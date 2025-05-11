Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

By: PANews
2025/05/11 21:46
MAY
Important news:

  • The U.S. SEC plans to hold the fourth crypto roundtable on May 12, with executives from BlackRock, Fidelity, Nasdaq and others expected to attend;
  • At 20:30 on May 13, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April will be released, which will reflect the latest inflation trend;
  • sns.sol posted on the X platform that the SNS airdrop will start on May 13;
  • VanEck plans to launch a new crypto-related ETF on May 14, providing broad industry investment opportunities through dozens of stocks;
  • Vaulta: EOS tokens will become A tokens on May 14, with a conversion ratio of 1:1;
  • BlockFi urged creditors to claim bankruptcy payouts as soon as possible, with May 15 as the deadline.

May 12

Policy supervision:

The US SEC plans to hold the fourth crypto roundtable on May 12, with executives from BlackRock, Fidelity, Nasdaq and others attending

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Asset Task Force has announced the detailed agenda and guest list for the roundtable meeting scheduled for May 12, "Tokenization: Assets on the Chain - The Intersection of Traditional Finance and Decentralized Finance". The roundtable is part of the SEC's series of crypto asset regulatory activities launched in March and will be held at the SEC headquarters from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time on May 12.

Participants from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission include: Chairman Paul S. Atkins, Director of the Crypto Working Group Office Richard B. Gabbert, Commissioner Hester Peirce, etc.

The agenda includes: Financial Evolution: Capital Markets 2.0, the Future of Tokenization;

Other participants included: Cynthia Lo Bessette (Fidelity), Eun Ah Choi (Nasdaq), Will Geyer (Invesco), Robert Mitchnick (BlackRock), etc.

May 13

Macroeconomics:

20:30, US April unadjusted CPI annual rate/seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate/seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate/unadjusted core CPI annual rate

Project dynamics:

sns.sol: SNS token airdrop starts on May 13

sns.sol posted on the X platform that the SNS airdrop will start on May 13. Currently, the SNS token airdrop allocation query is open. Users will have 90 days to claim the token allocation. Only eligible wallets can claim the tokens. The claim window will officially close on August 11, and all unclaimed tokens will be returned for ecosystem development.

Token unlocking:

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 2:00 a.m. Beijing time on May 13, accounting for 1.82% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$67.5 million.

May 14

Project dynamics:

Metis will launch the Andromeda upgrade on May 14

Metis said that the next round of evolution of MetisL2 will be launched on May 14, when the Andromeda upgrade will be launched, which is the first stage of the evolution of MetisRe Genesis. This upgrade introduces two breakthrough innovations: fraud proof mechanism and data availability migration to the Ethereum mainnet.

Vaulta: EOS tokens will become A tokens on May 14, with a 1:1 exchange ratio

Web3 bank Vaulta (formerly EOS) announced on the X platform that EOS tokens will become A tokens on May 14. The exchange ratio is 1:1, the token economics have not changed, there is no exchange fee, and the exchange can be completed on May 14 through official channels.

According to previous news, E OS transformed into a "web3 bank" and changed its name to Vaulta, planning to launch a new token .

WLFI launched a Snapshot proposal to "airdrop USD1 stablecoin to $WLFI holders", and the voting deadline is May 14

According to the official announcement of World Liberty Financial, it has launched the Snapshot proposal to test the on-chain airdrop function, issuing a small amount of USD1 stablecoin to all eligible $WLFI holders to verify the actual operation of the airdrop system and give back to early supporters. The airdrop will be funded by WLFI and executed through the Ethereum mainnet. The specific amount and eligibility criteria will be announced later. The voting is currently open and will end on May 14. The voting page shows a 100% support rate.

