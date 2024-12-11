MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

नामMYSTERY

रैंकNo.2337

मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

पूरी तरह से डाइल्यूटेज मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन$0.00

मार्केट शेयर%

ट्रेडिंग वॉल्यूम/मार्केट कैपिटलाइज़ेशन (24 घंटे)0.00%

बाज़ार में उपलब्ध राशि420,690,000,000,000

अधिकतम आपूर्ति420,690,000,000,000

कुल आपूर्ति420,690,000,000,000

सर्कुलेशन रेट1%

जारी करने की तारीख--

वह मूल्य जिस पर ऐसेट पहली बार जारी किया गया था--

अब तक का सबसे उच्च स्तर0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

सबसे कम कीमत0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

पब्लिक ब्लॉकचेनETH

परिचयMatt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

क्षेत्र

सोशल मीडिया

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceअस्वीकरण: डेटा cmc द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जाता है और उसे निवेश संबंधी सलाह नहीं मानना चाहिए.