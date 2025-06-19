Over $90M stolen from Iran’s Nobitex exchange burnt by pro-Israel hacker group

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 12:49
Moonveil
MORE$0.09725-1.95%
Propy
PRO$0.7031+2.56%
Octavia
VIA$0.0142-0.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1046-30.86%

After breaching Iran’s largest crypto exchange, the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande claimed to have destroyed more than $90 million in digital assets taken from Nobitex’s wallets.

In a June 18 update via X, the group said it had burned the funds across multiple blockchains using “vanity addresses” that contain no recoverable private keys, effectively rendering the assets permanently inaccessible.

This follows the high-profile exploit of Nobitex, in which over $90 million in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and other tokens were drained from hot wallets. The attackers had originally framed the breach as a direct response to Nobitex’s alleged role in helping the Iranian regime circumvent sanctions and fund terrorism. 

The group, also known as Predatory Sparrow, tied the hack to ongoing military and cyber tensions between Iran and Israel, which intensified following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran’s nuclear sites days earlier. Blockchain security platforms like Chainalysis quickly confirmed that the stolen assets had not been transferred to mixers or exchanges, but rather to irretrievable addresses with inflammatory labels. 

Some of the addresses included phrases like “FuckIRGCTerroristsNoBiTEX,” targeting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. One Bitcoin wallet used in the attack is provably unspendable due to its invalid checksum. On Ethereum, tokens were sent to the “0x…dead” burn address commonly used to retire supply permanently.

In response, Nobitex issued a fresh statement acknowledging the burn. The exchange said that user assets are safe in cold storage and that the situation is now under control. Nobitex clarified that as a precaution, its staff had also emptied hot wallets. It reiterated that no customer funds would be lost, citing its reserve fund and insurance pool.

The attackers have also threatened to release the source code and internal infrastructure data of Nobitex, which could worsen the situation for Iran’s leading cryptocurrency platform, which has over 11 million users. Gonjeshke Darande warned that any assets left on the platform would be at risk if users did not withdraw immediately.

Despite having no financial motivation, the hack has far-reaching implications. The intentional destruction of more than $90 million worth of digital currency demonstrates how state-level conflicts have turned crypto infrastructure into a new battlefield.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin project Roxom plans to launch Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange in September

Bitcoin project Roxom plans to launch Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange in September

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the Bitcoin project Roxom is preparing to launch a Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange, which is scheduled to go online in September and
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00058+5.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 22:05
Share
How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

Blockchain is no longer an emerging technology — it has become the digital infrastructure powering the next generation of applications. From DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces to supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade platforms, blockchain is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. But if you’re planning to build your own blockchain app, there’s one question that inevitably comes&nbsp;first: “How much does it cost to develop a blockchain app?” The short answer: it&nbsp;depends. Blockchain app development costs vary significantly based on your app type, tech stack, consensus mechanism, integrations, compliance requirements, and team structure. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to estimate costs accurately and make smarter budget decisions — whether you’re a startup, enterprise, or investor. Why Blockchain App Development Costs&nbsp;Vary Unlike traditional web or mobile apps, blockchain apps require specialized architectures, higher security layers, decentralized consensus mechanisms, and often regulatory compliance. That’s why pricing isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here are the average cost ranges based on project complexity: Key Factors That Influence Blockchain App Development Costs To understand where your budget goes, let’s break down the main cost&nbsp;drivers: 1. Type of Blockchain Network Public chains (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon): More expensive due to network fees &amp; scaling solutions. Private chains (Hyperledger, Quorum): Higher upfront setup costs but lower transaction fees. Consortium blockchains: Ideal for enterprises — cost depends on governance complexity. 2. Consensus Mechanism Your consensus model impacts both infrastructure costs and development timelines: 3. Feature&nbsp;Set The more complex your features, the higher the cost. Common blockchain app features&nbsp;include: User authentication &amp;&nbsp;wallets Smart contracts &amp; tokenomics Payment gateway integration Decentralized storage solutions (IPFS,&nbsp;Arweave) KYC/AML compliance modules 4. UI/UX Design Complexity Blockchain apps require intuitive interfaces to onboard non-technical users. Minimalistic design: $5K — $10K High-end enterprise UX:&nbsp;$20K+ 5. Integrations &amp; Third-Party Services From crypto payment processors to oracle networks, third-party integrations add both complexity and cost. For&nbsp;example: Payment gateways (Stripe, Coinbase Commerce) →&nbsp;$5K–$10K Oracles (Chainlink) →&nbsp;$8K+ KYC/AML APIs →&nbsp;$3K–$7K 6. Compliance &amp;&nbsp;Security Blockchain apps handling sensitive data or assets must comply with regulations like GDPR and financial KYC norms. Costs&nbsp;include: Smart contract audits → $5K — $25K Penetration testing → $8K — $15K Compliance certifications → $10K — $50K Hidden Costs Nobody Talks&nbsp;About Even after deployment, costs don’t stop. Here are overlooked expenses: Infrastructure scaling → $1K — $5K/month Ongoing maintenance &amp; version upgrades → ~20% of initial cost&nbsp;annually Security audits after&nbsp;updates User acquisition &amp; marketing costs (critical for&nbsp;dApps) Ignoring these leads to budget overruns&nbsp;later. Real-World Blockchain App Cost Scenarios Let’s simulate three realistic scenarios to give you a clearer&nbsp;picture: How to Optimize Blockchain App Development Costs If you want enterprise-grade results without breaking your budget, here’s how to optimize&nbsp;costs: Build an MVP first — validate before&nbsp;scaling. Use white-label blockchain frameworks where possible. Choose the right consensus mechanism for your&nbsp;goals. Partner with a specialized blockchain development company to avoid costly mistakes. Timeline vs. Cost: What to&nbsp;Expect Your development timeline directly influences cost: FAQs About Blockchain App Development Costs 1. What’s the average cost to develop a blockchain app in&nbsp;2025? Anywhere from $20K to $300K+, depending on complexity, features, and architecture. 2. How long does it take to build a blockchain app? From 3 months for a basic DApp to 18+ months for enterprise solutions. 3. Can I reduce costs using open-source blockchain frameworks? Yes — using frameworks like Hyperledger or Polygon SDK can save 30–40% in initial development. 4. Do I need a smart contract&nbsp;audit? Absolutely. Skipping audits can lead to vulnerabilities costing millions. How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide] was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
RWAX
APP$0.002458-0.16%
Share
Medium2025/09/05 15:12
Share
A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to
Solana
SOL$207.09-0.49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.93+0.43%
XRP
XRP$2.8406-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 22:13
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin project Roxom plans to launch Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange in September

How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Blockchain App? [2025 Pricing Guide]

A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

Spectra Markets President: If the non-farm payroll data is stronger than expected, it may weaken the Fed's interest rate cut expectations and further suppress the BTC price

10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.