May 15

Macroeconomics:

05:40, 2027 FOMC voting member and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly participated in a fireside chat;

20:40, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered an opening speech at an event;

Project dynamics:

If the new proposal of "Sky replaces MKR as the only governance token" is passed, governance rights will be moved to the new contract starting on May 15

Sky’s core governance design team, Atlas Axis, has submitted a proposal that, if approved, would complete the protocol’s upgrade from MKR to SKY. The shift would make SKY the exclusive governance token and enable staking, unlocking USDS rewards for SKY holders. Sky co-founder Rune Christensen called it a “huge milestone” and believes the proposal could help Sky achieve zero fixed cost transition by the end of 2025. If the proposal is approved, or activated within weeks, SKY will inherit MKR governance voting rights. Existing MKR holders can upgrade to SKY at a fixed exchange rate of 1:24,000, and will be able to vote on governance proposals or delegate to others. Starting September 18, MKR to SKY conversions will face a 1% penalty, which will increase by 1% every three months thereafter. Initially, liquidation will be disabled for the SKY staking vault, which will be restored later. Governance rights will be migrated to the new contract, and the transition will be completed between May 15 and 19 (subject to on-chain voting). As of May 11, the yes vote accounted for 100%.

Obol Collective may launch OBOL token on May 15

The distributed validator technology project Obol Collective may launch its token $OBOL on May 15, 2025. According to previous news, Obol Collective will airdrop 7.5% of OBOL tokens to Ethereum node operators .

BlockFi urges creditors to claim bankruptcy payouts as soon as possible, with May 15 as the deadline

The bankrupt crypto lending platform BlockFi issued an announcement stating that customers must complete asset claiming by May 15, otherwise the unclaimed assets will be distributed to other unsecured creditors in accordance with bankruptcy law. Currently, 97% of US users have claimed compensation, but only 43% of non-US users. The company reminds customers to verify the authenticity of the email and complete the KYC verification process to speed up the payment of compensation.

Token unlocking:

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 15, accounting for 4.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$23 million.

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on May 15, accounting for 1.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$14.5 million.

May 16

Project News:

All American fast food chain Steak 'n Shake stores will accept Bitcoin payments starting May 16

Steak 'n Shake, an American fast food chain, announced that starting from May 16, all its stores will accept Bitcoin payments. The company posted on the social platform X on May 9 that this move will cover more than 100 million customers, and signed it with "Steaktoshi" to say that "this change has just begun." As early as March, the brand launched a vote on "Should Steak 'n Shake accept Bitcoin" through social media, which received a positive response from the crypto community, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Solayer will unlock the second quarter tokens on May 16, 100% of which will be used for ecological incentives and growth

According to the Solayer Foundation announcement, the next round of community tokens will be unlocked on May 16, all of which will be used for second-quarter incentives, early users, InfiniSVM developers and ecosystem development, including native product launches and product growth plans. The foundation said that it will announce token distribution details and new product release plans in May.

The hacker who hacked into the SEC account to announce the approval of the Bitcoin ETF will be sentenced on May 16

Eric Council Jr, a 25-year-old man from Alabama, has admitted to participating in the hack of the SEC's "X" account. In January last year, he posted a fake post on the platform announcing the authorization of the first (spot) Bitcoin ETF. Council pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft and access device fraud in federal court in Washington on Monday. Judge Amy Berman Jackson is scheduled to sentence on May 16. Prosecutors accused Council of using a fake ID and deceiving a local mobile phone store employee to help him hack into the victim's phone. The day before the SEC account was hacked, analysts expected the SEC to announce the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. The hacker's fake post on January 9, 2024 caused the price of Bitcoin to soar. The SEC then confirmed that the announcement was unauthorized, and the price of the cryptocurrency fell. The next day, the SEC officially announced the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF.

Acurast will launch its token sale on CoinList at 1:00 AM on May 16

The decentralized computing network Acurast will start the token sale on CoinList at 1:00 am (Beijing time) on May 16, and the tokens will be 100% unlocked. Acurast uses smartphones to build a decentralized computing platform, and more than 65,000 devices have been connected. The total sales volume is 60 million ACUs, with a unit price of $0.09 and an estimated value of $90 million. The "bottom-up" distribution mechanism is adopted to give priority to small buyers. The sale is not open to specific regions such as the United States and Canada.

