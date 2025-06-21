How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

By: PANews
2025/06/21 15:19
Union
U$0.01094-2.40%

Written by: Hazel

Source: Zhiwubuyan Research

I read a news report last night that the state of Wyoming in the United States conducted a public scoring to select a public chain for its upcoming stablecoin WYST. In the end, 11 chains entered the candidate list. Aptos and Solana tied for first place with 32 points, followed by Sei with 30 points. Ethereum and a number of L2s only scored 26 points or less, which may be quite different from the public chain ecosystem activity and coin price that everyone feels in daily life. How is this score determined? I was very curious, so I studied it with teacher GPT.

First of all, I would like to praise the US state government for building in public. The Wyoming Stablecoin Committee behind the stablecoin WYST was established in March 2023 in accordance with the state's Stable Token Act. This committee has a public notion document, which includes a project introduction, meeting calendar and records, scoring criteria results and memo, Q&A, contact information, and lists its own YouTube channel, X account, Warpcast account and Github account. It is more serious and transparent than many current careless project parties.

If you are interested, you can go and watch:

How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

In Q4 2024, the committee preliminarily selected 28 public chains. First, 14 were screened out based on four yes-or-no questions: whether there is permissionless access, supply transparency, on-chain analysis, and whether it can be frozen; secondly, they were scored based on 9 indicators (3 points each), including network stability, number of active users, TVL, stablecoin market value, TPS, transaction fees, transaction finality time, block time, and whether it is registered in Wyoming; finally, points were added or subtracted based on 5 additional advantages (2 points each) (privacy, interoperability, smart contracts/programmability, use cases, partners) and 6 additional risks (-2 points each) (illegal behavior of the entity, illegal behavior of the team, history of security vulnerabilities, poor network availability, lack of bug bounty, lack of code maintenance).

The final recommendation is to include 5 Layer 1 main chains: Solana (32 points), Avalanche (26 points), Ethereum (26 points), Stellar (24 points), Sui (26 points) and 4 qualified Layer 2 chains: Arbitrum (26 points), Base (25 points), Optimism (19 points), and Polygon (26 points) into the "candidate blockchain".

Aptos and SEI were actually newly included in the selection in Q1 this year. This quarter, the committee updated the selection criteria and added a new item "whether there is supplier support" to the right and wrong criteria, that is, "the blockchain must have the committee's partner manufacturers to support development, auditing, and infrastructure deployment. It can be undertaken by the foundation with approval."

One updated line states, “The chain must be fully indexed and supported by on-chain analysis platforms that the Commission collaborates with (such as Chainalysis, TRM Labs)”.

Two new items have been added to the additional advantage points, namely:

  • Emerging Market Trends: Whether it carries emerging track projects such as AI, DePIN, virtual reality, and game assets
  • Foundation Support: Whether the foundation can support one or all of the following three items: technology development, WYST liquidity, and market promotion

In this scoring, Aptos and SEI scored 32 and 30 points respectively, and were therefore added to the candidate chain.

So how did this score difference come about? I first made a comparison chart of the key differences around the core indicators. Please note that since the new round of scoring did not re-score the 9 public chains that had been selected before, some of the data here is at the end of 2024 and is not the latest.

How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

It can be seen that Ethereum's TVL is leading by a large margin, but in terms of transactions per second (TPS), transaction finality time, transaction fees, and block generation time, this decentralized chain still suffers a lot. It can also be seen here that the diversion of Layer2 has caused the number of active users on the Ethereum mainnet to be only at the same level as SEI, far behind Aptos and Solana.

But how did Aptos get the highest score with Solana? I read it and found that, on the one hand, Aptos is indeed very balanced, with strong compliance, fast speed, low cost, and relatively stable network. On the other hand, it is also because the second round of scoring added two points in the additional advantage bonus items, but Solana did not re-participate in this round of scoring. If these two items are removed, Solana should still have the highest score.

