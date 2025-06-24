ZachXBT Unmasks $4M Coinbase Crypto Scam – Victims’ Wallets Emptied, Funds Gambled Away

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 06:22
Threshold
T$0.01593+0.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.0615+2.10%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00190373-3.93%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004834-2.95%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001496-4.77%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.00012+10.09%

Coinbase customers watched helplessly as a New York con artist, unmasked by blockchain sleuth ZachXBT, siphoned more than $4 million from their wallets and gambled it away.

A June 23 X thread from ZachXBT revealed a phone-based support scam that preyed on basic human trust, spotlighting a wider surge in crypto phishing schemes. The tale of Christian Nieves, a flashy social-media braggart turned alleged thief, raises urgent questions about exchange security, law enforcement reach, and user vigilance.

Phishing Scam Playbook: Posing as ‘Coinbase Support’

Posing as calm, professional “Coinbase Support” representatives, Christian Nieves and his small New York call-center team allegedly cold-called customers with an urgent warning: their accounts faced “suspicious activity” and required immediate safeguarding.

The fraudsters then directed targets to create a supposedly secure wallet built on seed phrases the scammers themselves supplied while walking them through the process on Discord or by phone. Because funds moved at the user’s instruction, Coinbase’s automated defenses logged each transfer as legitimate, giving the criminals a window to empty every wallet they touched.

  • Victims were instructed to paste a pre-generated seed phrase, instantly handing the attackers full control.
  • More than 30 customers fell for the script, losing over $4 million combined.
  • One recorded call captured an elderly man forfeiting $240,000 after believing he was securing his holdings.
  • Transactions were cleared within minutes, leaving no time for chargebacks or exchange-side intervention.

Cybersecurity Gaps Exploited in the $4M Crypto Scam

The operation thrived by exploiting a gray zone between platform security and personal vigilance. Coinbase’s backend systems remained uncompromised, yet the absence of real-time behavioral checks on large, user-initiated transfers left an opening big enough for the scammers to do their work.

ZachXBT’s blockchain analysis later stitched together the scams’ on-chain footprints, revealing how the attackers laundered victim assets once they left Coinbase’s ecosystem.

  • Social engineering over code: no malware, just persuasive phone etiquette.
  • User-authorized withdrawals: bypassed withdrawal delays and triggered no fraud flags.
  • Seed-phrase control: lets scammers redirect funds through multiple addresses before tracing could begin.
  • The breach demonstrates a wider cybersecurity challenge: technical safeguards can crumble when a well-crafted phishing scam tricks users into acting against their own interests.

By mapping each hop the stolen crypto took, from freshly drained wallets to offshore betting sites, ZachXBT exposed the human weaknesses cybercrooks prize, setting the stage for the crackdown that followed.

The Unmasked Scammer Behind the Coinbase Phishing Scheme

Investigators didn’t need a sophisticated traceback to uncover the human face behind the Coinbase phishing scam. On-chain footprints allegedly led directly to Christian Nieves, a New York resident who operated online as “Daytwo” and “PawsOnHips.”

Unlike most cybercriminals, Nieves didn’t hide—he broadcast. Luxury-brand selfies, open-mic Discord chats, and even video calls during the scam gave blockchain sleuth ZachXBT a trove of breadcrumbs that linked real-world vanity to digital theft.

  • Nieves routinely showed his face while walking victims through wallet “migrations,” a glaring op-sec lapse.
  • Instagram posts displayed designer clothing and high-end gadgets that on-chain analysis traced back to stolen crypto.
  • Alias reuse—“Daytwo” in Discord, “PawsOnHips” on betting sites—connected the digital persona to a single real identity.

From Coinbase Heist to Roobet Roulette: How $4M Vaporized

Once Nieves allegedly gained control of each hijacked wallet, the money moved fast. Deposits funneled into a Roobet casino account bearing the same “pawsonhips” handle, where—according to blockchain tracers—nearly the entire $4 million haul was gambled away.

Details:

  • Large wagers were placed while scammers chatted on Discord, effectively betting with victims’ life savings.
  • “Lost most of the funds gambling at casinos,” ZachXBT concluded after examining transaction flows.
  • The remaining balances were hopped through Monero (XMR) to obscure trails, yet Roobet’s visible deposit address still tied the funds back to Nieves.
  • The episode demonstrates a blunt cybersecurity truth: converting ill-gotten gains into casino chips can be just as traceable as leaving them on-chain, especially when usernames overlap across platforms.

By pinning a real name to flamboyant aliases and a Roobet bankroll, ZachXBT turned what began as a low-friction phishing scam into a case study in self-inflicted exposure—one that now places Nieves squarely in the crosshairs of law enforcement.

New Safeguards and Bounty Programs Seek to Shore Up Cybersecurity

Coinbase’s risk and security teams rolled out layered countermeasures intended to choke off future phishing scams while reassuring shaken customers. Among the steps:

  • Enhanced customer education: prompts urging clients to verify support contacts and never share seed phrases, even under “urgent” pressure.
  • Stricter withdrawal controls: flagged high-risk accounts now require extra ID checks and face-time delays on large transfers.
  • Address allowlisting and Vault-style approval delays promoted as default settings for higher balances.
  • Reimbursement pledge for victims of a May 2025 insider data-leak scam, indicating the exchange will share financial responsibility when fraud exploits its ecosystem.
  • $20 million bounty for information leading to the arrest of criminals behind that insider breach—an aggressive escalation rarely seen in the industry.

