PAW

$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

नामPAW

रैंकNo.1318

मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेज मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

मार्केट शेयर%

ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम/मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन (24 घंटे)0.00%

बाज़ार में उपलब्ध राशि947,958,529,404,516

अधिकतम आपूर्ति1,000,000,000,000,000

कुल आपूर्ति1,000,000,000,000,000

सर्कुलेशन रेट0.9479%

जारी करने की तारीख--

वह मूल्य जिस पर ऐसेट पहली बार जारी किया गया था--

अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04

सबसे कम कीमत0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16

पब्लिक ब्लॉकचेनETH

क्षेत्र

सोशल मीडिया

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceअस्वीकरण: डेटा cmc द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जाता है और उसे निवेश संबंधी सलाह नहीं मानना चाहिए.