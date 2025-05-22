PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through $111,000 to hit a record high; "Trump Coin Dinner" will be held in the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time

By: PANews
2025/05/22 18:45
Today's news tips:

BTC breaks through $111,000, hitting a new all-time high

The "Trump Coin Dinner" will be held in the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time

The US Stablecoin GENIUS Act passed with 69 votes and entered the amendment stage

Binance launches USD1 stablecoin and opens USD1/USDT trading pair

OpenAI spends $6.4 billion to acquire AI hardware company founded by Jony Ive

World Foundation sells WLD to a16z and others at market price, raising $135 million

El Salvador’s Bitcoin portfolio value exceeds $677 million, with 132% unrealized gains

Solana Mobile: The second phone, Seeker, will start shipping on August 4 and will launch the SKR token

Regulatory/Macro

The "Trump Coin Dinner" will be held in the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time

On Thursday local time, US President Trump will invite the 220 people who hold the most "Trump Coin" to a dinner, and the top 25 holders will have the opportunity to visit the White House. The dinner will be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia. Guests must arrive before 5:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. Friday morning Beijing time), and dinner will start at 7 p.m. and may last until 10 p.m. Sun Yuchen, a representative of Singaporean cryptocurrency company MemeCore, and Australian cryptocurrency investor Warwick have all confirmed their attendance. In addition, multiple organizations plan to organize protests during the dinner.

Crypto Czar David Sacks: GENIUS Act will release “trillions” of dollars in demand for U.S. Treasuries

According to CNBC, David Sacks, crypto adviser to US President Trump, said that if the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin regulatory bill, is passed, it will release "trillions of dollars" of demand for US Treasury bonds. The bill has broken the filibuster threshold in the Senate procedural vote. Sacks said that the bill will provide a legal framework for the $200 billion unregulated stablecoin market and strengthen the dominance of the US dollar. Despite the full support of the White House, Democrats still question whether the bill has a conflict of interest between the president and his family.

The GENIUS bill passed with 69 votes and entered the amendment stage

According to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Senate passed a motion to debate the GENIUS Act by 69 votes to 31, marking the official entry of the stablecoin regulation bill into the amendment discussion stage. The previous procedural vote was passed by 66 votes.

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate cryptocurrencies and blockchain

According to Brecorder, Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance announced that the government has officially established the Digital Asset Management Authority (PDAA) to fully regulate the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries.

SafeMoon's former CEO Karony was found guilty of three counts and may face 20 years in prison

According to the announcement of the U.S. Department of Justice, Braden John Karony, former CEO of SafeMoon, was found guilty of all three charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The jury ruled that he illegally misappropriated millions of dollars of user funds to purchase luxury homes and luxury cars, deceived investors and manipulated liquidity pools. Karony faces up to 45 years in prison, and the court has ordered the confiscation of approximately $2 million in assets. Among the conspirators, Thomas Smith has pleaded guilty, and Kyle Nagy is still at large. According to Protos, he will face 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice has seized the domain name of LummaC2 malware to combat the theft of crypto wallet information

According to the US Department of Justice, law enforcement agencies, Microsoft and multinational agencies have seized LummaC2 malware infrastructure, involving 5 domain names and more than 2,300 related sites. LummaC2 specializes in stealing sensitive information such as crypto wallet mnemonics and bank accounts, and has been used in at least 1.7 million information theft attempts.

The Cyberspace Administration of China promotes the governance of information recommendation algorithms, and multiple platforms launch the "breaking the cocoon" function to improve recommendation diversity

The Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission continues to promote the "Clear and Bright Algorithm Governance" special action, supervising platforms such as Douyin, Xiaohongshu, and Weibo to optimize their recommendation mechanisms. Many platforms have launched functions such as "Cocoon Assessment" and "One-click Cocoon Break" to enhance content diversity and user autonomy. The platform also responded to the public's concerns about algorithm transparency and content quality by disclosing the principles of the algorithm, strengthening positive energy recommendations and screening vulgar content.