Whether those reforms can staunch a phishing scam wave that has already siphoned hundreds of millions is still unclear. However, the heightened focus on transparent cybersecurity protocols—and on holding exchanges accountable alongside users—indicates a new phase in the fight against social engineering in crypto.

Why the Coinbase, ZachXBT Crypto Scam Saga Should Change Your Security Habits

A single phone call was all it took for Christian Nieves to vaporize millions, yet the fallout stretches far beyond 30 unlucky Coinbase users. His brazen phishing scam, laid bare by ZachXBT’s on-chain detective work, spotlights an uncomfortable truth: the riskiest vulnerability in cryptocurrency isn’t faulty code—it’s human trust.

Every voice that urges you to “secure” your wallet, every spoofed support number, is a reminder that cybersecurity relies on skepticism as much as software. Exchange-level reforms suggest the sector is finally treating social engineering as a systemic threat, not a customer blunder. Still, no amount of backend fortification can protect assets once a seed phrase slips out in a moment of panic.

The lasting lesson from the Coinbase, ZachXBT crypto scam isn’t merely to guard credentials; it’s to recognize that in a decentralized sector, you alone stand between your holdings and the next persuasive imposter.

The question, then, is whether the community will treat that responsibility as seriously as clever criminals already do.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009465+1.62%
Solana
SOL$204.57-1.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.376+0.79%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you’re planning to build your own blockchain app, there’s one question that inevitably comes&nbsp;first: “How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?” The short answer: it&nbsp;depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you’re a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs&nbsp;Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That’s why pricing isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let’s break down the main cost&nbsp;drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees &amp; scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature&nbsp;Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features&nbsp;include: User authentication &amp;&nbsp;wallets Smart contracts &amp; tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS,&nbsp;Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX:&nbsp;$20K+ 5. Integrations &amp; Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost. For&nbsp;example: Payment gateways (Stripe, Coinbase Commerce) →&nbsp;$5K–$10K Oracles (Chainlink) →&nbsp;$8K+ KYC/AML APIs →&nbsp;$3K–$7K 6. Compliance &amp;&nbsp;Security Blockchain apps handling sensitive data or assets must comply with regulations like GDPR and financial KYC norms. Costs&nbsp;include: Smart contract audits → $5K — $25K Penetration testing → $8K — $15K Compliance certifications → $10K — $50K Hidden Costs Nobody Talks&nbsp;About Even after deployment, costs don’t stop. Here are overlooked expenses: Infrastructure scaling → $1K — $5K/month Ongoing maintenance &amp; version upgrades → ~20% of initial cost&nbsp;annually Security audits after&nbsp;updates User acquisition &amp; marketing costs (critical for&nbsp;dApps) Ignoring these leads to budget overruns&nbsp;later. Real-World Blockchain App Cost Scenarios Let’s simulate three realistic scenarios to give you a clearer&nbsp;picture: How to Optimize Blockchain App Development Costs If you want enterprise-grade results without breaking your budget, here’s how to optimize&nbsp;costs: Build an MVP first — validate before&nbsp;scaling. Use white-label blockchain frameworks where possible. Choose the right consensus mechanism for your&nbsp;goals. Partner with a specialized blockchain development company to avoid costly mistakes. Timeline vs. Cost: What to&nbsp;Expect Your development timeline directly influences cost: FAQs About Blockchain App Development Costs 1. What’s the average cost to develop a blockchain app in&nbsp;2025? Anywhere from $20K to $300K+, depending on complexity, features, and architecture. 2. How long does it take to build a blockchain app? From 3 months for a basic DApp to 18+ months for enterprise solutions. 3. Can I reduce costs using open-source blockchain frameworks? Yes — using frameworks like Hyperledger or Polygon SDK can save 30–40% in initial development. 4. Do I need a smart contract&nbsp;audit? Absolutely. Skipping audits can lead to vulnerabilities costing millions. How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
RWAX
APP$0.002482-0.68%
Share
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
Share
Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

PANews reported on September 5th that Spectra Markets President Brent Donnelly plans to place buy orders at $94,000 and $82,000 for Bitcoin to prepare for a potential market panic. He noted that the enthusiasm for digital assets as a corporate treasury asset is waning, and the seasonal factors of Bitcoin's halving cycle are turning bearish, which could lead to Bitcoin entering a long-term bear market. Historical data shows that Bitcoin's bull market typically peaks 16 to 18 months after a halving event, followed by a one-year bear market. Given that the last halving occurred in April 2024, this pattern suggests that the current bull market may be nearing its end. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin recently broke below the key support level of $111,982, confirming a breakout from a double top pattern. This level has now become resistance. Meanwhile, the US non-farm payroll data will be released on Friday. If the data is stronger than expected, it could weaken expectations of a Fed rate cut, further suppressing Bitcoin prices.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.01+1.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,173.93+1.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 15:45
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.

Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies