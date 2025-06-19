Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

By: PANews
2025/06/19 15:15
PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant asset information has now been fully exposed. The group warned that user assets remaining in Nobitex are facing extremely high risks and displayed the details of Nobitex's internal system on social platforms.

Earlier news, the hacker group " Gonjeshke Darande " announced through social media that it would disclose Nobitex's source code and internal network information within 24 hours.