NFT/AI

OpenAI spends $6.4 billion to acquire AI hardware company founded by Jony Ive

According to OpenAI's announcement, OpenAI will acquire io, an AI equipment company founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, for $6.4 billion to advance into the hardware field. After the transaction is completed, Ive and his team LoveFrom will be fully responsible for the creative design work of OpenAI and io. This acquisition is the largest in OpenAI's history and integrates top software and hardware engineering and design forces.

OpenAI plans to launch 100 million AI "companion" devices, aiming to ship them by the end of next year

According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previewed to employees the device he is developing with former Apple designer Jony Ive. Altman revealed that they plan to launch 100 million artificial intelligence "companion" devices, hoping that these devices can be integrated into daily life. It is reported that the product will be able to fully perceive the user's environment and life, will not interfere with the user, and can be placed in a pocket or on a desk, becoming the third core device that people put on the desk after the MacBook Pro and iPhone. Altman said this will be a "family of devices" and mentioned that he appreciates Apple's long-term way of integrating hardware and software products. He predicted that OpenAI will deliver a large number of high-quality devices "faster than any company launches 100 million new devices", and said the goal is to launch the first device by the end of next year.

Project News

FIFA announces partnership with Avalanche to develop dedicated L1 blockchain to expand Web3 strategy

According to CoinDesk, FIFA announced that it will cooperate with Avalanche to develop a dedicated Layer 1 blockchain to further expand its Web3 strategy. The blockchain will be built on Avalanche technology (formerly known as a subnet), using its customizable features to meet FIFA needs. This move follows the upgrade of the Avalanche9000 mainnet, aiming to attract more developers to create customized public chains. This is not the first time FIFA has entered the blockchain field. Before the 2022 Qatar World Cup, it released an NFT series on the Algorand chain. In April this year, FIFA revealed plans to migrate NFTs to an EVM-compatible chain. John Nahas, chief business officer of Ava Labs, said that Avalanche's technical advantages can support the high-performance requirements of global applications. At present, FIFA has only revealed that it will launch the World Cup NFT and digital collectibles platform, and has not announced other specific application scenarios of the new chain.

Nakamoto and KindlyMD announce strategic Bitcoin partnership with Anchorage ahead of merger

PANews reported on May 22 that according to official news, Nakamoto Holdings, a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, KindlyMD (KDLY), a Nasdaq-listed company, and Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, announced a strategic cooperation on Bitcoin. After the merger between Nakamoto and KindlyMD is completed, Anchorage Digital will serve as a custody and trading service provider to support KindlyMD's Bitcoin fund reserve plan. This cooperation is based on the $710 million financing agreement previously reached by the two parties (including $510 million PIPE financing), setting a record for the largest PIPE in the public market in the crypto field. Nakamoto founder David Bailey said that the goal is to incorporate Bitcoin into a compliant and transparent corporate financial framework, and Anchorage Digital's institutional-grade custody and trading infrastructure will ensure the security of assets.

Later in the day, it was reported that KindlyMD shareholders agreed to merge with Nakamoto, a Bitcoin company associated with Trump, which is expected to be completed in Q3 of this year .

Nasdaq plans to allow iShares Ethereum Trust to be subscribed and redeemed in physical form

According to SEC documents, Nasdaq proposed to amend the rules to allow iShares Ethereum Trust to support physical Ethereum subscriptions and redemptions, and to add Anchorage Digital as a custodian. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing Nasdaq's application for rule changes. The change is intended to improve the efficiency of ETF operations and allow authorized participants to directly deliver or receive Ethereum instead of cash. The name of the trust is also proposed to be changed to iShares Ethereum Trust ETF to reflect the consistency of the registration statement.

WLFI announced the purchase of some $B tokens to support the BUILDon project

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) announced its support for the BUILDon project and purchased some $B tokens. Later, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, World Liberty Finance purchased 636,961 $B tokens (BUILDon project) with 25,011 $USD1. Yesterday, it was reported that Binance Alpha added BUILDon(B).