It is worth noting here for Ethereum fans that although Ethereum has always advertised itself as the best choice for carrying real assets on the chain, when it comes to technology selection at the government level, the permissionless network is a threshold that can be passed, and network stability only accounts for one of the core indicators. The lack of technical barriers and insufficient network availability are risk deduction items. Solana was offline and crashed, which deducted 1 point each, but it had little impact on the overall situation. There is no score for the degree of decentralization. Instead, the state government pays more attention to whether it can be frozen and whether it has an entity in Wyoming. The vast majority of core indicators are performance, cost and scale.

Of course, this state-level stablecoin issuance has stated from the beginning that it will abide by the principles of "multi-chain support and technology neutrality". It will continue to update the rules and collect feedback. At the same time, it welcomes chains that have not been shortlisted to continue to submit applications to participate in the selection. Therefore, public chains that are on the candidate list and even those that have not yet been on the list theoretically have a chance.

In addition to the selection of public chains, the state-level stablecoin project in Wyoming is also worth noting. As the first state in the United States to plan to issue a stablecoin, WYST was originally planned to be launched before July 4, but at the regular meeting at the end of May, this timeline has been postponed to the third quarter of 2025, and the new proposed date is August 20. Subsequent work also involves the public opinion solicitation and final approval of the reserve management rules, the formulation of the committee's exclusive general ledger/chart of accounts, the establishment of trust accounts and liquidity fund accounts with third-party custodians, and contact with licensed service providers, including centralized exchanges, payment platforms, digital wallets, and market makers, for the purchase and resale of WYST, etc.

How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

Ultimately, the reserve behind the stablecoin will be managed by Franklin Templeton Funds, with Chainalysis responsible for on-chain analysis, working with LayerZero and Fireblocks to complete the integration, complete the decentralized verification network and official website launch, deploy the WYST contract to the mainnet before August 20, and then officially release it in a public statement at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

In addition to Wyoming, Nebraska has passed its "Financial Innovation Act" to authorize an entity called Telcoin to issue a state-backed stablecoin, temporarily called eUSD. Tinian Island in the Northern Mariana Islands, an overseas territory under the jurisdiction of the United States federal government, attempted to issue a US dollar stablecoin called Marianas US Dollar (MUSD), which was vetoed by the governor in April this year, and the Senate overturned the governor's veto in May.

This scenario of U.S. states and major companies gearing up to issue their own stablecoins easily reminds people of the free banking era from 1837 to 1866, when states, cities, private banks, railroads and construction companies, stores, restaurants, churches and individuals issued approximately 8,000 different currencies by 1860. There were many varieties and a lack of unified standards. The picture in this article is the private $1 currency issued by the Delaware Bridge Company of New Jersey from 1836 to 1841.

