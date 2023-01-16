PAW

$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

नामPAW

रैंकNo.1318

मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेज मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

मार्केट शेयर%

ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम/मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन (24 घंटे)0.00%

बाज़ार में उपलब्ध राशि947,958,529,404,516

अधिकतम आपूर्ति1,000,000,000,000,000

कुल आपूर्ति1,000,000,000,000,000

सर्कुलेशन रेट0.9479%

जारी करने की तारीख--

वह मूल्य जिस पर ऐसेट पहली बार जारी किया गया था--

अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04

सबसे कम कीमत0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16

पब्लिक ब्लॉकचेनETH

परिचय$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

क्षेत्र

सोशल मीडिया

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceअस्वीकरण: डेटा cmc द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जाता है और उसे निवेश संबंधी सलाह नहीं मानना चाहिए.

MEXC, क्रिप्टो तक पहुँचने का आपका सबसे आसान तरीका है. क्रिप्टो खरीदने, उसे ट्रेड करने और कमाने के लिए दुनिया के अग्रणी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज को एक्सप्लोर करें. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH सहित 3,000 ऑल्टकॉइन को ट्रेड करें.MEXC, क्रिप्टो तक पहुँचने का आपका सबसे आसान तरीका है. क्रिप्टो खरीदने, उसे ट्रेड करने और कमाने के लिए दुनिया के अग्रणी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज को एक्सप्लोर करें. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH सहित 3,000 ऑल्टकॉइन को ट्रेड करें.
सर्च करें
पसंदीदा
PAW/USDT
PAW
----
--
24 घंटे में उच्चतम
--
24 घंटे में न्यूनतम
--
24 घंटे में वॉल्यूम (PAW)
--
24 घंटे में राशि (USDT)
--
चार्ट
जानकारी
ऑर्डर बुक
मार्केट ट्रेड
ऑर्डर बुक
मार्केट ट्रेड
ऑर्डर बुक
मार्केट ट्रेड
मार्केट ट्रेड
स्पॉट
ओपन ऑर्डर（0）
ऑर्डर हिस्ट्री
ट्रेड हिस्ट्री
ओपन पोज़ीशन (0)
MEXC, क्रिप्टो तक पहुँचने का आपका सबसे आसान तरीका है. क्रिप्टो खरीदने, उसे ट्रेड करने और कमाने के लिए दुनिया के अग्रणी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज को एक्सप्लोर करें. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH सहित 3,000 ऑल्टकॉइन को ट्रेड करें.MEXC, क्रिप्टो तक पहुँचने का आपका सबसे आसान तरीका है. क्रिप्टो खरीदने, उसे ट्रेड करने और कमाने के लिए दुनिया के अग्रणी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एक्सचेंज को एक्सप्लोर करें. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH सहित 3,000 ऑल्टकॉइन को ट्रेड करें.
PAW/USDT
--
--
‎--
24 घंटे में उच्चतम
--
24 घंटे में न्यूनतम
--
24 घंटे में वॉल्यूम (PAW)
--
24 घंटे में राशि (USDT)
--
चार्ट
ऑर्डर बुक
मार्केट ट्रेड
जानकारी
ओपन ऑर्डर（0）
ऑर्डर हिस्ट्री
ट्रेड हिस्ट्री
ओपन पोज़ीशन (0)
Loading...