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin may hit the $150,000-200,000 range before summer, and after a deep correction, it may reach $250,000 by the end of the year

According to The Daily Hodl, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes disclosed the asset allocation of his family office Maelstrom Fund in a recent interview on the Bankless YouTube channel: 60% in Bitcoin, 20% in Ethereum, and gold, mining stocks and government bonds. He predicted that Bitcoin may hit the $150,000-200,000 range before the summer, and after a deep correction, it may reach $250,000 by the end of the year; if Ethereum breaks through the $5,000 mark, it is expected to reach $10,000-20,000 at the end of the bull market. Hayes emphasized that the altcoin season will still come, but the focus may shift to new narratives rather than the current high FDV and low circulation tokens.

VanEck to launch Avalanche ecosystem-focused “PurposeBuilt” fund next month

According to Blockworks, asset management giant VanEck announced that it will launch the "PurposeBuilt" fund focusing on the Avalanche ecosystem next month. The fund is managed by the VanEck Digital Asset Alpha Fund team and will invest in liquidity tokens and venture capital projects in the fields of games, financial services, payments and AI. Pranav Kanade, portfolio manager of VanEck Digital Asset Alpha Fund, said that Avalanche was chosen because its L1 architecture allows developers to "have a complete technology stack", while C-Chain provides a product verification environment for early projects.

Solana Mobile: The second phone, Seeker, will start shipping on August 4 and will launch the SKR token

According to official news, Solana Mobile announced that its second mobile phone Seeker will start shipping on August 4, 2025. In addition, Seeker will launch SKR tokens, which are the native assets of Solana's mobile economy. SKR tokens will be directly issued to developers and users participating in the ecosystem.

Circle announces the launch of the cross-border payment network CPN mainnet, enabling real-time settlement through USDC

According to official news, Circle announced that the mainnet of the stablecoin-driven cross-border payment network Circle Payments Network (CPN) has been officially launched. This blockchain-based payment coordination protocol achieves real-time settlement through USDC and aims to transform the cross-border payment market. CPN already supports B2B supplier payments, cross-border remittances, corporate fund collection and other scenarios. The first batch of partners include Alfred Latam, Tazapay, etc., focusing on opening up stablecoin payment channels between Latin America and Asia. Circle revealed that it plans to expand its services to markets such as Nigeria, the European Union, and the United Kingdom in 2025.

Coinbase reveals data theft in December 2024 affected 69,461 users

According to The Block, Coinbase submitted documents to the Maine Attorney General's Office, confirming that the data breach in December 2024 affected 69,461 users. Hackers bribed overseas customer service staff to gain system access and stole KYC information including name, address and email address, but did not involve passwords, private keys and user funds. The documents show that hackers demanded a ransom of $20 million to threaten to disclose data. Coinbase previously said that the number of affected users was less than 1% of the total number, and the estimated cost of follow-up would be $180 million to $400 million.

Later in the news, ZachXBT stated that the Coinbase data leak hacker provoked on-chain and was suspected of laundering $42.5 million .

Huma Protocol releases $HUMA token model, first round of airdrop accounts for 5% of total

According to Huma Foundation, Huma Protocol launched its governance token $HUMA, with the initial circulation supply of TGE accounting for 17.33% of the total, and the total supply capped at 10 billion. $HUMA is used for governance voting, liquidity incentives, protocol income distribution, etc. The first round of airdrops accounted for 5% of the total, LP and ecological incentives accounted for 31%, and investors and teams accounted for 20.6% and 19.3% respectively. The token adopts a quarterly decreasing release mechanism, supports multi-chain deployment, and has completed security audits.

SlowMist: Potentially suspicious activity related to Nexo detected

Blockchain security company SlowMist Technology issued a security alert saying that it had detected potential suspicious activities related to the cryptocurrency platform Nexo. No specific details have been disclosed yet, but users are reminded to be vigilant and pay attention to the security of their funds.

Binance launches USD1 stablecoin and opens USD1/USDT trading pair

According to Binance's announcement, Binance officially launched USD1, a stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, at 20:00 (Beijing time) on May 22, and opened the USD1/USDT spot trading pair. USD1 is hosted by BitGo and is 1:1 anchored to the US dollar. The USD1 withdrawal function will be open at 20:00 on May 23.

