$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 01:00
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion.

Table of Contents

  • Developer growth: The real leading indicator
  • Why 2025 may be the year of ecosystem-driven coins
  • A timeline built around execution, not noise
  • Why BlockDAG is worth watching (and holding)

Most Layer 1s promise innovation. Few prepare for it. While the crypto space floods with speculative launches and roadmap buzzwords, BlockDAG is executing a quieter, more deliberate strategy: putting builders first. With an EVM-compatible chain, an active testnet, and open grant rounds already in motion, the project is setting the stage for one of the largest developer onboarding campaigns seen in recent cycles. And it’s doing so before listings, before hype peaks, and before prices explode.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 1

From a distance, BlockDAG might still seem like a fast-moving presale, it has sold over 22.8 billion BDAG coins, attracted over 200,000 holders, and surpassed $303 million in funding. But that capital isn’t sitting idle. It’s being poured directly into infrastructure and incentives aimed at launching the next 1,000 dApps on the network by 2026.

Developer growth: The real leading indicator

In crypto, traders watch price. Founders watch builders. Developer activity is one of the strongest signals of future chain relevance, outpacing short-term TVL spikes or listing announcements. BlockDAG’s team appears to understand this, and the timeline reflects it. Grants are already being awarded in tranches. A global hackathon targeting 3,000 developers is underway. And a no-code dApp builder is live, allowing even non-programmers to begin deploying on the testnet.

This isn’t a future promise; it’s an infrastructure play that is actively onboarding a new wave of users. When projects begin launching from within, not imported through cross-chain incentives, ecosystems start compounding. That’s what made chains like Solana and Avalanche break out in the last cycle, and it’s the dynamic BlockDAG is now seeding.

Why 2025 may be the year of ecosystem-driven coins

By mid-2025, many altcoins will face the same problem: high valuation, but low utility. BlockDAG’s presale, still priced at a limited-time offer of $0.0018 until June 20, stands in sharp contrast. Batch 29 is already priced at $0.0276, with a confirmed listing price of $0.05. That means early buyers could still lock in a 2,660% return if the token hits its batch cap, and an immediate 2,677% ROI from Stage 1 pricing. But those numbers, while impressive, aren’t the full story.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 2

The true long-term upside will come from what people do with BDAG, not just because of it. Developer onboarding ensures that BDAG has actual on-chain activity to support price discovery post-listing. And that’s where the $600 million raise starts to make sense: it’s not just to fund CEX liquidity and launch marketing. It’s to provide ongoing grant support, incentivize app usage, and ensure a robust dApp library is available the moment the mainnet goes live.

A timeline built around execution, not noise

Importantly, BlockDAG hasn’t rushed into its final phases. The six-week countdown to listing hasn’t started yet, contrary to what most meme-hype projects would rush to claim. That’s because this team is prioritizing readiness: onboarding developers, deploying DeFi infrastructure, and allowing its early ecosystem to form before tokens begin trading publicly.

The rollout plan confirms this long game. The vesting smart contract will trigger airdrops two weeks before listing. An exclusive 7-day price discovery phase with a lead exchange will kick off trading. Then, nine more exchanges go live, unlocking global liquidity. But before any of this happens, dApps are being deployed, indexers and oracles are being tested, and grants are being issued.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 3

All signs point to a builder-led launch, not a marketing stunt.

Why BlockDAG is worth watching (and holding)

There’s a reason over 2 million users are already mining BDAG through the X1 app. There’s a reason BDAG has not accepted any VC funding, opting instead for a retail-led launch with no token dilution. And there’s a reason analysts are quietly forecasting it could land in the top 50 market cap rankings post-launch.

BlockDAG’s hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work architecture isn’t just a technical footnote. It’s what enables the chain to hit 2,000–15,000 TPS while maintaining decentralized miner incentives. Combined with EVM compatibility, this gives developers a familiar language on a new kind of infrastructure, one optimized for speed, scalability, and composability.