There have been a lot of discussions about RMB stablecoins recently, and some big companies are eager to try. After the question of whether to have it or not, the next question may be which chain to run on. Whether to launch a dedicated chain, use the alliance chain of a big company such as Ant Chain and JD Chain, connect to the common international public chain, or use some domestic public chains such as Hashkey Chain, Conflux, etc. This question is a new topic for governments and companies in China, the United States, and even other countries in the world. Wyoming's scoring system and public disclosure system may not be perfect, but it can be regarded as a model for later generations. We should see more interesting governance progress in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you’re planning to build your own blockchain app, there’s one question that inevitably comes&nbsp;first: “How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?” The short answer: it&nbsp;depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you’re a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs&nbsp;Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That’s why pricing isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let’s break down the main cost&nbsp;drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees &amp; scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature&nbsp;Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features&nbsp;include: User authentication &amp;&nbsp;wallets Smart contracts &amp; tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS,&nbsp;Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX:&nbsp;$20K+ 5. Integrations &amp; Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost. For&nbsp;example: Payment gateways (Stripe, Coinbase Commerce) →&nbsp;$5K–$10K Oracles (Chainlink) →&nbsp;$8K+ KYC/AML APIs →&nbsp;$3K–$7K 6. Compliance &amp;&nbsp;Security Blockchain apps handling sensitive data or assets must comply with regulations like GDPR and financial KYC norms. Costs&nbsp;include: Smart contract audits → $5K — $25K Penetration testing → $8K — $15K Compliance certifications → $10K — $50K Hidden Costs Nobody Talks&nbsp;About Even after deployment, costs don’t stop. Here are overlooked expenses: Infrastructure scaling → $1K — $5K/month Ongoing maintenance &amp; version upgrades → ~20% of initial cost&nbsp;annually Security audits after&nbsp;updates User acquisition &amp; marketing costs (critical for&nbsp;dApps) Ignoring these leads to budget overruns&nbsp;later. Real-World Blockchain App Cost Scenarios Let’s simulate three realistic scenarios to give you a clearer&nbsp;picture: How to Optimize Blockchain App Development Costs If you want enterprise-grade results without breaking your budget, here’s how to optimize&nbsp;costs: Build an MVP first — validate before&nbsp;scaling. Use white-label blockchain frameworks where possible. Choose the right consensus mechanism for your&nbsp;goals. Partner with a specialized blockchain development company to avoid costly mistakes. Timeline vs. Cost: What to&nbsp;Expect Your development timeline directly influences cost: FAQs About Blockchain App Development Costs 1. What’s the average cost to develop a blockchain app in&nbsp;2025? Anywhere from $20K to $300K+, depending on complexity, features, and architecture. 2. How long does it take to build a blockchain app? From 3 months for a basic DApp to 18+ months for enterprise solutions. 3. Can I reduce costs using open-source blockchain frameworks? Yes — using frameworks like Hyperledger or Polygon SDK can save 30–40% in initial development. 4. Do I need a smart contract&nbsp;audit? Absolutely. Skipping audits can lead to vulnerabilities costing millions. How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
RWAX
APP$0.002458-1.24%
Share
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
Share
Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

PANews reported on September 5th that Spectra Markets President Brent Donnelly plans to place buy orders at $94,000 and $82,000 for Bitcoin to prepare for a potential market panic. He noted that the enthusiasm for digital assets as a corporate treasury asset is waning, and the seasonal factors of Bitcoin's halving cycle are turning bearish, which could lead to Bitcoin entering a long-term bear market. Historical data shows that Bitcoin's bull market typically peaks 16 to 18 months after a halving event, followed by a one-year bear market. Given that the last halving occurred in April 2024, this pattern suggests that the current bull market may be nearing its end. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin recently broke below the key support level of $111,982, confirming a breakout from a double top pattern. This level has now become resistance. Meanwhile, the US non-farm payroll data will be released on Friday. If the data is stronger than expected, it could weaken expectations of a Fed rate cut, further suppressing Bitcoin prices.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.15+1.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,596.9+1.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 15:45
Share
10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.

10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.

PANews reported on September 5th that according to 10x Research, Bitcoin is currently holding support in the $106,000–$108,000 range, but market signals suggest a potential significant breakout. Options market data shows heightened concerns about short-term downside risks, particularly related to upcoming US employment data, revised BLS data, CPI inflation, and the September 17th Federal Reserve meeting. The current options market skewness is -4.3%, reflecting strong demand for put options and increasing market expectations of a significant drop in Bitcoin prices. Furthermore, technical indicators suggest Bitcoin's trajectory may not be a one-sided decline. With falling US Treasury yields and rising expectations of rate cuts, the Federal Reserve faces its most critical policy test of the year. Market catalysts continue to accumulate, and the trajectory of Bitcoin over the next few days may determine its next phase of growth. Investors should closely monitor relevant data releases and market reactions to capitalize on potential trading opportunities.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.15+1.29%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00118-19.17%
MAY
MAY$0.04209-1.61%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 15:17
Share

Trending News

More

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced a fraud case involving fabricated national projects involving virtual currency, defrauding over 6 million yuan.

PA Daily | Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened; listed company Oblong raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem