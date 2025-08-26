Tokery Finance מחיר (TOFI)
+0.68%
-6.10%
+1.23%
+1.23%
Tokery Finance (TOFI) המחיר בזמן אמת של הוא --. במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, TOFI נסחר בטווח שבין שפל של $ 0 לבין שיא של $ 0, מה שמעיד על תנודתיות פעילה בשוק. TOFIהשיא ההיסטורי של המחיר הוא $ 0.0041742, בעוד שהשפל ההיסטורי שלו הוא $ 0.
מבחינת ביצועים לטווח קצר, TOFI השתנה ב +0.68% במהלך השעה האחרונה, -6.10% במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, ו+1.23% ב-7 הימים האחרונים. זה מספק לך סקירה מהירה של מגמות המחיר האחרונות והדינמיקה של השוק ב-MEXC.
שווי השוק הנוכחי של Tokery Finance הוא $ 18.17K, עם נפח מסחר ב-24 השעות האחרונות של --. ההיצע במחזור של TOFI הוא 914.00M, עם היצע כולל של 1000000000.0. שוויו המדולל המלא (FDV) הוא $ 19.88K.
במהלך היום, השינוי במחיר של Tokery Financeל USDהיה $ 0.
ב-30 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלTokery Finance ל USDהיה . $ 0.
ב-60 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר שלTokery Finance ל USDהיה $ 0.
ב-90 הימים האחרונים, השינוי במחיר של Tokery Financeל USDהיה $ 0.
|תְקוּפָה
|לשנות (USD)
|לשנות (%)
|הַיוֹם
|$ 0
|-6.10%
|30 ימים
|$ 0
|-5.95%
|60 ימים
|$ 0
|-11.74%
|90 ימים
|$ 0
|--
Market-Making and Liquidity Simply tokenizing assets is not enough – they need liquidity to be attractive. Tokery is actively building an on-chain RWA Marketplace with integrated Automated Market Making (AMM) optimized for real-world assets. Our approach includes: AI-driven market making algorithms to minimize slippage (aiming for <0.5% even on typically illiquid assets). The AMM uses a constant product formula (x*y=k) like Uniswap, but with AI adjustments based on real-time demand, sentiment analysis (scraping news or social media for relevant signals), and macro conditions. This dynamic pricing is a unique differentiator. A 0.3% trading fee on the marketplace, which undercuts many exchanges and improves cost efficiency for traders. Moreover, liquidity providers (LPs) earn 0.2% of each trade in Tokery’s native token as a reward, incentivizing deep liquidity. (This also drives token utility, see $TOFI below.) Cross-listings and integrations: Tokery isn’t an isolated island. We are integrating with major Solana DEXs and aggregators so that any RWA token issued can be traded broadly in the Solana ecosystem. If someone wants to swap a Tokery token on Serum or Jupiter aggregator, they will be able to – Tokery will supply the needed market infrastructure. This openness contrasts with closed platforms that only allow trading in proprietary marketplaces. Jurisdiction-based filtering on the marketplace to ensure offerings are only shown to eligible investors. This maintains compliance even in secondary trading – e.g., a U.S. unaccredited investor simply won’t see or be able to buy a token that was issued under Reg D for accredited investors. This kind of fine-grained control is appealing to institutions worried about secondary market compliance. Traction and Credibility: (As of Q2 2025) Tokery is launching its platform and native token, and has already garnered industry attention. We’ve formed strategic partnerships (including participation in Solana’s hackathons and RWA consortiums) and are building a community of early adopters. Our team is composed of experts in blockchain, finance, and law (with backgrounds in top institutions – details can be shared separately). This interdisciplinary strength reduces execution risk. Moreover, public commentary from industry leaders in our materials (BlackRock, ARK Invest, etc.) underpins that we’re tackling a timely problem. In comparison to other players: Ondo Finance: Focused on tokenized funds (like tokenized treasuries) and primarily deals with accredited investors; it lacks AI automation and end-user tokenization tools. Traditional Blockchains (Ethereum, Avalanche): They provide the base layer but not the integrated stack Tokery offers. For instance, Ethereum’s RWA activities rely on disparate dApps and suffer from higher fees and slower throughput Avalanche has fast finality but requires custom subnets for features like KYC (e.g., Deloitte’s subnet) which is not a universal solution. Tokery is chain-agnostic in usage but provides a holistic platform out-of-the-box, which these general layers do not. Bottom line for investors: Tokery isn’t just another tokenization project; it’s aiming to be the infrastructure backbone for a tokenized economy. By uniting technology (AI + blockchain), compliance, and market mechanisms, Tokery creates high barriers to entry for competitors. As the $217T RWA market inevitably migrates on-chain, Tokery stands to capture significant value by being the most seamless and trusted gateway.
