Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?

By: PANews
2025/04/05 15:56
Moonveil
MORE$0.09758-1.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-0.24%

Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?

Author: Zen, PANews

AI is the most popular segment in the crypto industry today. Gensyn, a distributed AI computing network led by a16z with a total financing scale of US$50 million, is undoubtedly a competitive project. Recently, Gensyn officially launched its test network. Although it is more than a year later than originally planned, it has finally entered a new stage with the launch of the test network.

As a customized Ethereum Rollup built specifically for machine learning, the Gensyn testnet integrates off-chain execution, verification, and communication frameworks, aiming to provide decentralized AI systems with key functions such as persistent identity, participation tracking, attribution maintenance, payment, remote execution coordination, trustless verification, training process recording, and crowdfunding for large-scale training tasks.

The first phase of the testnet focuses on tracking participation within RL Swarm, an application for collaborative reinforcement learning post-training where nodes can be bound to on-chain identities, ensuring that the contribution of each participating node is accurately recorded.

RL Swarm: Core Functionality and Collaborative Training

In the Gensyn testnet, RL Swarm, as a core application, is a model collaborative training system built on a decentralized network. Unlike traditional single model independent training, RL Swarm allows multiple models to communicate, criticize and improve each other in the network, thereby jointly improving overall performance. Its core concept lies in "group wisdom", that is, through collaboration and feedback between node models, more efficient training results can be achieved.

It can be simply understood that when models such as DeepSeek-R1 are performing inference training, they can iteratively improve their inference performance through self-criticism, while RL Swarm extends this mechanism to groups of multiple models, achieving the effect of "many hands make light work".

Based on the RL Swarm system, the model not only relies on its own feedback, but also identifies its own shortcomings and optimizes them by observing and evaluating the performance of other models. Each model node that joins Swarm is participating in a three-stage process: first, it independently completes the problem and outputs ideas and answers, then checks the answers of other nodes and provides feedback, and finally the model votes for the best solution and corrects its output accordingly. This collaborative mechanism not only improves the performance of each model, but also promotes the evolution of the entire group model. Models that join Swarm can still retain the improved local weights after leaving and obtain actual benefits.

Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?

In addition, Gensyn has open-sourced the code for RL Swarm, so anyone can run a node, start or join an existing Swarm without permission. Swarm's underlying communication uses the gossip protocol provided by Hivemind, which supports decentralized messaging and learning signal sharing between models. Whether it's a home laptop or a cloud GPU, you can participate in collaborative training by joining an RL Swarm node.

The three pillars of infrastructure : execution, communication, and verification

Currently, RL Swarm is still just an experimental demonstration, which shows a large-scale, scalable machine learning method, rather than the final product form. In the past four years, the core work of Gensyn has actually been to build the underlying infrastructure. After the release of the test network, it entered the v0.1 stage and can be actually run. According to the official introduction, the overall architecture of Gensyn is divided into three parts: execution, communication, and verification.

Execution: Consistency and Distributed Computing

Gensyn believes that future machine learning is no longer limited to traditional single models, but consists of fragmented parameters distributed across devices around the world. To achieve this goal, the Gensyn team has developed an underlying execution architecture that ensures consistency across devices. The key technologies include:

  • Distributed parameter storage and training: By splitting large-scale models into multiple parameter blocks and distributing them on different devices, Gensyn achieves fragmented deployment of models and reduces the memory requirements of a single node.
  • RL Post-Training: Research shows that when models are trained collaboratively in groups, communicate with each other, and critique each other’s answers, overall learning efficiency is significantly improved. Gensyn demonstrated this concept using RL Swarm, allowing models to quickly improve in group discussions, further validating the effectiveness of distributed execution.
  • Reproducible Operators (RepOps): To ensure that different hardware (such as Nvidia A100 and H100) can produce exactly the same calculation results, Gensyn developed the RepOps library, which achieves cross-platform bit-by-bit reproduction by fixing the execution order of floating-point operations.