The grants, the hackathons, the developer tutorials, these aren’t optics. They’re what Ethereum did early, before gas fees spiked and demand outpaced throughput. If BlockDAG succeeds in becoming the platform of choice for builders priced out of Ethereum and bored by BNB, the upside for BDAG holders may be significantly higher than its $0.05 listing suggests.

BlockDAG isn’t just preparing for a token launch, it’s preparing for a software economy. While most projects focus on liquidity and hype, BlockDAG is laying tracks for builders, apps, and users to create long-term network activity. With over 22.8 billion coins sold and a $0.0018 special price still live until June 20, the window to join the ecosystem before it fully activates is narrowing.

This may be the last moment to buy in before the builders finish building, and the rest of the world logs on.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale, website, Telegram, and Discord.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
PANews2025/06/22 22:41
How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you’re planning to build your own blockchain app, there’s one question that inevitably comes&nbsp;first: “How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?” The short answer: it&nbsp;depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you’re a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs&nbsp;Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That’s why pricing isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let’s break down the main cost&nbsp;drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees &amp; scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature&nbsp;Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features&nbsp;include: User authentication &amp;&nbsp;wallets Smart contracts &amp; tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS,&nbsp;Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX:&nbsp;$20K+ 5. Integrations &amp; Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost. For&nbsp;example: Payment gateways (Stripe, Coinbase Commerce) →&nbsp;$5K–$10K Oracles (Chainlink) →&nbsp;$8K+ KYC/AML APIs →&nbsp;$3K–$7K 6. Compliance &amp;&nbsp;Security Blockchain apps handling sensitive data or assets must comply with regulations like GDPR and financial KYC norms. Costs&nbsp;include: Smart contract audits → $5K — $25K Penetration testing → $8K — $15K Compliance certifications → $10K — $50K Hidden Costs Nobody Talks&nbsp;About Even after deployment, costs don’t stop. Here are overlooked expenses: Infrastructure scaling → $1K — $5K/month Ongoing maintenance &amp; version upgrades → ~20% of initial cost&nbsp;annually Security audits after&nbsp;updates User acquisition &amp; marketing costs (critical for&nbsp;dApps) Ignoring these leads to budget overruns&nbsp;later. Real-World Blockchain App Cost Scenarios Let’s simulate three realistic scenarios to give you a clearer&nbsp;picture: How to Optimize Blockchain App Development Costs If you want enterprise-grade results without breaking your budget, here’s how to optimize&nbsp;costs: Build an MVP first — validate before&nbsp;scaling. Use white-label blockchain frameworks where possible. Choose the right consensus mechanism for your&nbsp;goals. Partner with a specialized blockchain development company to avoid costly mistakes. Timeline vs. Cost: What to&nbsp;Expect Your development timeline directly influences cost: FAQs About Blockchain App Development Costs 1. What’s the average cost to develop a blockchain app in&nbsp;2025? Anywhere from $20K to $300K+, depending on complexity, features, and architecture. 2. How long does it take to build a blockchain app? From 3 months for a basic DApp to 18+ months for enterprise solutions. 3. Can I reduce costs using open-source blockchain frameworks? Yes — using frameworks like Hyperledger or Polygon SDK can save 30–40% in initial development. 4. Do I need a smart contract&nbsp;audit? Absolutely. Skipping audits can lead to vulnerabilities costing millions. How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

PANews reported on September 5th that Spectra Markets President Brent Donnelly plans to place buy orders at $94,000 and $82,000 for Bitcoin to prepare for a potential market panic. He noted that the enthusiasm for digital assets as a corporate treasury asset is waning, and the seasonal factors of Bitcoin's halving cycle are turning bearish, which could lead to Bitcoin entering a long-term bear market. Historical data shows that Bitcoin's bull market typically peaks 16 to 18 months after a halving event, followed by a one-year bear market. Given that the last halving occurred in April 2024, this pattern suggests that the current bull market may be nearing its end. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin recently broke below the key support level of $111,982, confirming a breakout from a double top pattern. This level has now become resistance. Meanwhile, the US non-farm payroll data will be released on Friday. If the data is stronger than expected, it could weaken expectations of a Fed rate cut, further suppressing Bitcoin prices.
PANews2025/09/05 15:45
