Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

By: PANews
2025/06/24 09:00
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009751-1.17%

Written by: @Michael01c_

Compiled by: Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily

As the popular interactive Fragmetric in the Solana ecosystem is about to launch an airdrop (it has recently promoted a number of token-related actions such as NFT), I know that many Solana ecosystem users have begun to think about "what to do next" and "which projects should I participate in liquidity mining" and other questions.

Don’t worry, I have compiled a carefully selected list of early potential projects in the Solana ecosystem, and participating now still has high return expectations.

Titan

Titan positions itself as the first DEX meta-aggregator within the Solana ecosystem, which can scan multiple aggregators and decentralized exchanges to find the best trading path for users.

Titan has completed a $3.5 million pre-seed round of financing, and its trading volume has exceeded $500 million. Although it is still in the closed beta stage, it has integrated multiple DEXs and aggregators.

There are currently two key badges available to Titan test participants:

  • The Beta Badge: You can get it by completing a transaction during the beta phase.
  • The Colossus Badge: reserved for the top 10% of users by trading volume;
  • These badges are only awarded during the closed beta and may play an important role in future reward distribution.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Hylo

Hylo is a fully decentralized Solana native stablecoin system paired with a powerful zero-liquidation risk leverage product.

At its core is hyUSD, a stablecoin fully backed by Liquidity Staking Tokens (LST). Hylo also launched xSOL leveraged tokens, which allow users to get 2-4x SOL exposure without funding fees, margin fees, or worrying about liquidation.

Hylo is still in the closed beta stage, and currently only 2,806 wallets are participating addresses.

This is not only an opportunity to participate early, but also a great time to make arrangements before the market heats up and before crowds rush in.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Pyra

Pyra is the native DeFi protocol of the Solana ecosystem, allowing users to spend without selling cryptocurrencies.

Pyra operates as a decentralized credit system, providing credit lines secured by crypto assets. Instead of exchanging assets for fiat currency, users can pledge crypto assets to use Visa cards issued by Pyra for daily consumption, while keeping their assets invested and potentially earning income.

One of the most attractive features of Pyra is its integration with high-yield DeFi strategies. Deposited assets will not sit idle, but will automatically generate passive income through protocols such as Lulo. In addition, Pyra is also equipped with a smart liquidation protection mechanism. When the value of the collateral drops, the system will automatically replace the assets through Jupiter to repay the loan without incurring additional penalties or fees.

Pyra is currently in closed beta and could be a smart choice if you want to unlock liquidity in your crypto assets without giving up ownership or upside potential.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Exponent

Exponent aims to introduce fixed income products and leveraged mining capabilities to the Solana ecosystem. In short, it allows users to obtain predictable returns or amplify the effects of mining strategies.

Exponent has completed a $2.1 million financing led by RockawayX. Although Exponent was established not long ago, it has a strong momentum of development. DeFiLlama data shows that its total locked value (TVL) has reached approximately $113.63 million.

Exponent is easy to operate, with a clean and intuitive interface, and even DeFi novices can use it easily. The team provides 24/7 support services to provide users with clear guidance and confidence.

Exponent is still in its early stages and deserves continued attention.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ranger Finance

Ranger Finance is positioned as the first perpetual contract aggregator on Solana. By routing orders to multiple decentralized exchanges such as Drift, Zeta and Jupiter, simplifying and optimizing the trading process, Ranger Finance hopes to provide the best execution price, minimal slippage and a unified trading experience.

Ranger Finance has raised $1.9 million in funding and quickly gained nearly 40,000 registered users after its launch, with monthly transaction volumes approaching $100 million.

Ranger finance is currently in the public beta stage and it is still early to participate.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Loopscale

Loopscale is a native lending protocol on Solana that uses an order book matching engine instead of traditional liquidity pools, bringing innovative solutions to decentralized finance. This design allows users to borrow directly, freely set fixed interest rates and customize loan terms.

In addition to the core lending function, Loopscale also provides an advanced strategy called “Loops”. Users can use flash loans to utilize interest-bearing tokens to optimize returns in a single transaction.

If you are considering getting involved, now is still a good time.