Galaxy plans to list on Nasdaq on May 16

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX: GLXY) announced plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 16, 2025. Its special shareholders' meeting on May 9 approved the reorganization and re-registration plan , which still needs to be finally approved by Nasdaq. If it goes smoothly, the reorganized US company Galaxy Digital Inc. will be traded on Nasdaq under the code GLXY, while retaining its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the short term. CEO Mike Novogratz said the move will provide Galaxy with a new growth platform, expand its investor base, and better serve the digital asset and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Existing OTC market BRPHF shares will be converted to Nasdaq GLXY shares, and shareholders will not have to pay migration fees. The re-registration documents and voting materials have been submitted to the US SEC and Canadian SEDAR platforms.

Token unlocking:

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on May 16, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$42.7 million.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 16, accounting for 1.35% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$17.9 million.

May 17

Project dynamics:

Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

Terra officially issued a reminder on the X platform that the deadline for submitting cryptocurrency loss claims to the Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. Liquidation Trust Fund is 23:59 ET on May 16, 2025 (11:59 Beijing time on May 17, 2025). Creditors must submit their eligible cryptocurrency loss claims before this date. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Resolv: Registration for the RESOLV Token Genesis Event is now live and ends on May 17th

The Resolv Foundation announced on X Platform that the RESOLV Token Genesis Event registration is now live, which is a necessary step to participate in the airdrop. The deadline is 7:59 on May 17th, Beijing time. The snapshot of Season 1 was taken at 7:59 on May 9th, Beijing time. Unregistered users will not be able to participate in the subsequent claiming process. After the registration is completed, a Sybil check will be conducted to verify eligibility. After the check is completed, the claiming page will be immediately open and valid for 30 days.

Token unlocking:

Avalanche (AVAX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 17, accounting for 0.4% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$41.3 million.

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on May 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.3 million.

May 18

Token unlocking:

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 18, accounting for 6.63% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.4 million.

Specific time to be determined

Policy supervision:

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to hold a closed-door roundtable meeting with the crypto industry next week

According to former TechCrunch reporter Jacquelyn Melinek, the U.S. Treasury Department plans to hold several private roundtable meetings with members of the crypto industry next week, with topics covering decentralized finance (DeFi), banking, cybersecurity and other crypto ecological fields.

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

When the capital flywheel stops, how can DAT survive the collapse?

