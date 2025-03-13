OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
नामOIK
रैंकNo.1277
मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00
पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेज मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00
मार्केट शेयर%
ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम/मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन (24 घंटे)0.46%
बाज़ार में उपलब्ध राशि216,885,000
अधिकतम आपूर्ति1,000,000,000
कुल आपूर्ति1,000,000,000
सर्कुलेशन रेट0.2168%
जारी करने की तारीख--
वह मूल्य जिस पर ऐसेट पहली बार जारी किया गया था--
अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
सबसे कम कीमत0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
पब्लिक ब्लॉकचेनETH
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceअस्वीकरण: डेटा cmc द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जाता है और उसे निवेश संबंधी सलाह नहीं मानना चाहिए.