Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

By: PANews
2025/04/03 00:00
SUN
SUN$0.021385-2.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828-3.09%
TrueUSD
TUSD$0.9965-0.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001898+3.20%

Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

Original article: CoinDesk

Compiled by: Weilin, PANews

Sun bailed out Techteryx’s TrueUSD stablecoin after nearly $500 million in reserve funds became illiquid, according to court documents filed in Hong Kong by the stablecoin issuer, people familiar with the matter have confirmed.

Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

Following the acquisition of TrueUSD from TrueCoin in December 2020, Techteryx appointed Hong Kong-based trustee First Digital Trust (FDT) to manage its stablecoin reserves.

According to documents prepared by U.S. law firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel, FDT was instructed to invest its stablecoin reserves in the Cayman Islands-registered Aria Commodities Finance Fund (Aria CFF). However, court documents allege that approximately $456 million was improperly diverted to an unauthorized independent entity in Dubai, Aria Commodities DMCC.

Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

Court documents show that Matthew Brittain controls Aria Commodities Finance Fund (Aria CFF) through Aria Capital Management Ltd, while Cecilia Brittain is the sole shareholder of Aria Commodities DMCC, an independently operated entity based in Dubai.

However, Matthew Brittan from Aria's email signature uses an address in Dubai.

Court documents state that Cecilia is Matthew's wife.

ARIA DMCC is engaged in trade finance, asset development and commodity trading, while ARIA CFF provides financing services to commodity traders including ARIA DMCC and other third parties, according to Matthew Brittain in an email to CoinDesk.

An audit report issued by Moore CPA Limited shows that as of November 2024, FDT manages $501 million in TrueUSD reserves.

Hong Kong court documents also state that First Digital CEO Vincent Chok is accused of funneling approximately $15.5 million in undisclosed commissions to an entity called “Glass Door” and of structuring an unauthorized trade finance loan of approximately $15 million from FDT to Aria DMCC that was then retroactively misclassified as a legitimate fund investment. The plaintiffs allege these actions constituted fraudulent misrepresentation and misappropriation of funds.

“The funds wired to Aria DMCC were a blatant act of misappropriation and money laundering,” the complaint reads. “These operations were conducted without the Plaintiff’s knowledge, authorization, or approval.”

As of press time, these statements have not yet been heard in court.

Aria DMCC invests funds in a variety of projects around the world, which it describes as relatively illiquid assets, such as manufacturing plants, mining operations, maritime vessels, port infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Court documents say Techteryx barely recovered its money when it tried to redeem its investment from Aria CFF between mid-2022 and early 2023, and Aria-related entities are accused of failing to make payments on time and not honoring redemption requests.

Subsequently, Techteryx took over the full operation of TUSD in July 2023, terminating TrueCoin's involvement. As a transitional arrangement after the sale in December 2020, TrueCoin continued to be responsible for the daily operations of TUSD.

According to court documents, Justin Sun stepped in during this period to provide emergency liquidity support for TUSD, which was structured as a loan.

The court document also stated that even though the stablecoin issuer had no funds available, the Techteryx team still isolated 400 million TUSD to ensure that retail users could still redeem them normally and token holders were not affected.

First Digital said it followed Techteryx's instructions

In response to CoinDesk’s request for comment, First Digital CEO Chok categorically denied any wrongdoing or involvement in any fraudulent scheme.

Chok told CoinDesk that First Digital Trust acted solely as a fiduciary intermediary and executed transactions strictly in accordance with instructions provided by Techteryx and its representatives. He stressed that the company was not responsible for independently evaluating or advising on these investment decisions.

“We understand that one of the main obstacles to ARIA’s refusal to redeem the funds early as requested by Techteryx was their concerns about anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) issues regarding the transactions between TrueCoin and Techteryx, particularly regarding the true identity of Techteryx’s ultimate beneficial owners,” Chok said in an email to CoinDesk, adding that he does not believe any of the parties involved in the case believe Aria lacks liquidity.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to fully defend ourselves,” Chok said in the email. “We will do our best to clarify these issues as the legal and arbitration proceedings proceed.”