MEXC היא בורסת המטבעות הקריפטוגרפית המובילה שאמינה על ידי למעלה מ-10 מיליון משתמשים ברחבי העולם. היא ידועה כבורסה עם מבחר האסימונים הרחב ביותר, רישומי האסימונים המהירים ביותר ודמי המסחר הנמוכים ביותר בשוק. הצטרף עכשיו ל-MEXC כדי לחוות נזילות ברמה הגבוהה ביותר והעמלות התחרותיות ביותר בשוק!
כמה יהיה Tokery Finance (TOFI) שווה USD מחר, בשבוע הבא או בחודש הבא? כמה עשויים להיות Tokery Finance (TOFI) שווים הנכסים שלך בשנת 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — או אפילו בעוד 10 או 20 שנה מהיום? השתמש בכלי חיזוי המחירים שלנו כדי לבדוק תחזיות לטווח הקצר ולטווח הארוך עבור Tokery Finance.
בדוק את Tokery Finance תחזית המחיר עכשיו!
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Tokery Finance (TOFI) יכולה לספק תובנה עמוקה יותר לגבי הערך לטווח הארוך ופוטנציאל הצמיחה שלו. מהאופן שבו האסימונים מופצים ועד לאופן שבו מתנהל ההיצע, הטוקנומיקה חושפת את המבנה המרכזי של כלכלת הפרויקט. למדו על TOFI הטוקנומיקה הנרחבת של האסימון עכשיו!
|זְמַן (UTC+8)
|סוּג
|מֵידָע
|08-25 21:14:39
|עדכוני תעשייה
שווי השוק הכולל של הקריפטו יורד מתחת ל-4 טריליון דולר, שווי השוק הכולל של האלטקוינים צונח ב-3.58% תוך יום
|08-25 09:45:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
במהלך 24 השעות האחרונות, חיסולים בכל השוק הגיעו ל-628 מיליון דולר, כאשר יותר מ-130,000 סוחרים חוסלו
|08-25 05:44:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
ביטקוין "פתיל" יורד זמנית מתחת ל-112,000$
|08-24 19:48:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
נתח השוק של Bitcoin יורד ל-58.23%, מגיע לשפל חדש מאז ינואר השנה
|08-24 03:20:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
סך שווי שוק הקריפטו חוזר מעל 4 טריליון דולר, עם עלייה של 3.8% ב-24 שעות
|08-24 02:09:00
|עדכוני תעשייה
מטבעות אלטרנטיביים מובילים מציגים ביצועים מעורבים, OKB יורד ב-2.31% בשעה האחרונה, בעוד BIO עולה ב-13.68% בשעה האחרונה
מחירי מטבעות קריפטו נתונים לסיכוני שוק גבוהים ולתנודתיות מחירים. כדאי להשקיע בפרויקטים ובמוצרים שאתם מכירים ובהם אתם מבינים את הסיכונים הכרוכים בכך. עליך לשקול היטב את ניסיון ההשקעה שלך, המצב הפיננסי, יעדי ההשקעה וסובלנות הסיכון שלך ולהתייעץ עם יועץ פיננסי בלתי תלוי לפני ביצוע השקעה כלשהי. אין לראות בחומר זה ייעוץ פיננסי. ביצועי העבר אינם אינדיקטור אמין לביצועים עתידיים. ערך ההשקעה שלך יכול לרדת וגם לעלות, וייתכן שלא תקבל בחזרה את הסכום שהשקעת. אתה האחראי הבלעדי להחלטות ההשקעה שלך. MEXC אינה אחראית לכל הפסדים שאתה עלול להיגרם לך. למידע נוסף, עיין בתנאי השימוש ובאזהרת הסיכון שלנו. שים לב גם שהנתונים הקשורים למטבע הקריפטו המוזכר לעיל המוצג כאן (כגון המחיר הנוכחי שלו) מבוססים על מקורות צד שלישי. הם מוצגים לך על בסיס "כמות שהם" ולמטרות מידע בלבד, ללא ייצוג או אחריות מכל סוג שהוא. גם קישורים המסופקים לאתרי צד שלישי אינם בשליטת MEXC. MEXC אינה אחראית לאמינות ולדיוק של אתרי צד שלישי כאלה ולתכנים שלהם.