Assuming the initial collapse of DATs is inevitable, how should investors respond? What strategies should be adopted? What algorithms and standards are in place? Are there any successful cases in the market? What are their core competitive advantages? Reading Guide: 1. For those who haven’t read the previous article, I suggest you read: “ What to do after the cut? Decoding the anti-fragility mechanism and breakthrough code of DAT companies ” 2. If you just want to see the case analysis, you can read on. Part 4: The truth about “moat” and the future of the DAT model After understanding the operating mechanisms and risks of "crypto-equity," a core question emerges: What is the long-term competitiveness and "moat" of DAT companies? Where will they go in the future? 4.1. The truth behind moats: a “capital flywheel” reliant on market sentiment DATs' true moat doesn't stem from their business itself, but rather from a highly contextual and fragile financing advantage . Their core competitiveness lies in the powerful cycle of liquidity and financing costs: "Funding capacity → Purchase more tokens → Increase investor return expectations → Attract more liquidity → Reduce financing costs → Further enhance financing capacity ." This mechanism, known as the "capital flywheel," is essential to understanding their business model. Positive cycle (in a bull market): This flywheel can generate strong positive driving force in a bull market. High premiums are fuel: The company's stock price is traded at a price higher than the net value (NAV) of the digital assets it holds, forming an "equity premium" (mNAV Premium). This premium is the key fuel to start the entire flywheel. Financing capabilities are activated: With high premiums, companies can conduct "accretive" financing by issuing new shares or low-interest convertible bonds. That is, they can use highly valued shares to exchange funds for more digital assets, thereby expanding their balance sheet without diluting or even increasing the value of each share. Liquidity and low cost: When market sentiment is high and stock liquidity is excellent, companies can easily sell a large number of new shares on the open market without causing too much impact on the price, which greatly reduces the friction cost of financing. "Buy, buy, buy" strengthens the narrative: the company will use the funds raised to continuously buy more digital assets, which not only increases the company's net asset value, but also strengthens its market narrative as a "growth engine", attracting more investors, further pushing up stock prices and premiums, and forming a powerful positive feedback loop. Reverse destruction (in a bear market): However, this powerful engine has a fatal weakness: it is completely dependent on continued bull market sentiment and high stock premiums. Once the market turns, the flywheel will quickly reverse and turn into a "death spiral": Premium disappears and fuel is exhausted: When the underlying coin price falls, the share price of the "coin stock" will fall even more sharply, causing its mNAV premium to shrink rapidly or even turn into a discount. Financing is frozen: Once the premium disappears, any financing through additional stock issuance becomes dilutive. At this point, the company can no longer raise value-added financing, and its core growth story collapses. Financing—its only moat—is instantly dried up. Negative feedback loop: The depletion of financing channels and the collapse of the growth narrative will trigger panic selling among investors, further suppressing stock prices, forming a vicious cycle, and may eventually lead to a collapse of stock prices. Therefore, DATs’ moat is extremely narrow and unstable, as it is completely dependent on the fickle capital market sentiment. Once market sentiment reverses and the premium disappears, this moat will dry up in an instant, and the company will lose its only competitive advantage. 4.2. Comparative case studies: Strategy in practice and variation Despite the similarity of the basic model, different DATs exhibit significant differences in the specific strategic execution, which reflects their different understandings of their own positioning, market environment and regulatory constraints. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) - Radical Pioneer As the pioneer of this model, MicroStrategy's strategy is the most radical. Not only does it make extensive use of various debt instruments (such as convertible bonds) to maximize leverage, but its founder, Michael Saylor, has also built a "soft moat" for the company through his powerful personal brand and persistent evangelism. He has successfully tied MicroStrategy to Bitcoin, making it the most recognizable Bitcoin proxy stock among global investors. This brand recognition has, to a certain extent, solidified its mNAV premium. Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T) - A nimble international adapter Metaplanet’s case study demonstrates how the DAT model can be innovated and adapted to specific country or regional market conditions. Its strategy cleverly leverages Japan’s unique macro and regulatory environment: Yen Carry Trade: Against the backdrop of the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates for a long time, Metaplanet borrows yen at near-zero cost and converts it into BTC, which is expected to appreciate in the long term, thereby engaging in macro arbitrage. "Moving Strike Warrants": Because Japanese regulations prohibit the ATM (Automated Transaction Management) issuance mechanism common in the US stock market, Metaplanet innovatively utilizes warrants with a strike price tied to the previous day's closing price. This design ensures that the warrants are exercised only if the stock price rises, achieving a dilutive financing effect similar to an ATM, even at a high stock price. Tax Advantages: Japan imposes a high, progressive tax on gains from direct cryptocurrency holdings, while capital gains tax rates on investments in stocks are much lower (approximately 20%). This tax differential makes it more tax-advantaged for Japanese investors to indirectly hold BTC through the purchase of Metaplanet shares than to directly purchase BTC, creating localized demand for its shares. Semler Scientific (SMLR) - Cautious Business Integrator Semler Scientific represents a more conservative strategy—a "slow money" model. The company plans to leverage the stable cash flow generated by its core healthcare business to gradually and prudently acquire Bitcoin, aiming to accumulate assets that are more "accretive" to shareholders. This model is theoretically more sustainable because it doesn't rely entirely on external financing. However, the challenge is that the company's core business is facing