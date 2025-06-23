Crypto Weekly Report (June 15-22): US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, intensified geopolitics pushes BTC pricing downward

By: PANews
2025/06/23 21:00
Bitcoin
BTC$112,215.9+1.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.99%

Crypto Weekly Report (June 15-22): US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, intensified geopolitics pushes BTC pricing downward

Author: 0xBrooker

This week, crypto assets have experienced the triple intersection of "institutional funds supporting the bottom, increased alertness on derivatives, and instantaneous amplification of geopolitical risks."

BTC continued to test the $102,000-109,000 range and experienced a brief panic drop over the weekend due to the US raid on Iran's nuclear facilities, followed by a partial recovery.

The internal structural forces of the crypto market remain intact and have become an important support for stable prices, but due to the intensification of geopolitical conflicts, short-term traders have priced BTC downward.

In the future, under the condition of stable internal structure, the subsequent trend of BTC depends entirely on whether the Iran-Israel conflict will continue to escalate, such as Iran directly supplying US military bases and ships, or even blocking the Strait of Hormuz. If the conflict gradually resumes, BTC will most likely return to the $105,000 level.

Policy, macro-finance and economic data

The Iran-Israel conflict has spiraled this week.

From June 16 to 18, Israel continued to launch "surgical" air strikes against missile positions and Shiite militia command centers in Iran; Iran subsequently retaliated with ballistic missiles and drones, and the regional firepower raised the temperature of the battlefield. The market immediately entered a defensive mode: Brent crude oil rose nearly 7% during the week, breaking through the $78 mark at one point; gold also rose simultaneously, reaching a high of $33,452.37 per ounce.

On June 19, the White House publicly announced for the first time that it was "evaluating military options," marking the critical point for the United States to shift from behind-the-scenes coordination to public intervention. On the day the news was announced, Brent crude futures closed up another 2.8% at $78.85, a five-month high; the VIX volatility index rose, while U.S. Treasury yields fell in a risk-averse manner.

A brief easing occurred on June 20 - the market speculated that Washington might end with additional sanctions rather than military action, oil prices retreated slightly, and global stock indexes also saw a technical rebound.

However, just one day later, the optimism of "sanctions as an alternative to strikes" was completely shattered: US President Trump ordered three B-2 stealth bombers carrying GBU-57 "massive bunker busters" to carry out precision bombing of Iran's three uranium enrichment facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in the early morning of June 21, Eastern Time. In his televised speech, Trump declared that "critical core capabilities have been reset to zero," implying that the action could come to an end if Iran was willing to negotiate.

This move immediately triggered a violent diplomatic shock. UN Secretary-General Guterres described the situation as "precarious". The EU and the UK condemned Iran's nuclear ambitions while urging all parties to exercise restraint. Iran's foreign minister accused the United States of "blatantly violating the UN Charter", vowed to take "reciprocal or asymmetric retaliation", and said that he would not rule out a "selective blockade" of the Strait of Hormuz. Subsequently, the Iranian parliament passed a resolution to close the Strait of Hormuz (which would affect 20% of the world's exported oil transportation), and the final decision was made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

As the airstrike occurred during the weekend, pricing in the mainstream financial market is yet to be announced on Monday, but derivatives and offshore trading have given forward-looking signals: Energy and defense ETF night trading prices rose; CME crude oil options OI saw a significant increase in volume above the $90 exercise price range; and high-risk crypto assets were the first to experience selling pressure, with BTC falling by about 1.14% and ETH falling by more than 2.96% during the session.

In last week's weekly report, we proposed that the short-term trend of BTC depends on the progress of "geopolitical conflict". If the conflict intensifies or even escalates, risk assets including BTC will remain volatile or even priced downward; if the conflict eases, equity assets may gradually recover their losses.

The direct intervention of the United States this week has escalated the conflict, pushing BTC down 4.36% to $4,602.38 for the week. If Iran’s subsequent retaliatory actions involve supplying U.S. military bases or “blocking” the Strait of Hormuz, it will further affect the downward pricing of global U.S. stocks and crypto assets.

This week's events have pushed the situation in the Middle East into a gray area between "controllable confrontation" and "proxy escalation", and the market has entered a typical "crude oil inflation-US debt risk aversion-technology correction-precious metals are favored" mode. If Iran's retaliation is limited by domestic political and military capabilities in the coming weeks, then the market may digest it in high volatility; but if the conflict further spills over to offshore energy routes or US military bases, the magnitude and pace of global asset repricing will be significantly intensified.

Historical data shows that BTC often retreats at the beginning of a geopolitical crisis and then recovers with a weak negative correlation with gold; but if the conflict evolves into a double squeeze on global liquidity and funding costs, the sensitivity of Bitcoin and Ethereum will be significantly amplified.

Crypto Market

This week, crypto assets experienced a triple combination of "institutional funds supporting the bottom, rising derivatives alert, and geopolitical risks amplified instantly". BTC continued to test the range of $102,000-109,000, and experienced a brief panic decline due to the US raid on Iran's nuclear facilities over the weekend, and then partially recovered.

At the beginning of the week, the market's expectation of a "controllable" Iran-Israel conflict brought a slight recovery: BTC rebounded to $109,000 at its highest, and Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows for eight consecutive trading days. This funding data provided key support for prices amid macro noise. Against the backdrop of cooling funds on the market, institutional buying power became the main force keeping BTC prices above $100,000.

Subsequently, the FOMC results announced on June 19, "staying on hold + dot-by-dot deceleration", did not disrupt the BTC's volatility rhythm, but the futures market showed that the scale of hedging was increasing.

After-hours data on Friday showed that the ETH ETF experienced the largest single-day net outflow since June so far ($11.3 million). Institutional reductions in holdings triggered a chain of deleveraging. The ETH dollar price once plummeted to $2,372, trading volume increased, and led to a simultaneous pullback of high-beta assets such as SOL and DOGE.

During the U.S. trading session on June 20, a round of high leverage squeeze on the market caused BTC to quickly fall below $103,000, of which more than 90% were long positions; ETH, SOL, etc. fell by as much as 6-9%. This "flash sale" incident confirmed the fragility of excessive leverage on the derivatives side, and also marked the first large-scale systematic liquidation of the market since its rapid rise in May.

The weekend risk peak appeared in the early morning of June 21-22, Eastern Time: the news that the US B-2 bomber accurately struck three Iranian uranium enrichment facilities broke the weekend liquidity vacuum. As the only major asset class in the world that is traded in real time 24/7, the crypto market, BTC once fell below $100,000, but closed down -1.14%, showing a relatively strong performance, but ETH fell again by 2.96% on the basis of a two-day decline of nearly 10%, showing that the liquidity of high-risk assets is very fragile.

From the technical indicators, geopolitical conflicts have caused BTC to temporarily break the first rising trend line, but it is still running in the range of 90,000 to 110,000 US dollars. We believe that the structural tension in the market is intact, and the capital support has not changed much. BTC's downward pricing this week is caused by the panic caused by the escalation of geopolitical conflicts. If the conflict escalates again, this impact will gradually disappear, but if the conflict continues to escalate, it will test the key support levels of 100,000 and 90,000 US dollars.

Funds In and Out

After the big rebound in April and May, capital inflows diverged, with stablecoin channel funds beginning to weaken, while BTC Spot ETF channel funds were relatively strong and stable.

This week, the BTC Spot ETF channel funds inflow was $1.022 billion, which was significantly weaker than last week's $1.384 billion, but still maintained at a high level. However, this data may face greater challenges next week. If geopolitical conflicts continue to cool down the U.S. stock market, the BTC Spot ETF channel funds are expected to find it difficult to move independently.

Crypto Weekly Report (June 15-22): US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, intensified geopolitics pushes BTC pricing downward

Crypto market capital inflow statistics (weekly)

The stablecoin channel had an inflow of 1.273 billion last week and an outflow of 132 million this week. This rapid cooling is consistent with the trend we have seen in the contract market and lending market.

This week, ETH Spot ETH inflows were 40.77 million USD. The inflows shrank in the first half of the week, but turned to outflows of more than 100 million USD by Friday. The reduction in the inflows of ETH funds may put pressure on high-β assets. Once a flash crash occurs, it will cause great damage to the market.

Selling pressure and selling

Amid the delay in interest rate cuts and the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, the price of BTC remained at a high level of $10 to $12, with the decisive force coming from institutional allocations and structural tensions within the market.

This week, long positions continued to increase by 28,920 coins, short positions continued to decrease by 24,650 coins, and the inventory of centralized exchanges continued to decrease. Due to panic selling and reduced speculative enthusiasm, the outflow scale of exchanges this week was greatly reduced to 1,555.9 coins.

The above data may indicate that the confidence of long-term holders in BTC is continuously increasing, but the enthusiasm of short-term traders is cooling down faster, and the short-term pricing power of BTC is jointly determined by short-term traders on the market and BTC Spot ETF channel funds. At present, both have cooled down. If the Iran-Israel conflict is resolved as soon as possible, BTC may turn danger into safety and return to the 105,000 level. If it worsens, it is likely to fall below the 100,000 US dollar level, and even test 90,000 US dollars (with a low probability).

EMC Labs believes that the logic of BTC’s medium- and long-term price trend has not changed, unless the Iran-Israel conflict evolves into a regional war with the intervention of the United States.

Cycle Indicators

According to eMerge Engine, the EMC BTC Cycle Metrics indicator is 0.625 and is in an upward period.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00947+1.71%
Solana
SOL$205.55-1.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.378+0.74%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you’re planning to build your own blockchain app, there’s one question that inevitably comes&nbsp;first: “How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?” The short answer: it&nbsp;depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you’re a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs&nbsp;Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That’s why pricing isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let’s break down the main cost&nbsp;drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees &amp; scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature&nbsp;Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features&nbsp;include: User authentication &amp;&nbsp;wallets Smart contracts &amp; tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS,&nbsp;Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX:&nbsp;$20K+ 5. Integrations &amp; Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost. For&nbsp;example: Payment gateways (Stripe, Coinbase Commerce) →&nbsp;$5K–$10K Oracles (Chainlink) →&nbsp;$8K+ KYC/AML APIs →&nbsp;$3K–$7K 6. Compliance &amp;&nbsp;Security Blockchain apps handling sensitive data or assets must comply with regulations like GDPR and financial KYC norms. Costs&nbsp;include: Smart contract audits → $5K — $25K Penetration testing → $8K — $15K Compliance certifications → $10K — $50K Hidden Costs Nobody Talks&nbsp;About Even after deployment, costs don’t stop. Here are overlooked expenses: Infrastructure scaling → $1K — $5K/month Ongoing maintenance &amp; version upgrades → ~20% of initial cost&nbsp;annually Security audits after&nbsp;updates User acquisition &amp; marketing costs (critical for&nbsp;dApps) Ignoring these leads to budget overruns&nbsp;later. Real-World Blockchain App Cost Scenarios Let’s simulate three realistic scenarios to give you a clearer&nbsp;picture: How to Optimize Blockchain App Development Costs If you want enterprise-grade results without breaking your budget, here’s how to optimize&nbsp;costs: Build an MVP first — validate before&nbsp;scaling. Use white-label blockchain frameworks where possible. Choose the right consensus mechanism for your&nbsp;goals. Partner with a specialized blockchain development company to avoid costly mistakes. Timeline vs. Cost: What to&nbsp;Expect Your development timeline directly influences cost: FAQs About Blockchain App Development Costs 1. What’s the average cost to develop a blockchain app in&nbsp;2025? Anywhere from $20K to $300K+, depending on complexity, features, and architecture. 2. How long does it take to build a blockchain app? From 3 months for a basic DApp to 18+ months for enterprise solutions. 3. Can I reduce costs using open-source blockchain frameworks? Yes — using frameworks like Hyperledger or Polygon SDK can save 30–40% in initial development. 4. Do I need a smart contract&nbsp;audit? Absolutely. Skipping audits can lead to vulnerabilities costing millions. How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
RWAX
APP$0.002456-1.72%
Share
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
Share
Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

PANews reported on September 5th that Spectra Markets President Brent Donnelly plans to place buy orders at $94,000 and $82,000 for Bitcoin to prepare for a potential market panic. He noted that the enthusiasm for digital assets as a corporate treasury asset is waning, and the seasonal factors of Bitcoin's halving cycle are turning bearish, which could lead to Bitcoin entering a long-term bear market. Historical data shows that Bitcoin's bull market typically peaks 16 to 18 months after a halving event, followed by a one-year bear market. Given that the last halving occurred in April 2024, this pattern suggests that the current bull market may be nearing its end. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin recently broke below the key support level of $111,982, confirming a breakout from a double top pattern. This level has now become resistance. Meanwhile, the US non-farm payroll data will be released on Friday. If the data is stronger than expected, it could weaken expectations of a Fed rate cut, further suppressing Bitcoin prices.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.09+1.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,320.09+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 15:45
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.

Circle CEO: CPN nodes will create greater global liquidity for stablecoins and fiat currencies