In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%

By: PANews
2025/06/22 08:22
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1044-30,99%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004522-0,08%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43% to $116.9 million. The number of NFT buyers remained unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% increase), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. The number of NFT transactions fell slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

The transaction volume of the Immutable network decreased to 28.3 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.23% from the previous week. The transaction volume of the Polygon network reached 23.3 million US dollars, an increase of 24.98% from the previous week, surpassing Ethereum. The Ethereum network fell to third place with a transaction volume of 20.4 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.06% from the previous week. The Mythos Chain network maintained the fourth place with a transaction volume of 14.1 million US dollars, only a slight decrease of 0.03%. The Solana network climbed to fifth place with a transaction volume of 8.7 million US dollars, an increase of 42.74%.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media & Technology Group's financial report revealed "significant deficiencies" in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0,009465+1,68%
Solana
SOL$206,43-0,75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,399+0,98%
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0,04214-1,54%
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you're planning to build your own blockchain app, there's one question that inevitably comes first: "How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?" The short answer: it depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we'll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you're a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That's why pricing isn't one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let's break down the main cost drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees & scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features include: User authentication & wallets Smart contracts & tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS, Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX: $20K+ 5. Integrations & Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost. For example: Payment gateways (Stripe, Coinbase Commerce) → $5K–$10K Oracles (Chainlink) → $8K+ KYC/AML APIs → $3K–$7K 6. Compliance & Security Blockchain apps handling sensitive data or assets must comply with regulations like GDPR and financial KYC norms. Costs include: Smart contract audits → $5K — $25K Penetration testing → $8K — $15K Compliance certifications → $10K — $50K Hidden Costs Nobody Talks About Even after deployment, costs don't stop. Here are overlooked expenses: Infrastructure scaling → $1K — $5K/month Ongoing maintenance & version upgrades → ~20% of initial cost annually Security audits after updates User acquisition & marketing costs (critical for dApps) Ignoring these leads to budget overruns later. Real-World Blockchain App Cost Scenarios Let's simulate three realistic scenarios to give you a clearer picture: How to Optimize Blockchain App Development Costs If you want enterprise-grade results without breaking your budget, here's how to optimize costs: Build an MVP first — validate before scaling. Use white-label blockchain frameworks where possible. Choose the right consensus mechanism for your goals. Partner with a specialized blockchain development company to avoid costly mistakes. Timeline vs. Cost: What to Expect Your development timeline directly influences cost: FAQs About Blockchain App Development Costs 1. What's the average cost to develop a blockchain app in 2025? Anywhere from $20K to $300K+, depending on complexity, features, and architecture. 2. How long does it take to build a blockchain app? From 3 months for a basic DApp to 18+ months for enterprise solutions. 3. Can I reduce costs using open-source blockchain frameworks? Yes — using frameworks like Hyperledger or Polygon SDK can save 30–40% in initial development. 4. Do I need a smart contract audit? Absolutely. Skipping audits can lead to vulnerabilities costing millions. How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
RWAX
APP$0,002456-1,72%
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