growth bottlenecks and regulatory pressure, complicating its narrative of generating sufficient cash flow to support large-scale Bitcoin purchases. Tron Inc. (TRON) - Reverse Merger vs. Hybrid Model The case of Tron Inc. illustrates an unconventional path to going public and business structure. Formerly SRM Entertainment, the company entered the public markets through a reverse merger with TRON DAO and changed its name to Tron Inc. This strategy enabled it to quickly become a Nasdaq-listed company and focus on building a treasury reserve of TRX tokens. Its uniqueness lies in its hybrid business model: it retains its original business of designing and manufacturing custom merchandise for major entertainment venues such as Disney and Universal Studios, while also pioneering a blockchain treasury strategy. In addition, the company actively uses its TRX reserves for staking, generating annualized returns of up to 10% through platforms such as JustLend, which provides non-dilutive cash flow to its operations. (From a bird's eye view, the $TRX token does not leave the Tron network.) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) - Aggressive Ethereum Whale BitMine (BTMR) represents a radical expansion of the DAT model into assets beyond BTC. The company has transitioned from BTC mining to focus on becoming the world's largest enterprise holder of Ethereum (ETH), with an ambitious goal of holding 5% of all ETH in circulation. Its strategy is characterized by an astonishingly rapid fundraising, amassing a multi-billion dollar ETH reserve in a short period of time through large-scale private placements (PIPEs) and equity financing. This aggressive accumulation strategy has attracted high-profile investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Stanley Druckenmiller, and is chaired by Fundstrat's Tom Lee. However, BMMR's stock price performance has been extremely volatile, experiencing surges of thousands of percentage points followed by sharp corrections, highlighting its high-risk, high-reward nature. Because its core mining business generates minimal revenue and is loss-making, its valuation is almost entirely driven by market expectations of ETH prices and confidence in its ability to raise capital. Comparative Analysis of Major DATs Strategies 4.3. The next evolution: “productive finance” Faced with the inherent fragility of passive holding strategies, the DAT model is undergoing an important evolution, namely, from "passive treasury" to "productive treasury". Traditional Bitcoin treasury strategies are essentially passive "digital gold" strategies, where the asset itself does not generate any cash flow. The "productive treasury" model, on the other hand, focuses on holding digital assets that can generate income through network-native mechanisms, primarily public blockchain tokens that use the POS consensus mechanism, such as ETH and SOL. By staking their ETH or SOL holdings, companies can earn token-denominated rewards directly from the protocol. This staking income is an endogenous, crypto-native "interest" that is independent of traditional credit markets and provides companies with a stable, non-dilutive source of cash flow. The emergence of this model signals the potential for DATs to transition from pure financial engineering vehicles to operating companies with genuine crypto-native businesses. For example, companies like DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) are focusing on accumulating SOL and generating staking income by operating validator nodes. (TRON Inc. is also at the forefront of this era.) This evolution toward "productive finance" is a strategic response to the reality that the moat of the passive holding model is too fragile. By generating endogenous cash flow that is decoupled from capital market sentiment, these companies are attempting to build a wider and deeper economic moat, thereby reducing their extreme dependence on financing capabilities during bull markets and providing a more solid foundation for their long-term survival and development. Part 5: Summary - Seeing the Essence Through the Fog Investors looking to invest in such companies must move beyond viewing them as simple "crypto-asset stocks" and instead evaluate them as highly speculative, actively managed leveraged funds. Their ultimate performance depends on the complex interaction of four core variables: Price performance of the underlying crypto asset: This is the basis for determining the company's net asset value (NAV). Management's financial engineering capabilities: how quickly, cheaply, and with minimal dilution the company can raise capital and convert it into assets. Stock market sentiment: This is the key to determining the company's mNAV premium level, which directly affects its financing ability and the strength of the "flywheel effect". Net crypto asset holdings per share : This determines the level of crypto assets allocated to each share. Taking Strategy InBTC as an example, when evaluating crypto-equities, it’s important to monitor the following key indicators, rather than just focusing on the company’s announced total BTC holdings: Cryptocurrency content per share (fully diluted): This is the most important metric for measuring shareholders' true exposure. Investors should closely track its historical trends to determine whether a company's financing activities are accretive or devaluable over the long term. Analysis of Dilution and BTC Per Share for Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Trends in the mNAV premium: Is it expanding or contracting? A continued contraction in the premium is a clear sign of weakening market confidence and increasing risk. Comparing it with peers and related ETFs can help assess whether its valuation is reasonable. Financing/Secondary Offering Terms: Carefully examine the specific terms of each bond issuance or secondary offering, including the conversion price and interest rate of convertible bonds, as well as the size and price of any ATM program. These details reveal the company's future dilution risk and financial pressures. Know that it is so, and know why it is so. The "capital flywheel" that drives DATs' stock prices soaring during bull markets is also the fundamental reason for their accelerated decline during bear markets. Their core business model—leveraging high stock price premiums to finance the purchase of more assets—is inherently a double-edged sword. This extreme reliance on capital market sentiment means their fate is closely tied to cyclical market fluctuations. May we always maintain a sense of awe for the market.
PANews2025/09/05 17:00
Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Public Companies Surpass 1 Million Bitcoin as Corporate Holdings Continue Growing

