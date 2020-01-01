Strike Protocol (STPR) טוקנומיקה
Strike Protocol (STPR) מידע
Strike Protocol, developed by GLOBAL DODO ENTERTAINMENT, is a groundbreaking multiplayer adventure that mixes base-building in an open sandbox with the excitement of raiding champion bases. In this thrilling game, you'll step into the roles of either a skilled Infiltrator or a strategic Commander. Whether you're crafting challenging bases or launching daring raids on other players' creations, you're in for an epic gaming experience. The game's main currency is the STPR token.
PURPOSE: Seed Sale (50E) and Launchpad Pre-sale (100E) Investors: STPR has been allocated to early investors in the Seed and Pre-sale rounds. In-game Currency: STPR is the primary currency, used alongside fiat for player transactions, covering both crypto and traditional player entry. Conversion: STPR will enable an easy transition from free or fiat-based gameplay to crypto, unlocking NFTs for players. Rewards: STPR will be awarded in daily and weekly missions as part of player rewards. Governance and Voting: STPR grants holders rights within the ecosystem and voting power over the game's future direction. Reserve & Ecosystem: STPR will be held in reserve on DEX/CEX platforms to support scaling, using a combination of ETH and liquidity.
UTILITY: Innovative P2E Approach: Instead of the traditional play-to-earn model, Strike Protocol integrates crypto as an optional add-on, enhancing gameplay. Revenue Sharing: The game offers a unique financial model, providing revenue sharing instead of traditional staking locks. Cross-Platform Gaming: Strike Protocol supports cross-platform play across PC, Mac, Android, and iOS, all within one cohesive ecosystem.
Strike Protocol (STPR) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Strike Protocol (STPR), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
Strike Protocol (STPR) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Strike Protocol (STPR) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של STPR אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות STPRהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את STPRטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתSTPRהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
STPR חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן STPR עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו STPR משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.