously destroyed will be used to purchase SONIC tokens from the open market. These purchased tokens will be locked in a dedicated vault and unlocked according to a 24-month linear vesting schedule.

Berachain Lianchuang: The official address proves that HONEY is fully mortgaged and will simplify the redemption process

Berachain co-founder Smokey The era posted on the X platform: "It has been noted that some members of the APAC community are concerned about the risk of HONEY collateral. HONEY is fully managed in the vault address visible on Honey, and now the collateral is mainly BYUSD (bridge version PYUSD). If someone wants to redeem it, they can bridge ETH and exchange it on the Curve pool, or send it to exchanges such as Coinbase and OKX for redemption. We will do our best to make Berachain easier to do this in the future."

Sei Labs releases Sei Giga whitepaper, intends to become an EVM L1 blockchain supporting multiple proposers

According to the official announcement, Sei Labs released the Sei Giga white paper, which depicts the path for the blockchain to become a Layer 1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that supports multiple proposers. The solution adopts a parallel block proposal architecture, and its main technical features include: 5 Ggas throughput, 200,000 TPS processing capacity, 400 millisecond transaction final confirmation time, and a newly developed EVM execution client. In terms of technical architecture, Sei Giga achieves performance breakthroughs through an asynchronous state submission mechanism and the Autobahn consensus protocol. While maintaining compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts, it claims to increase throughput by 50 times compared to traditional solutions.

Cardano founder denies allegations of misappropriation of $600 million in ADA, promises to release audit report

According to Cointelegraph, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded to the community's allegations of misappropriation of ADA tokens worth about $600 million, promising to release an audit report. The focus of the dispute is on a transfer record of 318 million ADA (currently worth about $229 million) during the Allegra hard fork in 2021. NFT artist Masato Alexander accused Hoskinson of using the genesis key to tamper with the ledger. Hoskinson clarified in a tweet on May 6 that most of the ADA has been redeemed by the original purchaser, and the rest has been donated to the Intersect organization. In his latest statement on May 18, he said that he was "deeply hurt" by the community's distrust and said that after the audit report is released, the social media account may be handed over to a professional team for management.

Analysis: Pump.fun has a large number of robots manipulating the market and creating false liquidity through high-frequency small transactions

PANews reported on May 20 that according to BeInCrypto, data from blockchain analysis platform Dune showed that there were a large number of trading robots manipulating the market on the Solana chain Meme coin issuance platform Pump.fun. These robots create false liquidity through high-frequency small transactions, accounting for 60%-80% of the trading volume of some tokens, forming an "agency paradox" phenomenon - false trading volume triggers retail investors' FOMO emotions, which in turn pushes up prices to facilitate robots to cash out and leave. Analysts pointed out that such operations distort market signals and invalidate indicators based on trading volume. Although it brings stress testing and temporary liquidity to the Solana network in the short term, it may damage the health of the ecosystem in the long run.

Bloomberg: Dominari, a small investment bank in Trump Tower, is accelerating its move into the crypto space

According to Bloomberg, Dominari Holdings (NASDAQ: DOMH), a small investment bank located in Trump Tower in New York, is accelerating its shift to the cryptocurrency field and continues to increase its holdings of Bitcoin. The company had a net loss of $32.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, and a cumulative loss of $70 million in the past three years, but its stock price has still risen 466% this year. The bank already holds $2 million worth of Bitcoin ETF shares and has established a joint venture company American Bitcoin (ABTC) with Bitcoin mining company Hut 8. According to SEC documents on May 12, ABTC is merging with listed company Gryphon Digital Mining. The merged entity will be 98% owned by shareholders such as Dominari, and Eric Trump will serve as ABTC's chief strategy officer. It is worth noting that former US President Trump's two sons, Eric and Donald Jr., joined Dominari as consultants in February and each received equity incentives worth potentially $8 million. Although one-third of the IPOs underwritten by Dominari in recent years have fallen by more than 75% within a year of listing, the market has responded positively to its crypto layout. The company's current business focuses include Bitcoin mining, data centers and artificial intelligence investments.

