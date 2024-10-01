WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

नामWHITE

रैंकNo.223

मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेज मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

मार्केट शेयर%

ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम/मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन (24 घंटे)0.00%

बाज़ार में उपलब्ध राशि650,000,000,000

अधिकतम आपूर्ति1,000,000,000,000

कुल आपूर्ति1,000,000,000,000

सर्कुलेशन रेट0.65%

जारी करने की तारीख--

वह मूल्य जिस पर ऐसेट पहली बार जारी किया गया था--

अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर0.002454836077443205,2025-06-01

सबसे कम कीमत0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

पब्लिक ब्लॉकचेनETH

परिचयWhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

क्षेत्र

सोशल मीडिया

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceअस्वीकरण: डेटा cmc द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जाता है और उसे निवेश संबंधी सलाह नहीं मानना चाहिए.