Movement consultant Sam publicly accused the project of unfair airdrops, and 75,000 wallets were bundled and sold for more than $60 million in MOVE

According to Sam Thapaliya, a consultant of Movement project, the core team of Movement suspected that they manipulated 75,000 designated wallets to collect and bundle 60 million $MOVE during the airdrop period, causing market selling pressure. Sam called himself an early incubator and consultant of the project, but he has not received any compensation so far, and Movement has not fulfilled the modern currency reward agreement. He criticized the team for failing to curb Sybil attacks in the design of airdrops, but instead created extreme inequality by raising the threshold for ordinary users to receive.

Volatility Shares to Launch First XRP Futures ETF on Nasdaq Today

PANews reported on May 22 that according to DL News, the XRP futures ETF (code: XRPI) launched by Volatility Shares was listed on Nasdaq today, becoming the world's first XRP futures ETF. The fund will indirectly invest in XRP futures contracts through its Cayman subsidiary and plans to allocate at least 80% of its net assets to XRP-related derivatives. In addition, the company also plans to launch a 2x leveraged XRP futures ETF to provide higher risk-return exposure.

Binance: Those with at least 195 Alpha points are eligible to claim the Allo (RWA) airdrop, which will cost 15 points

Binance Alpha to List HUMA, Open for Trading and Airdrop Claims on May 26

Binance Alpha adds BUILDon (B)

Binance Alpha adds Allo (RWA)

dYdX reminds: More than 64.4 million ethDYDX have not yet been bridged, and will vote to terminate bridge contract support on June 9

Synthetix cancels $27 million token swap to acquire Derive due to community opposition

Financing News

World Foundation sells WLD to a16z and others at market price, raising $135 million

According to the Worldcoin announcement, the World Foundation subsidiary raised $135 million by selling WLD tokens at market prices to early supporters a16z and Bain Capital Crypto to support network expansion and the growth of Orb verification demand. This non-discounted direct purchase increased the circulation of WLD. As of now, World Network has more than 26 million users, and 12.5 million have completed Orb human identity verification.

Important data

BTC breaks through $111,000, hitting a new all-time high

The OKX market data shows that BTC has just broken through $111,000 and is currently trading at $111,263.70 per coin, with a daily increase of 2.10%.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin portfolio value exceeds $677 million, with 132% unrealized gains

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has entered the top five ETFs by inflows year-to-date

Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on X that BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has quickly become one of the top five ETFs in the United States with its inflows so far this year, attracting more than $9 billion in investors' funds. Just a month ago, IBIT was only ranked 47th, but it has added $6.5 billion in inflows during this period. Recently, IBIT surpassed the short-term Treasury ETF, BIL, which is a sign that investor interest is shifting from traditional safe-haven assets such as cash and gold to digital assets such as Bitcoin. Balchunas pointed out that the current ETF landscape is beginning to reflect the main investment themes for 2024.

Tether issues another 2 billion USDT on the Tron network

According to Onchain Lens, Tether has issued another 2 billion USDT on the Tron network. Since 2025, Tether has issued a total of 18 billion USDT on the Tron network.

The circulation of yield-based stablecoins exceeded US$11 billion, accounting for 4.5% of the total stablecoin market size

A single transaction with a handling fee of more than $120,000 appeared on the Bitcoin network

Suspected “black money” was transferred through THORChain cross-chain and then sold 8698 ETH

The whale 0x0C86 opened a 40x leverage to go long on BTC, and his holdings have reached 900 BTC

Coinbase data hacker sold nearly 17,800 ETH in two hours for $44.94 million in DAI

Abraxas Capital hedged short BTC, ETH, and SOL on Hyperliquid, with a floating loss of more than $25 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $609 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflows

The whale shorted HYPE with 5x leverage and suffered a floating loss of 18.8 million US dollars. It added 2.04 million margin 2 hours ago to survive

Deribit Bitcoin options open interest hits record high of $42.5 billion

The whale who shorted HYPE with 5x leverage added 2 million USDC margin half an hour ago

Hyperliquid hits record highs with total open interest reaching $8.9 billion

Hyperliquid whale reduces its BTC long position by another $60 million, and its current position falls back to $1 billion

James Wynn's long position has dropped to $573 million, nearly half of its peak

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