Binance will list TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) and launch airdrop activity

Binance’s official Twitter account announced that TGT (Tokyo Games Token) will be available for trading on the Binance Alpha platform on May 21. Eligible users can use Alpha points to claim the airdrop on the event page on the same day, and the specific rules will be announced at that time.

Binance Futures to Launch AGTUSDT Perpetual Contract

PROMPT is listed on Bithumb Korean Won Trading Market

Binance: After the XTER airdrop ends, the balance will be redistributed, provided that each person can get more than $10

Coinbase Prime will be temporarily offline on June 14 for technical system upgrades, and is expected to be offline for up to 4 hours

Shenzhen printer company Tiansheng Intelligent's official driver was found to have a backdoor, and hackers stole 9.3 bitcoins

Binance Alpha launches MERL (MERL) , at least 193 Alpha points are eligible to claim airdrop

Financing News

Circle plans IPO with $5 billion valuation, while negotiating potential acquisitions with Coinbase and Ripple

According to Fortune, although Circle, the issuer of USDC stablecoin, submitted an IPO application in April with a target valuation of $5 billion, it has recently held informal sales negotiations with Coinbase and Ripple. Sources said that if Coinbase made a move, Circle "would not hesitate to sell", but Circle officials currently stated that "the company is not for sale" and still insisted on the listing plan. Ripple once proposed a $4-5 billion acquisition offer, but Circle considered it too low. Ripple may pay with cash and XRP, while Coinbase can use cash and stock to complete the acquisition.

Important data

CoinShares: Digital asset inflows reached $785 million last week, the fifth consecutive week of inflows

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, digital asset inflows reached $785 million last week, marking the fifth consecutive week of inflows, pushing the year-to-date total to $7.5 billion and fully recovering the outflows from February to March. Although Bitcoin maintained its lead with an inflow of $557 million, it slowed down from the previous week, and short products recorded an inflow of $5.8 million during the same period, reflecting the market's cautious sentiment towards the Fed's hawkish stance. Ethereum became a bright spot, boosted by the upgrade of Pectra and management changes, with a single-week inflow of $205 million and a year-to-date inflow of $575 million. Solana became the only ETP product with outflows, with a small net outflow of $890,000.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $667 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows

According to SoSoValue data, on May 19, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $667 million, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow. BlackRock IBIT ranked first with a net inflow of $306 million, with a total net inflow of $45.859 billion; Fidelity FBTC had a net inflow of $188 million, with a total net inflow of $11.783 billion. Galaxy and Invesco's BTCO had a net outflow of $5.2669 million. The current total net asset value of ETFs is $124.973 billion, accounting for 5.96% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

Tether’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries surpass Germany’s at $111.4 billion

According to Cointelegraph, the size of U.S. Treasury bonds held by Tether has exceeded US$120 billion, surpassing the latest disclosed size of US$111.4 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds held by Germany. Tether has now become the world's 19th largest holder of U.S. Treasury bonds.

Many whales continue to accumulate BTC, with a single withdrawal amount exceeding $100 million

A whale continues to increase its BTC long position, with a position value of up to $570 million

An address suspected to be associated with the Ether.fi team transferred 5 million ETHFI to Binance, worth $6.2 million

A whale deposited another 7,000 ETH into Binance, and its ETH investment in the past five months has a floating loss of more than $16 million

James Wynn’s BTC 40x long position has been reduced by more than 66%, and currently the long position still holds 1812.03 BTC

A whale unstaked 207,578 SOL tokens worth $34.93 million after 3 months of dormancy

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
NEAR
NEAR$2.425+0.45%
Threshold
T$0.01598+0.43%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.02264-5.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 17:00
Share
CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, citing the Wall Street Journal, cloud computing company CoreWeave has again proposed to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, and
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08239-4.55%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4185-0.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:48
Share
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01598+0.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,362.26+1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09815-1.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 17:10
Share

Trending News

More

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

The National Natural Science Foundation of China launches a research project on global stablecoin risk governance