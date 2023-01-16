PAW
$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.
नामPAW
रैंकNo.1318
मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00
पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेज मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00
मार्केट शेयर%
ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम/मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन (24 घंटे)0.00%
बाज़ार में उपलब्ध राशि947,958,529,404,516
अधिकतम आपूर्ति1,000,000,000,000,000
कुल आपूर्ति1,000,000,000,000,000
सर्कुलेशन रेट0.9479%
जारी करने की तारीख--
वह मूल्य जिस पर ऐसेट पहली बार जारी किया गया था--
अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04
सबसे कम कीमत0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16
पब्लिक ब्लॉकचेनETH
