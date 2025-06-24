Trump: Iran will never rebuild its nuclear facilities

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

XRP could surge into the triple-digit range by 2033 if Ripple successfully taps into the projected $18.9 trillion tokenization market. This ambitious outlook stems from Ripple’s recent collaboration with the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS), which has renewed focus on the $18.9 trillion tokenization opportunity expected by 2033. Market commentator Brad Kimes of Digital Perspectives highlighted a scenario in which Ripple captures the full value of tokenization. He suggested that XRP could see extraordinary price growth over the next decade. In his forecast, Kimes predicts XRP could rise to $10.40 by 2026, reach $54.20 by 2029, and potentially soar to $189 by 2033. The $18.9 Trillion Tokenization Opportunity Ripple’s partnership with Boston Consulting Group suggests that real-world asset tokenization could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. This would span areas such as trade finance, payments, and capital markets. Custody will be pivotal in providing the infrastructure that makes this growth feasible. The report also revealed that 71% of financial institutions and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have grown more confident in crypto assets over the past six months. Specifically, more than half of these firms plan to adopt custody solutions within the next three years. Ripple’s Vision: Custody as the Foundation Ripple argues that digital asset custody will be the backbone of this multi-trillion-dollar transformation. The company emphasizes that institutional-grade custody solutions are crucial for the large-scale adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and cross-border settlement. Notably, Ripple’s recent workshop in Singapore outlined five core requirements for effective digital asset custody: Compliance-by-design: Custody must be regulatory-compliant from the start, especially in regions like Singapore, ensuring asset segregation and recovery protocols. Flexible custody models: Institutions need tailored solutions. This includes self-custody, third-party, or hybrid to balance control, scalability, and operational needs. Operational resilience: Custody systems must withstand disruptions, ensure continuity, and meet standards like the EU's DORA. Strong governance: Clear duties, audit trails, and independent oversight build institutional trust. Scaling stablecoin adoption: Custody supports stablecoin use in trade finance, liquidity, and cross-border payments, ensuring compliance and interoperability. XRP’s Role in Tokenized Finance If Ripple’s vision comes to fruition, XRP could play a central role in global tokenization flows. It will act as the bridge asset for stablecoins, tokenized securities, and cross-border payments. Ripple has already taken a regulatory-first approach with its issuance of Ripple USD (RLUSD), a stablecoin governed under a New York Trust Charter, with full reserves and independent audits. As adoption continues to grow, projections like those from Brad Kimes highlight what many XRP supporters believe. They believe Ripple’s infrastructure and XRP’s utility could place the asset at the heart of one of the most dramatic value transformations in digital finance over the coming decade. https://twitter.com/DigPerspectives/status/1957774151562793418 XRP in the 2030s However, XRP still has a long road to the $189 price point by 2033. Achieving this would require an appreciation of over 6,600% from its current price of $2.82. Some analysts even predict higher valuations. For example, Dom Kwok, founder of EasyA, believes XRP could reach $1,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, analysts from Bitwise caution that if XRP fails to fulfill its potential, its price could drop to as low as $0.13 by 2030.