Communication: Efficient information exchange

In large-scale distributed training scenarios, efficient communication between nodes is crucial. Although traditional data parallel methods can reduce communication overhead to a certain extent, their scalability is limited by memory because each node is required to store the complete model. To this end, Gensyn proposed a new solution:

  • SkipPipe – Dynamically skip pipeline parallelism: SkipPipe technology skips some stages in the traditional pipeline by dynamically selecting the computing layer that microbatches pass through, thereby reducing unnecessary waiting time. Its innovative scheduling algorithm can evaluate the availability of each path in real time, which not only reduces node idle time, but also significantly shortens the overall training time. According to test data, in a decentralized environment, SkipPipe can reduce training time by about 55%, and in the case of partial node failure, the model performance is only reduced by about 7%.
  • Communication standards and cross-node collaboration Gensyn has built a set of communication protocols similar to TCP/IP, which enables participants around the world to efficiently and seamlessly transmit data and exchange information regardless of the device they use. This open standard provides a solid network foundation for distributed collaborative training.

Verification: Ensuring Trust and Security

In a trustless distributed network, how to confirm that the calculation results submitted by each participant are authentic and valid is a major challenge. Gensyn has introduced a special verification protocol to ensure that all computing power providers provide correct work results through a low-cost and efficient mechanism:

  • Verde Verification Protocol: Verde is the first verification system designed specifically for modern machine learning. At its core, it uses a lightweight dispute resolution mechanism to quickly locate the step in the training process where the model and the verifier disagree. Unlike traditional verification methods that require rerunning the entire task, Verde only needs to recalculate the disputed operation, greatly reducing verification overhead.
  • Refereed delegation: With this method, if there is a problem with a supplier’s output, the validator can convince the neutral arbitrator through an efficient dispute resolution game to ensure that the correctness of the entire calculation result is guaranteed when there is at least one honest node.
  • Storing and hashing intermediate states: To support the above verification process, participants only need to store and hash some intermediate training checkpoints instead of the full data, which not only reduces resource usage but also improves the scalability and real-time performance of the system.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1032-25.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,430.04+0.63%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$112,421.26+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.04684+2.47%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009756-0.89%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02435+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share
The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. Superintelligence Has The Potential to Begin a New Era of Personal Empowerment By @zuck [ 3 Min read ] Mark Zuckerberg details why superintelligence will help humanity accelerate its pace of progress. But it will also be a tool for personal empowerment, he says. Read More. SafePaper Exposes Hidden VPN Ties Behind “Best VPN” Rankings By @alexcole [ 3 Min read ] SafePaper reveals hidden ties shaping “best VPN” rankings, exposing affiliate deals and media ownership that mislead consumers. Read More. MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More. Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More. How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges' Library of Babel By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the "glorified autocomplete" take. Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More. Vibe-Coding's Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More. The Next Crypto Bull Run By @btcwire [ 3 Min read ] Read More. Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More. The Only Marketers Who Should Fear AI Are the Lazy Ones By @hacker53037367 [ 7 Min read ] AI won’t replace marketers—it will replace mediocrity. Discover why creativity, meaning, and strategy keep marketing alive in the age of AI. Read More. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains… Read More. The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winston's research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. How I Cut AWS Compute Costs by 70% with a Multi-Arch EKS Cluster and Karpenter By @svetlanadevops [ 11 Min read ] Learn how we built a multi-arch EKS cluster with Karpenter &amp; Spot Instances, cutting AWS compute costs by 70% and scaling in under 20 seconds. Read More. Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More. Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More. How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More. VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More. HackQuest Acquires BuidlBox to Accelerate Web3 Developer Ecosystem Growth By @jonstojanjournalist [ 3 Min read ] HackQuest acquires BuidlBox to merge Web3 education with hackathons, creating a global hub for developers to learn, build, and launch decentralized apps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/05 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry

Crypto Market Moves Steady Amid Cautious Sentiment