Portal: https://loop.sl/i/qRVId

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ping Network

Ping Network is a decentralized bandwidth infrastructure platform based on Solana and is one of the hottest DePIN projects. Ping Network aggregates idle bandwidth from data centers, individual users, and enterprise hardware in more than 190 countries to build a global on-demand network suitable for VPN routing, data collection, content distribution, operation status monitoring, and AI services.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Earning money on Ping Network is easy, just turn on your internet connection and activate the VPN to start earning rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009465+1.62%
Solana
SOL$204.57-1.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.376+0.79%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you’re planning to build your own blockchain app, there’s one question that inevitably comes&nbsp;first: “How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?” The short answer: it&nbsp;depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you’re a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs&nbsp;Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That’s why pricing isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let’s break down the main cost&nbsp;drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees &amp; scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature&nbsp;Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features&nbsp;include: User authentication &amp;&nbsp;wallets Smart contracts &amp; tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS,&nbsp;Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX:&nbsp;$20K+ 5. Integrations &amp; Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost. For&nbsp;example: Payment gateways (Stripe, Coinbase Commerce) →&nbsp;$5K–$10K Oracles (Chainlink) →&nbsp;$8K+ KYC/AML APIs →&nbsp;$3K–$7K 6. Compliance &amp;&nbsp;Security Blockchain apps handling sensitive data or assets must comply with regulations like GDPR and financial KYC norms. Costs&nbsp;include: Smart contract audits → $5K — $25K Penetration testing → $8K — $15K Compliance certifications → $10K — $50K Hidden Costs Nobody Talks&nbsp;About Even after deployment, costs don’t stop. Here are overlooked expenses: Infrastructure scaling → $1K — $5K/month Ongoing maintenance &amp; version upgrades → ~20% of initial cost&nbsp;annually Security audits after&nbsp;updates User acquisition &amp; marketing costs (critical for&nbsp;dApps) Ignoring these leads to budget overruns&nbsp;later. Real-World Blockchain App Cost Scenarios Let’s simulate three realistic scenarios to give you a clearer&nbsp;picture: How to Optimize Blockchain App Development Costs If you want enterprise-grade results without breaking your budget, here’s how to optimize&nbsp;costs: Build an MVP first — validate before&nbsp;scaling. Use white-label blockchain frameworks where possible. Choose the right consensus mechanism for your&nbsp;goals. Partner with a specialized blockchain development company to avoid costly mistakes. Timeline vs. Cost: What to&nbsp;Expect Your development timeline directly influences cost: FAQs About Blockchain App Development Costs 1. What’s the average cost to develop a blockchain app in&nbsp;2025? Anywhere from $20K to $300K+, depending on complexity, features, and architecture. 2. How long does it take to build a blockchain app? From 3 months for a basic DApp to 18+ months for enterprise solutions. 3. Can I reduce costs using open-source blockchain frameworks? Yes — using frameworks like Hyperledger or Polygon SDK can save 30–40% in initial development. 4. Do I need a smart contract&nbsp;audit? Absolutely. Skipping audits can lead to vulnerabilities costing millions. How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
RWAX
APP$0.002482-0.68%
Share
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
Share
Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

PANews reported on September 5th that Spectra Markets President Brent Donnelly plans to place buy orders at $94,000 and $82,000 for Bitcoin to prepare for a potential market panic. He noted that the enthusiasm for digital assets as a corporate treasury asset is waning, and the seasonal factors of Bitcoin's halving cycle are turning bearish, which could lead to Bitcoin entering a long-term bear market. Historical data shows that Bitcoin's bull market typically peaks 16 to 18 months after a halving event, followed by a one-year bear market. Given that the last halving occurred in April 2024, this pattern suggests that the current bull market may be nearing its end. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin recently broke below the key support level of $111,982, confirming a breakout from a double top pattern. This level has now become resistance. Meanwhile, the US non-farm payroll data will be released on Friday. If the data is stronger than expected, it could weaken expectations of a Fed rate cut, further suppressing Bitcoin prices.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.01+1.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,173.93+1.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 15:45
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.

Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies