Solana poised for bull run, but new sports memecoin hints at potential 7000% rally

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 23:32
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,001447-%3,40
Tron Bull
BULL$0,00244-%1,37
MAY
MAY$0,04209-%1,61
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,012468-%4,84
Memecoin
MEME$0,002513+%2,19

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Solana may rally in 30 days, but a new sports memecoin is gaining buzz for its potential 7000% breakout.

Table of Contents

  • XYZ sets the G.O.A.T. standard: Early buyers positioned for monster returns
  • Solana
  • Conclusion

Market watchers are predicting a significant upturn for Solana in the upcoming 30 days. Simultaneously, a recently launched sports-themed meme coin is drawing attention for its potential to achieve an even more dramatic 7000% surge. This intriguing scenario is prompting investors to consider which asset might offer the most substantial gains.

XYZ sets the G.O.A.T. standard: Early buyers positioned for monster returns

XYZVerse (XYZ) isn’t just another memecoin; it’s a movement redefining the space. By fusing the adrenaline of sports fandom with the speed of crypto innovation, XYZVerse is attracting diehard fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports into a single, fired-up community.

With its bold “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is gunning for the top and gaining recognition fast. It was recently crowned Best New Meme Project, a title that reflects growing momentum and serious investor interest.

What gives XYZ an edge? It’s not built on hype alone. With a locked-in roadmap, sports-focused branding, and a loyal community, XYZVerse is set up for long-term domination, not a flash-in-the-pan pump.

Fueled by competitive spirit, the XYZ token is built to win. This isn’t just a coin, it’s a symbol of pride for sports lovers and crypto degenerates alike, and it’s charging toward the top of the meme coin podium.

Solana poised for bull run, but new sports memecoin hints at potential 7000% rally - 1

XYZ is already winning before even listing

The presale is in full swing, and XYZ is surging through its stages:

  • Launch Price: $0.0001
  • Current Price: $0.003333
  • Next Presale Stage: $0.005
  • Final Presale Price: $0.02
  • Target Listing Price: $0.10

With over $14 million raised, XYZVerse could be one of the hottest presales of the year. Investors jumping in now still have time to grab tokens before prices soar, potentially unlocking up to 1,000x gains once listings go live on major CEXs and DEXs.

The presale momentum is accelerating. Every stage means higher prices, so the earlier you buy, the bigger your upside.

Join the XYZ presale now and turn spare change into generational wealth.

Solana

Solana poised for bull run, but new sports memecoin hints at potential 7000% rally - 2

Over the past week, Solana (SOL) has experienced a small decline of 2.82%. This follows a month where the price dropped by 12.25% and a six-month period with an 18.46% decrease. Currently, SOL is trading between $139.87 and $167.27, showing signs of stabilization after significant fluctuations.

Technical indicators offer mixed signals for Solana’s future direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.06, suggesting that the asset is approaching overbought conditions. The Stochastic oscillator reads 78.84, supporting this view. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) level is positive at 0.2413, indicating potential upward momentum.

If Solana’s price breaks above the nearest resistance level of $181.47, it could target the next resistance at $208.87, implying a potential gain of about 25%. Conversely, if the price falls below the support level of $126.67, it might test the second support at $99.27, representing a decline of around 28%. These levels are crucial in determining Solana’s next move in the market.

Conclusion

While SOL is expected to surge, XYZVerse blends sports and memes, aiming for 20,000% growth through a community-driven platform that could deliver even greater returns.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0,009465+%1,68
Solana
SOL$206,43-%0,75
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,399+%0,98
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0,04214-%1,54
Share
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
Share
How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you’re planning to build your own blockchain app, there’s one question that inevitably comes&nbsp;first: “How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?” The short answer: it&nbsp;depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you’re a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs&nbsp;Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That’s why pricing isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let’s break down the main cost&nbsp;drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees &amp; scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature&nbsp;Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features&nbsp;include: User authentication &amp;&nbsp;wallets Smart contracts &amp; tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS,&nbsp;Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX:&nbsp;$20K+ 5. Integrations &amp; Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost. For&nbsp;example: Payment gateways (Stripe, Coinbase Commerce) →&nbsp;$5K–$10K Oracles (Chainlink) →&nbsp;$8K+ KYC/AML APIs →&nbsp;$3K–$7K 6. Compliance &amp;&nbsp;Security Blockchain apps handling sensitive data or assets must comply with regulations like GDPR and financial KYC norms. Costs&nbsp;include: Smart contract audits → $5K — $25K Penetration testing → $8K — $15K Compliance certifications → $10K — $50K Hidden Costs Nobody Talks&nbsp;About Even after deployment, costs don’t stop. Here are overlooked expenses: Infrastructure scaling → $1K — $5K/month Ongoing maintenance &amp; version upgrades → ~20% of initial cost&nbsp;annually Security audits after&nbsp;updates User acquisition &amp; marketing costs (critical for&nbsp;dApps) Ignoring these leads to budget overruns&nbsp;later. Real-World Blockchain App Cost Scenarios Let’s simulate three realistic scenarios to give you a clearer&nbsp;picture: How to Optimize Blockchain App Development Costs If you want enterprise-grade results without breaking your budget, here’s how to optimize&nbsp;costs: Build an MVP first — validate before&nbsp;scaling. Use white-label blockchain frameworks where possible. Choose the right consensus mechanism for your&nbsp;goals. Partner with a specialized blockchain development company to avoid costly mistakes. Timeline vs. Cost: What to&nbsp;Expect Your development timeline directly influences cost: FAQs About Blockchain App Development Costs 1. What’s the average cost to develop a blockchain app in&nbsp;2025? Anywhere from $20K to $300K+, depending on complexity, features, and architecture. 2. How long does it take to build a blockchain app? From 3 months for a basic DApp to 18+ months for enterprise solutions. 3. Can I reduce costs using open-source blockchain frameworks? Yes — using frameworks like Hyperledger or Polygon SDK can save 30–40% in initial development. 4. Do I need a smart contract&nbsp;audit? Absolutely. Skipping audits can lead to vulnerabilities costing millions. How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
RWAX
APP$0,002456-%1,72
Share
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.