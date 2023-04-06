Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

By: PANews
2023/04/06 12:01
Edge
EDGE$0.40788+0.93%

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

ETHTaipei, the highly anticipated Taipei Ethereum Developer Conference, with Gnosis Chain as the title sponsor, is set to take place at the POPOP Taipei from April 21-25, attracting numerous renowned international developers and teams to participate. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.

The five-day event will include a three-day hackathon and a two-day conference. Topics will center around Ethereum, ZK, DeFi, and Security, providing Taiwanese and international developers with the most direct communication opportunities.

Vitalik to Share Ethereum's Roadmap

ETHTaipei is hosting many high-profile speakers and guests, with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin being the most anticipated. On the first day of the conference (April 24th), he will serve as the opening keynote speaker, sharing his vision and outlook for the future of blockchain and Ethereum, and engaging in Q&A through a livestream with the audience.

The recent Ethereum Shanghai upgrade is expected to be completed by mid-April, which will help improve the performance and scalability of the Ethereum network. At ETHTaipei, Vitalik will have the opportunity to share more about Ethereum's long-term roadmap and his views on the development of the entire blockchain ecosystem. This will be a valuable learning and inspirational opportunity for blockchain technology enthusiasts and developers.

Tenderly, Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops

In addition to the stellar lineup of speakers, ETHTaipei will also seize the opportunity to invite internationally renowned teams to lead workshops, allowing participants to delve into the latest tools and techniques.

Workshops will include the "War Room" prepared by the well-known Ethereum transaction analysis platform Tenderly, where participants can simulate and learn how to find vulnerabilities and mitigate losses under time pressure during hacker attacks. Additionally, the renowned client team Nethermind will share the mechanism and usage of their in-house developed Solidity-to-Cairo Transpiler. Top-tier auditing firm Trail of Bits will also be hosting a workshop on how to use Fuzzer to find security vulnerabilities.

Moreover, workshops on ZK and Beacon Chain Client will be held, allowing developers to elevate their technical skills.

ETHTaipei Event Information

Date: April 21-25, 2023

Venue: POPOP Taipei, Taiwan

Tickets and event information: https://ethtaipei.org/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hana

[email protected]

+886 975 856 705

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2.472+2.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0624+3.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012131-4.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Share
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$209.55+0.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.49+3.87%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001564+5.24%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Share
Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-battles-112500-resistance-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016478-3.63%
Aethir
ATH$0.03123+3.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 19:25
Share

Trending News

More

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

21Shares spot SUI ETF remains pending as SEC reviews rules for altcoin ETFs