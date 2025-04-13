Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

By: PANews
2025/04/13 18:19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.387+0.39%

Important news:

  • Binance will launch KERNEL at 20:00 on April 14
  • Layer1 blockchain Shardeum will be launched on April 15
  • On-chain connectivity solution WalletConnect will launch native WCT token on April 15
  • Trump Tokens Worth $342 Million to Be Unlocked on April 18
  • NEAR Foundation’s independent entity Nuffle Labs has changed its name to MoreMarkets, which plans to launch its mainnet beta on April 19.

April 14

Policy supervision:

Trump invites El Salvador's president to visit White House on April 14

Trump recently sent a letter to Salvadoran President Bukele, thanking him for his cooperation in combating illegal immigration and highly praising the use of the new super prison to detain Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members. Trump said Bukele showed "real leadership" and invited him to pay an official visit to the White House on April 14 to explore ways for cooperation and mutual support between the two sides.

Policy supervision:

EU considers suspending retaliatory measures against U.S. tariffs scheduled for April 15 for 90 days

According to Jinshi, EU diplomats said the EU is considering suspending its countermeasures against US tariffs scheduled for April 15 for 90 days.

Project dynamics:

Layer1 blockchain Shardeum will be launched on April 15

Layer1 blockchain Shardeum officially announced that its world's first EVM-based automatic expansion blockchain mainnet will be officially launched on April 15, 2025. Earlier news, Shardeum launched an airdrop event before the launch of the mainnet, and airdrop registration is now online .

Vitalik: The Ethereum Story will be released on Apple TV and Prime Video on April 15

The crypto documentary "Vitalik: The Story of Ethereum" will be released on Apple TV and Prime Video on April 15. "Vitalik: The Story of Ethereum" records Buterin and the community of Ethereum builders' struggle for an open Internet.

Russia's VK will shut down its NFT platform on April 15, and users need to migrate their assets as soon as possible

Russian social media giant VK announced that it will close its NFT marketplace "VK NFT Hub" on April 15 due to continued financial losses. VK's net loss in 2024 reached 94.9 billion rubles (about 1.1 billion US dollars), nearly three times that of 2023. The company recommends that users migrate NFTs to external wallets before the closure, otherwise they will lose access.

WalletConnect to Launch WCT Token on April 15

On-chain connectivity solution WalletConnect will launch its native WCT token on April 15. The launch is managed by the WalletConnect Foundation, which aims to promote the decentralization of the WalletConnect network with WCT at its core. Token holders can propose, discuss and make decisions on the introduction of fees in the long-term economic model of the network through the governance mechanism. WCT tokens are not only used to incentivize network use, but also give holders staking and governance rights.

According to the WCT white paper, the token will not be immediately transferable, and the trading time will be decided by the WalletConnect Foundation and token holders voting. The white paper points out that "network functionality, long-term planning, ecosystem development, and infrastructure protection" are the reasons why the token is not immediately transferable. The distribution of WCT supply is: 27% belongs to the WCT Foundation, 18.5% is used for airdrop activities, 18.5% is allocated to the team, 17.5% is used for rewards, 11.5% is allocated to investors, and 7% is allocated to core developers. The tokens of developers, teams, and investors have a four-year unlocking period and a one-year lock-up period. The airdrop activities will be carried out in stages in the next few years.

Token unlocking:

Connex (CONX) will unlock approximately 4.33 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on April 15, accounting for 376.3% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$77 million;

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on April 15, accounting for 4.37% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1,670.

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on April 15, accounting for 1.14% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$990;

Onyxcoin (XCN) will unlock about 29,600 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 15, accounting for 0.89% of the current circulation and worth about $580;

April 16

Token unlocking:

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on April 16, accounting for 2.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$28.5 million;

April 17

Token unlocking:

deBridge (DBR) will unlock approximately 1.14 billion tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 17, accounting for 63.24% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$26.5 million;

Omni Network (OMNI) will unlock approximately 8.21 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on April 17, accounting for 42.89% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$1,630.

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock about 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on April 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth about US$680;

April 18

Token unlocking:

Trump Tokens Worth $342 Million to Be Unlocked on April 18

The official meme coin of US President Donald Trump will unlock $342 million worth of vested tokens at 8 am on April 18. According to Tokenomist data, 40 million Trump tokens will be released in a cliff unlock, which means that these tokens will be available all at once. Given that these tokens are currently trading at around $8, this unlock means that about $321 million of supply will flood the market at once.

Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock about 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 18, accounting for 4.65% of the current circulation, with a value of about US$81 million;

QuantixAI (QAI) will unlock approximately 566,000 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 18, accounting for 3960.24% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$49.9 million;

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 18, accounting for 17.5% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1,310.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 18, accounting for 1.37% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1,060.

April 19

NEAR Foundation’s independent entity Nuffle Labs has changed its name to MoreMarkets, which plans to launch its mainnet beta on April 19.

Nuffle Labs, an independent entity derived from the NEAR Foundation, has changed its name to MoreMarkets and transformed itself to create a comprehensive liquidity market. MoreMarkets aims to create yield opportunities for XRP, DOGE and other non-EVM tokens on different DEXs without leaving their original networks. The company is developing a DeFi stack that combines deposit vaults, cross-chain messaging, and yield aggregation to help these assets provide liquidity for DEXs and other active DeFi chains. MoreMarkets plans to launch its mainnet beta on April 19. The NEAR Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to building the NEAR ecosystem. MoreMarkets (formerly known as Nuffle Labs) aims to develop products such as NEAR's data availability layer, NEAR fast finality layer, and more. In June 2024, MoreMarkets received $13 million in strategic financing.

Token unlocking:

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 15.53 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 19, accounting for 25.72% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$35.25 million;

April 20

None

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
Solana
SOL$206.44-0.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,386.48+1.41%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.15+2.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.04691+2.67%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009733-0.87%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0243+1.71%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share
The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. Superintelligence Has The Potential to Begin a New Era of Personal Empowerment By @zuck [ 3 Min read ] Mark Zuckerberg details why superintelligence will help humanity accelerate its pace of progress. But it will also be a tool for personal empowerment, he says. Read More. SafePaper Exposes Hidden VPN Ties Behind “Best VPN” Rankings By @alexcole [ 3 Min read ] SafePaper reveals hidden ties shaping “best VPN” rankings, exposing affiliate deals and media ownership that mislead consumers. Read More. MCP vs A2A - A Complete Deep Dive By @mayankc [ 29 Min read ] Deep technical analysis comparing Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols with updated code examples, security insights, and future stan Read More. Embedded Gen AI: Smarter Predictive Maintenance Apps for Manufacturing By @indium [ 7 Min read ] Embedded generative AI solutions directly integrate advanced generative or AI models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM. Read More. How AI Reasoning Mirrors Borges' Library of Babel By @mirrorspace [ 10 Min read ] Do transformer-based LLMs really show emergent understanding? Probably not! A higher-level look at model outputs vindicates the "glorified autocomplete" take. Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? By @javiermateos [ 8 Min read ] Can blockchains really be immutable? A deep dive into 51% attacks, regulatory censorship, and the hidden forces shaping Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum. Read More. Vibe-Coding's Missing Piece is Vibe-Testing By @@javar97 [ 8 Min read ] What to expect from AI-powered quality assurance services? The most reasonable approach comes from crowd-testing platforms. Read More. The Next Crypto Bull Run By @btcwire [ 3 Min read ] Read More. Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me By @drewchapin [ 5 Min read ] Wikipedia is the internet’s true power broker and the backbone of AI. Here’s why it defines your digital reputation, and how not to be left behind. Read More. The Only Marketers Who Should Fear AI Are the Lazy Ones By @hacker53037367 [ 7 Min read ] AI won’t replace marketers—it will replace mediocrity. Discover why creativity, meaning, and strategy keep marketing alive in the age of AI. Read More. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains… Read More. The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winston's research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. How I Cut AWS Compute Costs by 70% with a Multi-Arch EKS Cluster and Karpenter By @svetlanadevops [ 11 Min read ] Learn how we built a multi-arch EKS cluster with Karpenter &amp; Spot Instances, cutting AWS compute costs by 70% and scaling in under 20 seconds. Read More. Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More. Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game By @serjey [ 8 Min read ] Balance optimization in War Robots, an 11+ years old game. Core and meta balances optimization Read More. How Character.AI Lost Millions of its Users: A Case Study of Negligence By @OurAI [ 11 Min read ] Character.AI, an erstwhile giant of chatbot hosting, eventually declined because of neglectful management and out-of-touch updates. Read More. VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion By @wicked-racing [ 5 Min read ] Adding VR to a sim racing rig can improve your driving skills, increase immersion, and make sim racing more like a real-world experience. Read More. HackQuest Acquires BuidlBox to Accelerate Web3 Developer Ecosystem Growth By @jonstojanjournalist [ 3 Min read ] HackQuest acquires BuidlBox to merge Web3 education with hackathons, creating a global hub for developers to learn, build, and launch decentralized apps. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/05 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry

PA Daily | Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer; Binance Alpha launches SOON and Xterio