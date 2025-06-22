The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:30
Succinct
PROVE$0.8648-1.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202+0.08%
SPACE ID
ID$0.158+1.34%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0008453-8.40%

As pressure mounts from advancing AI, age verification laws, and bot-related abuse, Reddit is exploring a partnership with Sam Altman’s World ID to verify users while preserving anonymity. The biometric system, which scans irises without storing personal data, could help Reddit prove user uniqueness and age without compromising privacy—an increasingly urgent need as regulators and researchers scrutinize identity on social platforms.

According to Semafor, two people familiar with the matter confirmed ongoing talks between Reddit representatives and World ID’s parent company about implementing the biometric verification system.

The partnership would allow Reddit users to prove they are unique individuals without revealing personal information to the platform.

Growing pressure drives identity verification urgency

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman stated last month that the service will eventually be required to verify that users are human and that they are of legal age due to AI development and age verification laws.

“We will do our best to preserve both the humanness and anonymity of Reddit,” Huffman wrote on the platform.

The urgency has intensified following incidents like University of Zurich researchers using AI to impersonate actual Reddit users in persuasion experiments. Reddit lawyers sent formal legal demands to the university in April over the unauthorized research.

Multiple U.S. states are considering or passing laws requiring internet companies to verify user ages, creating compliance pressures across the social media industry.

World ID’s sophisticated privacy architecture

World ID’s system addresses verification challenges through complex cryptographic techniques. The Orb scans users’ irises and creates encrypted representations that are fragmented and stored across secret servers globally.

To gain access to someone’s iris data, hackers would need to compromise numerous systems, rejoin fragmented data, and reverse-engineer the initial scan. Even successful attacks would not expose the person’s identity because the system contains no personal information that links biometric data to persons.

Following authentication, users acquire unique World IDs stored in locally encrypted vaults on their devices. The Orb’s age detection program refuses to scan anyone suspected of being under 18, and it includes built-in age verification features.

Reddit would reportedly offer World ID as one of several verification methods rather than the exclusive option. Users could choose from third-party providers based on their privacy preferences and security needs.

World ID — the biometric verification system using iris-scanning “Orbs” developed by Altman’s Tools for Humanity — was officially launched alongside Worldcoin (WLD) on July 24, 2023, when the project moved out of beta and began expanding operations to multiple cities worldwide.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009465+1.68%
Solana
SOL$206.43-0.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.399+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0.04214-1.54%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
Share
How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you’re planning to build your own blockchain app, there’s one question that inevitably comes&nbsp;first: “How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?” The short answer: it&nbsp;depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you’re a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs&nbsp;Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That’s why pricing isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let’s break down the main cost&nbsp;drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees &amp; scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature&nbsp;Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features&nbsp;include: User authentication &amp;&nbsp;wallets Smart contracts &amp; tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS,&nbsp;Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX:&nbsp;$20K+ 5. Integrations &amp; Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost. For&nbsp;example: Payment gateways (Stripe, Coinbase Commerce) →&nbsp;$5K–$10K Oracles (Chainlink) →&nbsp;$8K+ KYC/AML APIs →&nbsp;$3K–$7K 6. Compliance &amp;&nbsp;Security Blockchain apps handling sensitive data or assets must comply with regulations like GDPR and financial KYC norms. Costs&nbsp;include: Smart contract audits → $5K — $25K Penetration testing → $8K — $15K Compliance certifications → $10K — $50K Hidden Costs Nobody Talks&nbsp;About Even after deployment, costs don’t stop. Here are overlooked expenses: Infrastructure scaling → $1K — $5K/month Ongoing maintenance &amp; version upgrades → ~20% of initial cost&nbsp;annually Security audits after&nbsp;updates User acquisition &amp; marketing costs (critical for&nbsp;dApps) Ignoring these leads to budget overruns&nbsp;later. Real-World Blockchain App Cost Scenarios Let’s simulate three realistic scenarios to give you a clearer&nbsp;picture: How to Optimize Blockchain App Development Costs If you want enterprise-grade results without breaking your budget, here’s how to optimize&nbsp;costs: Build an MVP first — validate before&nbsp;scaling. Use white-label blockchain frameworks where possible. Choose the right consensus mechanism for your&nbsp;goals. Partner with a specialized blockchain development company to avoid costly mistakes. Timeline vs. Cost: What to&nbsp;Expect Your development timeline directly influences cost: FAQs About Blockchain App Development Costs 1. What’s the average cost to develop a blockchain app in&nbsp;2025? Anywhere from $20K to $300K+, depending on complexity, features, and architecture. 2. How long does it take to build a blockchain app? From 3 months for a basic DApp to 18+ months for enterprise solutions. 3. Can I reduce costs using open-source blockchain frameworks? Yes — using frameworks like Hyperledger or Polygon SDK can save 30–40% in initial development. 4. Do I need a smart contract&nbsp;audit? Absolutely. Skipping audits can lead to vulnerabilities costing millions. How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
RWAX
APP$0.002456-1.72%
Share
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.