Aria Group’s Matthew Brittain told CoinDesk that he “completely denies the allegations made by Techteryx against ARIA DMCC and any associated entities,” adding that “a number of false allegations have been made during the court proceedings.”

Brittain said Techteryx was fully aware of the relevant investment term commitments, which were set out in the contract agreed by subscribers when investing in ARIA CFF and clearly listed in the offering prospectus.

Brittain also echoed Chok's concerns about Techteryx's beneficial ownership, noting that The Wall Street Journal has reported on the topic.

The Hong Kong court summons lists Li Jinmei as the ultimate beneficial owner of Techteryx. A Techteryx spokesperson confirmed that this person is not Jennifer Yiyang, the former beneficial owner mentioned in the media, despite confusion in some media reports.

“The subscriber has not yet addressed those issues,” Brittain added, referring to concerns about beneficial ownership.

Prime Trust Collapse and SEC Settlement Add to Situation

As this happened, TUSD’s woes continued to intensify, manifested in the collapse of a banking partner and pressure from U.S. regulators to scrutinize it.

In mid-2023, Prime Trust, an independent crypto custodian based in Nevada and not directly related to this case, was taken over by state regulators. TrueUSD used the agency as a fiat currency channel partner.

State regulators accused Prime Trust of improperly using customer funds to meet withdrawal requests, raising serious concerns about its financial stability.

Court documents in Nevada show that Prime Trust owed approximately $85 million in fiat obligations, while having only approximately $3 million in available funds at the time.

This is not the last challenge facing the stablecoin issuer.

In September 2024, TrueCoin and TrustToken (the owners of the stablecoin before Techteryx took over) reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after they were accused of falsely advertising TrueUSD as “fully backed by U.S. dollars” while secretly investing reserve funds in high-risk overseas funds.

Although they did not admit any wrongdoing or disclose details of overseas investments by Aria-related companies, TrueCoin and TrustToken agreed to pay civil penalties totaling just over $500,000 and disgorge ill-gotten gains to settle charges of fraud and illegal securities offerings.

Aria’s Brittain said that investing stablecoin reserve funds in Aria was not a suitable decision from the beginning.

“ARIA CFF has never promoted its investment strategy as highly liquid, or suitable for use as a reserve for stablecoins,” he wrote in an email.

Related reading: "Details of the SEC's charges against the former TUSD operator: Sun Yuchen's team holds more than 80% of the shares, and 99% of the reserves are invested in offshore funds"

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1032-25.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,430.04+0.63%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$112,421.26+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.04684+2.47%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009756-0.89%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02435+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share
The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. Superintelligence Has The Potential to Begin a New Era of Personal Empowerment By @zuck [ 3 Min read ] Mark Zuckerberg details why superintelligence will help humanity accelerate its pace of progress. But it will also be a tool for personal empowerment, he says. Read More. SafePaper Exposes Hidden VPN Ties Behind “Best VPN” Rankings By @alexcole [ 3 Min read ] SafePaper reveals hidden ties shaping “best VPN” rankings, exposing affiliate deals and media ownership that mislead consumers. Read More. MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More. Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More. How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges' Library of Babel By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the "glorified autocomplete" take. Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More. Vibe-Coding's Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More. The Next Crypto Bull Run By @btcwire [ 3 Min read ] Read More. Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More. The Only Marketers Who Should Fear AI Are the Lazy Ones By @hacker53037367 [ 7 Min read ] AI won’t replace marketers—it will replace mediocrity. Discover why creativity, meaning, and strategy keep marketing alive in the age of AI. Read More. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains… Read More. The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winston's research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. How I Cut AWS Compute Costs by 70% with a Multi-Arch EKS Cluster and Karpenter By @svetlanadevops [ 11 Min read ] Learn how we built a multi-arch EKS cluster with Karpenter &amp; Spot Instances, cutting AWS compute costs by 70% and scaling in under 20 seconds. Read More. Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More. Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More. How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More. VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More. HackQuest Acquires BuidlBox to Accelerate Web3 Developer Ecosystem Growth By @jonstojanjournalist [ 3 Min read ] HackQuest acquires BuidlBox to merge Web3 education with hackathons, creating a global hub for developers to learn, build, and launch decentralized apps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/05 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry

Crypto Market Moves Steady Amid Cautious Sentiment