Highlights: Corporate Bitcoin holdings surpass 1 million BTC, totaling over $111 billion in value. Only 5.2% of BTC remains outside major holders, with firms targeting massive future accumulations. Ethereum gains attention from corporate treasuries, while BTC market cap remains above $2 trillion. Public companies have now accumulated over 1 million Bitcoin, highlighting the growing focus on BTC to reinforce financial stability. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported on Thursday that the total holdings have reached 1,000,698 BTC, with a combined value exceeding $111 billion. Since August 2020, more public companies have steadily added Bitcoin to their treasuries. Michael Saylor’s company led the way by adopting a corporate Bitcoin strategy, inspiring 184 other public firms to hold BTC. While miners like MARA Holdings were early accumulators, Saylor’s firm remains the largest holder with 636,505 BTC. MARA Holdings follows in second place with 52,477 BTC, having mined 705 BTC in August. BREAKING: Total #Bitcoin held by publicly traded companies globally just passed 1,000,000 BTC. Nearly 5% of all the BTC that will ever be pic.twitter.com/LVGGYbGBfQ — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 4, 2025 Supply Distribution and Future Targets Only 5.2% of Bitcoin remains outside major holders. More company purchases could lower the available supply. Metaplanet aims to secure 210,000 BTC by 2027, and Semler Scientific plans 105,000 BTC, over ten and twenty times their present amounts. Despite ongoing purchases by public companies, crypto exchanges and ETF issuers continue to hold the biggest Bitcoin share at 1.62 million BTC. Governments possess 526,363 BTC, private companies 295,015 BTC, and crypto protocols control 242,866 BTC, leaving 16.2 million BTC under individual ownership. Market Comparison and Institutional Trends Recently, several companies revealed plans to include Ethereum in their corporate treasury. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a fixed supply of 21 million, but its multiple uses and Proof-of-Stake system help lower the amount of ETH actively circulating. BTC’s total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, compared with Ethereum’s $518 billion.  Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, referred to Ethereum as the “Wall Street token,” highlighting its role in stablecoin transactions and its potential to challenge Bitcoin. Institutional interest in Ethereum is also visible through ETF activity, with ETH-focused ETFs receiving nearly $4 billion in inflows during the last month. Analysts suggest that while BTC remains dominant, Ethereum continues gaining attention as an alternative digital asset for institutional investors. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x — VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Bitcoin Profit Levels Show Slight Pullback Bitcoin currently trades at $112,623, showing a 2% increase in the past 24 hours. Data from Glassnode shows that the mid-August rally brought all Bitcoin supply into profit. Maintaining such levels needs continuous capital inflows to counter ongoing profit-taking, a condition that usually does not last long. Glassnode explained in its latest The Week Onchain Report that this trend is often measured by the 0.95 quantile cost basis, which marks the point where 95% of Bitcoin supply is in profit. The recent strong run lasted about three and a half months, with most of Bitcoin’s supply, over 95%, in profit. On August 19, Bitcoin fell below that level as the market showed “demand finally showed signs of exhaustion,” the intelligence firm said. Right now, roughly 90% of Bitcoin supply is profitable, sitting between the 0.85 and 0.95 quantile cost basis, or about $104,100 to $114,300. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/05 17:10
FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push

TLDR: FalconX will support USDe, the third-largest stablecoin by supply, across spot, derivatives, and custody services. Institutional clients gain access to OTC liquidity for USDe and collateral options in select credit and derivatives trades. Ethena’s USDe runs on a delta-neutral strategy, creating portable yield across both DeFi and traditional finance systems. FalconX will provide liquidity [...] The post FalconX Opens Doors to USDe Stablecoin in Major Liquidity Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 17:28
